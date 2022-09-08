ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Now’s the time for Kansans to wade out of the water of meaningless anti-abortion rhetoric

By David Norlin
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20lq9v_0hmjPoqo00

Signs for and against the state constitutional amendment became a common sight throughout Kansas over summer. Now that the vote is over, we can take a step back. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Norlin is a retired Cloud County Community College teacher, where he was department chairman of communications/English, specializing in media.

There’s that old adage about fish not knowing what water was — until they were taken out of it. It was just what they’d swum in, so who’d notice?

We’ve been immersed in abortion rhetoric now for years. To stretch the water metaphor, our immersion has been a mile wide and an inch deep. That mind-stopping, go-to word traditionally ends intelligent conversation. Too-easy condemnation of “baby killers” and glorification of baby-savers has led to a paralysis of imagination about women’s ongoing condition.

Driving long stretches of rural America, highway signs dot the landscape, proclaiming concern for “life.” These seem intended to highlight our caring and virtuosity. What’s unexamined is that acts of kindness and caring, without awareness, turn into acts of cruelty and meanness. That cruelty and meanness arises from ingrained ignorance — and fear of examining our history to discover another, equal or perhaps more important, truth.

Aug. 2, many Kansans climbed out of the swamp to more solid ground, moving toward that truth.

It dawned on them that a madly theocratic and illegitimate U.S. Supreme Court has just laid a foundation to undermine our unenumerated Constitutional rights.

Among them is a woman’s right to control her own body. To not be an incubator. To make her own decisions about how her life should proceed. To be something other than vessel or vassal. To not be what a bunch of predominantly older white male legislators — or priests, preachers or bishops — insist she become.

What has been blithely passed over in this doxology of orthodoxy is our long history of turning women into providers of cheap labor. The extreme right insists on forced birth, but drops such heartening concerns once there’s an actual human in place. Ultimately, they want new workers available, and cheap.

Our state Legislature, for example, has for years been tone-deaf even to starvation and health care, repeatedly refusing to expand Medicaid and cutting benefits to insure food security, thus increasing real damage to child (and family) welfare.

Our state Legislature, for example, has for years been tone-deaf even to starvation and health care, repeatedly refusing to expand Medicaid and cutting benefits to insure food security, thus increasing real damage to child (and family) welfare.

– David Norlin

“Get a job,” is their response.

One result is that Kansas foster care and the lack of it has long been another source of shame. The recently released 50-state Kids Count report showed Kansas ranking “23rd in a batch of community measurements, and 24th in both health and education status of children. … The rate of child and teen deaths has worsened in Kansas, the 2020 report said, with 233 of 100,000 youth dying prematurely.” Low birth weight babies and obesity among 10- to 17-year-olds has increased. Uninsured children number more than 38,000.

As Dorothy Roberts, law professor at Penn University, points out , this interest in child production — and disinterest in their welfare — tracks back to slavery. Male “masters” freely used Black women slaves for pleasure and profit, without fear of reprisal.

“An essential aspect of enslavement was the regulation of Black women’s childbearing and the exploitation of Black women’s reproductive labor,” she said. “The denial of freedom over personal and family decisions was at the heart of the atrocities inflicted by slavery and the denial of Black people’s humanity.”

She notes that the U.S. Supreme Court perpetuated the stereotype that women’s first duty should be to the home, to have and raise children, thus “denying women opportunities in the market and political spheres, to travel freely, and to live their lives (as they wish). The regulation of pregnancy gives the state a lot of power to manage … (anyone) who can get pregnant and give birth.”

The high court’s Dobbs decision employs selective history to condemn to death or debt any pregnant person, but particularly those too poor to travel or use connections to skirt law enforcement.

This is of a piece with hidden, but long prevalent, attitudes toward women.

“Between World War I and World War II, Kansas authorities sent more than 5,000 women to a prison in Lansing under a law called Chapter 205 for no other ‘crime’ than having syphilis or gonorrhea,” wrote Nikki Perry for the Kansas Reflector .

“People saw women, especially Black and poor women, as being more like children than adults. They believed these women needed the state to make decisions about their health care and their sexual lives,” she added.

Due process and self-determination were “optional.”

No, we are not cruel and mean. But it’s time we stop swimming in anti-abortion rhetoric and move to higher ground. “Pro-life” legislators’ self-serving votes have preserved their position — and an arbitrary state that cares less about the welfare and more about the control of women’s lives.

Through its opinion section, the Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own commentary, here .

The post Now’s the time for Kansans to wade out of the water of meaningless anti-abortion rhetoric appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

The fight against women’s erasure continues after Aug. 2 abortion vote

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. The busloads of men […] The post The fight against women’s erasure continues after Aug. 2 abortion vote appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Former U.S. representative denies sending false text messages before Kansas abortion vote

HUTCHINSON — Weeks after he was accused of sending false text messages in an attempt to trick people into voting for an anti-abortion amendment, former U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp claimed there was no proof of misconduct. “There’s no evidence of that,” said Huelskamp after the Kansas State Fair debate between Gov. Laura Kelly and Attorney […] The post Former U.S. representative denies sending false text messages before Kansas abortion vote appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Transgender student athletes and the election

This summer felt like being trapped in a Groundhog Day movie—waking up to repeat the same blame-game politics day after day. Republicans blamed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and current Governor Laura Kelly for unpopular COVID policies. Democrats blamed Republican candidate Attorney General Derek Schmidt for former governor Brownback’s failed economic policies.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas Reflector

Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates

HUTCHINSON — Dennis Pyle took a front row seat to the Kansas State Fair debate between gubernatorial candidates — over objections from supporters of Republican nominee Derek Schmidt. Pyle, who is running for governor as an independent, wasn’t allowed to participate in the debate, even though his name will appear on the ballot in November. […] The post Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop in Olathe next week

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be campaigning for Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt next weekend. DeSantis will join Schmidt and others at a “Unite & Win” event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites in Olathe.
OLATHE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Black People#Legislature#Black Women#Constitutional Amendment#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Kansans
Kansas Reflector

At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and her challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, showed up for two different debates Saturday morning at the Kansas State Fair. The 90-minute exchange was an opportunity for Kelly to lean into her four-year record as governor. A longtime state legislator, she dug into the opportunity to explain her accomplishments and deep […] The post At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems

Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state.  Finchem has said that if elected the state’s chief election official, he would ban early voting, move away from electronic […] The post Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ARIZONA STATE
kiowacountysignal.com

Abortion is back on the ballot in Kansas this November

Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Black babies in Kansas are more likely to die than white babies, and the pandemic made things worse

WICHITA, Kansas — For years, Black babies in Kansas faced an outsized chance of dying before their first birthday. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things got even worse. Now, a Black baby is nearly three and a half times as likely to die in the state as a white baby. While the nationwide rate of infant mortality dropped between 2019 and 2020, the rate in Kansas swelled about 19% — and for Black children, it surged nearly 58%.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy