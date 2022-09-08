ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Lit Ultra Lounge in Waterbury shut down due to continued crime: DCP

By Mike Masciadrelli, Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1EfQ_0hmjOP7y00

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Lit Ultra Lounge in Waterbury, also known as ‘Ultra Lounge’, had its liquor license suspended and doors closed until further notice due to ongoing violence at the nightclub.

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) signed a summary suspension for the lounge’s liquor permit on Wednesday, which immediately terminated the premise’s license and closed down the popular nightclub.

Agency officials said the suspension is a result of a tip sent to the DCP Liquor Control Division from the Waterbury Police Department. In a letter, police stated that ongoing violent crimes at the club were draining police resources, and specifically cited an incident that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 3.

On that date, Waterbury officers said that Lit Ultra Lounge was the scene of a fatal shooting, in which one person was killed and two others were shot and injured. This closely follows another shooting that occurred in February 2022, where the head of security at the club was shot and wounded.

RELATED: Police identify man killed in shooting at Waterbury nightclub

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo stated in his letters to DCP that the police department had been forced to assign additional units to patrol the area around the lounge, so they could “maintain an increased” and “almost constant police presence” to attempt to prevent these crimes.

“The continued operation of Lit Ultra Lounge and the criminal activity that occurs there has a negative impact on both public safety and the quality of life in the City of Waterbury,” Chief Spagnolo said.

Now the Lit Ultra Lounge is shut down pending proceedings, revocation, or other action, according to DCP.

“Incidents like the one that occurred over Labor Day weekend at Lit Ultra Lounge are a preventable tragedy,” commented DCP Deputy Commissioner Maureen Magnan. “We expect our permittees to take seriously their responsibility to protect public health and safety, and it is clear from this incident and others that Lit Ultra Lounge is unable to maintain its commitment to that responsibility.”

Neighbors on West Main Street told News 8 they’re used to hearing gunfire in the area, but the latest shooting served as the final straw for the business.

“Incidents that have occurred there, fights, disturbances, large gatherings, so it takes up a lot of our police presence,” Chief Spagnolo said.

Chief Spagnolo noted that there are many residents living above the lounge that have been put in danger due to the club’s violence.

“When you have gunfire in the small confinements like that, an older building, bullets, they don’s discriminate, they head in any direction and go through walls,” Chief Spagnolo said.

The Chief said they’ll be monitoring other night clubs in the city in the event there’s an overflow of patrons and shift their patrols accordingly. Gun violence in Waterbury had nearly doubled year-to-date from last year. The Chief said the rise in gun violence and auto thefts are now spilling over into suburbs around the Brass City.

Those with concerns about a liquor permit holder in the State of Connecticut may contact DCP’s Liquor Control Division at (860) 713-6210, or by emailing dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-11@6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative and it is not known where the shooting ocurred.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

‘No criminal evidence’ in case of stained rug pulled from Farmington River

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Farmington and state police looked into a stained rug that was found in the Farmington River by a social media influencer. Troopers announced on Monday morning, however, that there was no criminal evidence related to it. Investigators were called to the area of 1317 Farmington Ave....
WTNH

New Haven mass to remember 9/11 victims, first responders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Catholic community at Saint Bernadette’s Church in New Haven held a memorial and thanksgiving mass for the men and women who rushed into the Twin Towers and never came out. The mass served as a reminder for those who died in the line of duty, those who died of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Meriden police seek ‘endangered runaway’ teen

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl whom police described as an “endangered runaway” is being sought. According to state police, 14-year-old Laila Chapman was last seen on Sunday. They issued a Silver Alert. Troopers described her as standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Man shot at Plainville apartment complex

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainville police are searching for the person or persons involved in a shooting that occurred on Monday morning. During a press conference, Plainville police said just before 10:30 a.m., officers received 911 calls about a shooting at Hamlin View Terrace apartments on Woodford Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
NECN

Conn. Police Officer Assaulted by 2 Men at Oyster Festival

A Norwalk police officer was injured after investigators said he was assaulted by two men at the Oyster Festival on Saturday night. Officers working at the Oyster Festival were notified of a fight between minors near the Kids Cove around 9:49 p.m. At the scene, police said they broke up...
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

Norwalk police officer assaulted at Oyster Festival Saturday

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk police officer was injured after being assaulted by two suspects Saturday at the Oyster Festival. One man was arrested and the other suspect ran from the scene. The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday evening when officers responded to reports of a fight near...
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcp#Crime#Liquor License#Shooting#Ultra#The Lit Ultra Lounge
News 12

State police: Major crime squad investigates Farmington River

A major crimes squad conducted an investigation Sunday at the Farmington River. Connecticut state police said Farmington police called for their assistance after a rug was found in the river by a social media influencer. As of Sunday night, they said the investigation was in its preliminary stages. They added...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

First Responder mass held in Waterbury for 9/11

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A First Responder mass was held on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. in recognition of the tragic events of 9-11. Mass was at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception (Immaculate Church). The sermon was delivered by Fr James Sullivan. Members of the Waterbury Police and Fire Department filed in and were […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

I-91 North in Wallingford reopens after crash

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 North in Wallingford was reopened after a motor vehicle crash Monday morning partly shut it down, according to Connecticut DOT. Preliminary information from state police said that just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, troopers were advised of a crash involving a car and box truck on I-91 North near exit 13. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Four hospitalized in Bridgeport car accident

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been hospitalized following a two-car accident On Briarwood Avenue in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles. They suffered lower extremity injuries and was brought to the hospital. Two children in the same car suffered serious injuries, according to officials. […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Officer injured after being assaulted at Oyster Fest

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk officer was injured Saturday at the Oyster Festival when a male punched them following a break-up of a fight. Police Officials say officers working the festival were notified of a fight around 9:49 p.m. Juveniles near the Kids Cove were fighting, sparking a response by the police. Officers arrived […]
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash

NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police warn city of increase in car thefts

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Car thefts are up in Waterbury, causing police to issue a warning to the city. In the last week, most of the stolen cars had keys in them. Crime data shows car thefts are up more than 76-percent compared to last year, with 83 reported from January 1st to the end of August.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking for information after a suspect broke into a girl’s room early Saturday morning. Police were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 in the morning. Officials say an unknown person wearing a mask gained access to the home and entered a girl’s bedroom.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Warning issued about car thefts in Waterbury

Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. FORECAST: The weekend starts dry & bright, then ends with a chance for showers... Updated: 53 minutes ago. Dry &...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Middletown police arrest juveniles, 20-year-old for stolen car

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield. The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy