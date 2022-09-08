ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Johnson City’s annual Tree Streets yard sale happening Sept. 10

The annual Tree Streets Yard Sale of Johnson City returns on Saturday. An entire neighborhood made up of several blocks join together to host a massive yard sale at the same time. The Tree Streets can be found in downtown Johnson City near South Side Elementary School. This massive yard...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

