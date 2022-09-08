ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico

There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Earl to strengthen as Atlantic basin heats up

Hot on the heels of Hurricane Danielle, Earl has formed near the Caribbean Sea, and may become the next hurricane in the Atlantic. After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Hurricane Kay hits northwest Mexico before weakening

Hurricane Kay made landfall Thursday in northwestern Mexico before losing strength as it moved inland, bringing heavy rain to parts of the Baja California Peninsula, forecasters said. Kay came ashore in a fairly sparsely populated area as a Category One hurricane—the lowest on a scale of five—and was later downgraded...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Annual Peak Of Atlantic Hurricane Season Arrives This Weekend

Sept. 10 is the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. This is when conditions are most optimal for tropical storms and hurricanes over the largest area. It doesn't guarantee there will be a named storm active on Sept. 10, however. Saturday marks the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy