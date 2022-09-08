Effective: 2022-09-12 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO