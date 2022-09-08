ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Feeling like fall today

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 69°. 20% chance of a shower. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Tonight: A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low of 56°. Wind: Light. Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High of 73°....
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Dexter vs. Bedford named Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

(WXYZ) — Week 3 of the high school football season will feature Dexter vs. Bedford as the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week. Both teams enter unbeaten: Dexter beat Grosse Pointe South 41-21 and Ann Arbor Skyline 59-8, while Bedford beat Utica Ford 42-21 and Ann Arbor Pioneer 30-6.
DEXTER, MI

