The world 🌎 is tired this is where your faith comes in at .There is so much choas going on in the world. It was foretold in the Bible. There is a war going on as we speak. Satan's offsprings want a civil war which will not happen .This is a war between Good and evil this is not a war between ethnic groups this a spiritual war .Satan will take anyone willing to do evil 😈 So don't get it twisted.

Leadership and true Accountability!! We can't afford to let criminals control our system and that's exactly what is happening! Our judicial system is way to soft, remember "Do the Crime pay the Time"??

Keep letting career criminals out, this is the results. Look forward Steve Mulroy delivering freshly baked cookies and milk to inmates at 201 Poplar.

Related
californiaexaminer.net

What We Know About the Memphis Gun Spree Victims

So far, authorities in Memphis have only been able to positively identify four of the seven people shot or injured on Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in many shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four individuals, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, and Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting. At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

West Memphis remembers Allison Parker, nurse who died in Memphis shooting spree

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Mid-South community came together in prayer and unity to remember the victims lost in recent weeks to senseless acts of violence. Residents in West Memphis, Arkansas stood in solidarity as they remembered the life of Allison Parker, the nurse and mother of three who died Wednesday following a shooting rampage that broke out across the city of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occured in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after shooting off Elvis Presley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting off Elvis Presley on Saturday morning. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:50 a.m. on the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard in critical condition. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Police do not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WTRF- 7News

19-year-old recorded shooting rampage on Facebook; 4 dead, 3 injured

Police say a man who drove around the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hours-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place Wednesday has been arrested. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, who was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder in 2020, was taken into custody at around 9 p.m. in the […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two women shot in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The two women were found shot on Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m., MPD said. Police said the shooting happened just around the corner from a Baptist church. Both women...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
MEMPHIS, TN
The US Sun

‘Active shooter’ at IRS building today: Reports of gunman at office in Memphis, Tennessee as city rocked by crime wave

REPORTS of an active shooter at the IRS building in Memphis have prompted a heavy police response as the city continues to be rocked by a crime wave. The Memphis Police Department has confirmed they have received "several calls regarding various activities" within the city today after yesterday's shooting spree that left four people dead.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen found shot on I-240: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a teen was found shot on I-240 Friday afternoon. Police say a 17-year-old boy was found at I-240 and Lamar Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at just after 4 p.m. Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Park Avenue and Getwell Road. According to police, the teen’s brother […]
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

‘We can meet and die’: Teen’s shooting spree starts on Facebook Live; 4 dead

A teenager is currently in custody in Memphis‘ Shelby County jail after allegedly going on a shooting spree while driving through multiple states. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 7 in Southaven, Mississippi, hours after he went on Facebook Live and shot a random customer in an AutoZone. Kelly then ran out of the store and ended the live stream. He went on again live throughout the shooting spree and continued repeating how he didn’t care about shooting on camera.
MEMPHIS, TN
