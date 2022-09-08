Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Biden Is Breaking the Rules When It Comes to the Midterms
Democrats have seen their chances in this year's midterms improve with Biden's approval rating trending upwards.
Jake Tapper Slammed for Suggesting Biden Invite Trump to Queen's Funeral
"I think that the clever move is to invite him and see if he goes," the CNN personality suggested for an awkward situation facing President Joe Biden.
Video of Joe Biden Doing Impression of Republicans Viewed Over 1M Times
The president joked about Republicans taking credit for legislation that they had opposed when it came up for a vote.
Mike Pence Reminded of Jan. 6 MAGA Threats After He Attacks Biden's Speech
"So you don't think the people who came to hang you are a threat to this country?" screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer tweeted.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kamala Harris Rips 'Extremist So-Called Leaders' on Abortion, Election Lies
The vice president said "extremist" GOP leaders "are trumpeting the rhetoric of freedom while they restrict and systematically attempt to take away freedoms."
Judge Threatens Trump Lawyers With Possible Sanctions Over Clinton Lawsuit
Florida District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks said Trump's lawyers could face sanctions for claims made in the suit, which Middlebrooks dismissed on Friday.
Gretchen Whitmer's Chances of Beating Tudor Dixon, According to Poll
Michigan's Democratic governor holds large leads among college-educated and non-college-educated women because of abortion rights.
Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Mocked as Ukrainians Force Russia to Retreat
Carlson has spoken favorably of Russia's operations in Ukraine and accused Democrats of opposing the invasion out of revenge against Vladimir Putin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democrats Give Pelosi an Ultimatum: Turn on Manchin or Shut Down Government
House Democrats are souring on an agreement between Senator Joe Manchin and Democratic leadership to roll back environmental protections.
Donald Trump Could Meet the Same Fate as Steve Bannon Over Fundraising
The former president may also face a criminal investigation for allegedly defrauding his supporters who donated to his Save America PAC.
Herschel Walker Hailed as 'Shining Star' by Donald Trump After Latest Polls
The Georgia Senate race is currently considered a toss-up and could prove crucial to both parties' chances of taking the chamber.
Donald Trump Backed Failed Coup to Remove Jared Kushner: Navarro
Navarro has claimed that Trump was unwilling to personally fire Kushner from his role with the campaign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dan Rather Dubs Trump 'Toddler in Chief,' Calls Him 'Utterly Egocentric'
Veteran journalist Dan Rather said that Trump has "exploited a business and social structure designed to cater to, indulge, and excuse men like him."
Republicans Blast Obama, Clinton Over Benghazi on 10th Anniversary
The attacks on two American outposts in Benghazi were carried out 10 years ago and resulted in the deaths of four Americans.
Democrat Rep. Cuellar Knocks Biden on Border Crisis, Urges 'Repercussions'
Henry Cuellar, a centrist who is in a tight reelection race in Texas, said Friday that the White House is "not on the same page" about the border being closed.
GOP Congressman Gives 1/6 Rioter Flag Flown Over Capitol, Calls Her 'Hero'
Louie Gohmert said Friday that Dr. Simone Gold, who pleaded guilty to her role in the Capitol riot, "is the definition of what a political prisoner looks like."
Trump, MAGA Make World 'Question' If U.S. Values Democracy: Kamala Harris
The vice president's remarks come after President Joe Biden ramped up anti-MAGA rhetoric in recent weeks.
Pence's Former Top Aide Knocks Trump's Lawyers for 'Misleading' DOJ
Pence's former chief of staff, Marc Short, said Sunday that "there's a difference between playing a lawyer on TV and actually having good legal counsel."
DOJ Unlikely to Charge Trump Before Midterms as Unofficial Deadline Passes
The November elections are now 59 days away, meaning the department may hold off any decision to follow "60 day rule" and avoid influencing outcome.
Trump Slammed as 9/11 Brag About Having 'Tallest' Tower Resurfaces
An infamous clip of former President Donald Trump's reaction to the 9/11 attacks has once again resurfaced on the event's 21st anniversary.
