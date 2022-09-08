ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Best podcasts of the week: Get inside Björk’s otherworldly head, one album at a time

By Alexi Duggins, Hollie Richardson, Ammar Kalia, Hannah Verdier
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVjrz_0hmjMsSV00

Picks of the week

The World According to Tubsey and Hyder
Widely available, episodes weekly
Better known as the sidekicks to the titular chef in the Bafta-winning Big Zuu’s Big Eats, the west London school friends get their own show. Recorded in their living room, it’s an endearingly rambling chat featuring interruptions from Big Zuu as he wanders through. The first episode is very much scene setting, but we’re promised guests such as grime star AJ Tracey and MC Capo Lee in future instalments. Alexi Duggins

What Would You Do If You Weren’t Afraid?
Widely available, episodes weekly
Speaking to people experiencing an existential crisis, TikTok executive, leadership coach and bestselling author Michal Oshman’s new series gives listeners tools and frameworks to help tackle fear. She also chats to guests such as presenter and author Candice Brathwaite – a gorgeously upbeat but frank interviewee.
Hollie Richardson

The Loudest Girl in the World
Widely available, episodes weekly
Self-confessed “talkaholic” Lauren Ober always found life a little harder than it should be, but a surprise diagnosis of autism during the pandemic explained why. In this podcast, she’s open about the anxiety and sensory issues that led to accusations of bad behaviour at school – and cruel, unfair punishments. Hannah Verdier

Björk: Sonic Symbolism
Widely available, episodes weekly
The idea of Björk discussing the textures and emotional landscape of her 10 albums (“mohair … beige … ”) could come across as pretentious, but she’s just so lovable, floaty and otherworldly that she manages to pull it off. From singing on her cold journey to school to sitting in a steam room with Brian Eno, she has a lot of stories, too. HV

Beneath the Skin
Widely available, episodes weekly
From imaging techniques looking at the tattoos of ancient Egyptian mummies to a historiographical analysis of the rise of skin ink in 18th-century Europe, this podcast puts a cultural and historical lens on tattooing. It’s a breezy, informative look at the art form, hosted by art history lecturer, tattoo historian and author Dr Matt Lodder. AD

Jaime Winstone’s Greatest Night Ever
Widely available, episodes weekly
With her cheeky cackle and easy charisma, Jaime Winstone is a glorious podcaster as she talks to celebrities about their greatest nights out, with name-dropping, diving into the pool and shot-downing as standard. Danny Dyer, Rita Ora and Nick Grimshaw all guest; the latter’s description of his 30th birthday, themed around a J-Lo video, is a snapshot of an extravagant era. HV

There’s a podcast for that

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmYnc_0hmjMsSV00
Reply All delved into internet weirdness from scam callers to the QAnon conspiracy. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

This week, Ammar Kalia chooses five of the best podcasts about internet culture , from a dissection on why we post to a gripping tale of catfishing

Reply All
Before allegations of a toxic workplace culture derailed Reply All in 2021, the long-running series had been leading the charge in creating incisive podcasts that managed to distil the perplexing, vast world of internet culture into snappy, zeitgeist-referencing chunks. Topics range from scam callers and computer glitches at Domino’s to QAnon. For those wanting more in the Reply All vein after its final episode in June this year, journalist Ryan Broderick’s Content Mines currently has its finger on the pulse of everything from NFTs to Gen Z’s love of Minions.

Ten Thousand Posts
Hussein Kesvani’s main podcasting gig, TrashFuture, might have a larger following for its chatty investigations into politics, tech and business, but his show with Phoebe Roy gets closer to the heart of what makes internet culture so pervasive and perplexing: the art of social media posting. Dissecting how tweets, memes and virality infiltrate offline culture – AKA real life – Kesvani and Roy are joined by writers and experts to explore topics as unpredictable and wide-ranging as the Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy trial, true crime trends, transphobia, and the legacy of Kony 2012.

Sweet Bobby
While not strictly a podcast about the internet, Tortoise’s incredibly successful mini series Sweet Bobby explores the darker sides of internet culture, namely catfishing. Telling the story of Kirat – a young woman who gradually falls in love with a man she meets online, before eventually realising he is lying about his identity – Sweet Bobby’s mix of investigative revelations and online dating scenarios many of us can relate to makes it a deeply engaging listen. For a wider-ranging take on cybercrime, Darknet Diaries presents an expert take on the world of hackers and online thieves operating under our noses.

Violating Community Guidelines
Where Darknet Diaries investigates online activity that is almost always illegal, Violating Community Guidelines explores the head-scratching, grey areas of internet subcultures. Leaning on the absurdist bent of many of the scenarios they discuss, hosts Brittany Broski and Sarah Schauer employ a scattergun approach to everything from deep fakes and multi level marketing, to the wild world of Facebook marketplace and chain emails. If you are looking for an even deeper dive into the online communities that sustain these strange corners of the web, Endless Thread has you covered, featuring stories from niche Reddit networks, TikTokkers and influencers.

There Are No Girls On The Internet
To seasoned, lifelong users of the web, the utopian ideal of its creation – that people of all races, genders and ages would come together to share information and empower each other – now seems absurdly naive. Yet, marginalised voices have always shaped the history and existence of the internet: they have just often been overlooked. Host Bridget Todd aims to rectify that fact with this insightful podcast. Giving airtime to everyone from online abortion networks to union organisers, Tumblr fandoms and even Missy Elliott – sadly not in the flesh – it’s enough to make you feel optimistic about logging on again.

Why not try …

  • Delve into the music and culture of the US – from Phoenix, Arizona to LA – in Sound of Our Town .

  • Fictional crime stories from India, beginning with a 10-part thriller, in Mumbai Crime .

  • The road to the US midterm elections in the return of the NYT podcast The Run Up.

If you want to read the complete version of the newsletter please subscribe to receive Hear Here in your inbox every Thursday

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Guardian

Along with the Queen, Britain is laying to rest a sacred national image that never was

In Britain, there has been a whiff of decline in the air for a long time, temporarily masked by the cheap synthetic scent of Boris Johnson’s cheerleader government. But it is now unmistakable. When people used to say the Queen was to be admired because “she does the job so well”, I never quite understood what that meant. As far as I could see, her job was simply to turn up, go through protocols and not go off script. But the truth is that what others saw was a display of confidence, coherence and continuity, when the country she ruled over had little of these. Hers was a sanitising presence against a backdrop of wars, economic crises, Brexit and Covid.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaime Winstone
Person
Nick Grimshaw
Person
Björk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tv Drama#Get Inside#Better#Bafta#Big Zuu S Big Eats#Tiktok
The Guardian

Being a republican in Britain used to be perfectly respectable. So why are people now getting arrested for it?

A woman in Edinburgh was arrested at the weekend for holding a sign that said: “Fuck imperialism, abolish monarchy.” In Oxford, an even milder protest resulted in the arrest of Symon Hill. He emerged from church as the proclamation for King Charles III was being read, and called out: “Who elected him?” There is a question mark over how disruptive that was, in the great scheme of things, but it was enough for the police to arrest and handcuff him, later to de-arrest him on the understanding that he would be questioned in the future. Hill says that, at the time, they told him they were acting under the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act (2022), though they later described it as a potential public order offence.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Autism
Country
India
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

My Amah was sold for silver as a child. I didn’t realise she was trafficked until I was a human rights advocate

My grandmother was sold for 300 taels of silver when she was 10 years old. A tael is a Chinese unit of weight. My grandmother (or Amah as I called her) was living in an impoverished village in southern China. Amah said she sold herself willingly to a visiting opera troupe, signing a contract for seven years, because she and her sisters were starving. The troupe owner told her she would be fed rice, then a luxury, three times a day.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

440K+
Followers
100K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy