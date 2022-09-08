Have you got the right personality to be a lawyer? Take the quiz to find out

Related
Two women allegedly lured a driver to death. They may be part of a fringe sect
The off-grid bandits accused of killing Adam Simjee appear to be followers of Rashad Jamal, a controversial guru
To many Black Britons, the Queen could do no wrong. King Charles must earn that respect
From Diana to Meghan, royalists saw their icons maligned – but never blamed the monarch. That era is over, says cultural historian and activist Patrick Vernon
‘We took the acid at 6pm – the awards started at 6.30’: the inside story of the wild early days of Loaded
A row in the Loaded office is so rare I put down the article I am editing and edge round my desk, which is covered in vodka bottles from a photoshoot, and make my way across my room. On the wall is a large Scarface poster. Next to it is...
‘King Charles is a different kettle of fish’: Britain’s republicans believe their time will come
Since the Queen’s death, support for ending the monarchy and a desire to debate its relevance have both grown stronger
IN THIS ARTICLE
Along with the Queen, Britain is laying to rest a sacred national image that never was
In Britain, there has been a whiff of decline in the air for a long time, temporarily masked by the cheap synthetic scent of Boris Johnson’s cheerleader government. But it is now unmistakable. When people used to say the Queen was to be admired because “she does the job so well”, I never quite understood what that meant. As far as I could see, her job was simply to turn up, go through protocols and not go off script. But the truth is that what others saw was a display of confidence, coherence and continuity, when the country she ruled over had little of these. Hers was a sanitising presence against a backdrop of wars, economic crises, Brexit and Covid.
Ukraine can now exploit Russia’s confusion, but must plan carefully | Jack Watling
While better weaponry from the west has enabled a surprise counterattack against Russian forces, caution is required in formulating a strategy for the autumn and winter ahead
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine claims Russian military command has stopped sending new units into country
Ukraine officials make claim Russian volunteers are refusing to serve in combat conditions after their counter-offensive
Prime minister of Barbados says King Charles is a ‘man ahead of his time’
Mia Mottley praised his environmental and social commitment and noted his recognition of the atrocities of slavery
Will the Queen’s death change Meghan and Harry’s new chapter?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have charted a path for themselves in California with King Charles’ stamp of approval
Being a republican in Britain used to be perfectly respectable. So why are people now getting arrested for it?
A woman in Edinburgh was arrested at the weekend for holding a sign that said: “Fuck imperialism, abolish monarchy.” In Oxford, an even milder protest resulted in the arrest of Symon Hill. He emerged from church as the proclamation for King Charles III was being read, and called out: “Who elected him?” There is a question mark over how disruptive that was, in the great scheme of things, but it was enough for the police to arrest and handcuff him, later to de-arrest him on the understanding that he would be questioned in the future. Hill says that, at the time, they told him they were acting under the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act (2022), though they later described it as a potential public order offence.
William, Kate, Harry and Meghan greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle
It is thought to be the first time royals have been seen in public together since March 2020
Prince Andrew unlikely to resume royal duties under King Charles
Queen’s second son has adopted a more visible role in the past few days, but that will end with her state funeral
To a blast of trumpets, King Charles slipped into the role that was his destiny
In the ancient surrounds of St James’s Palace in London, the ceremony of accession, unchanged for centuries, unfolded with historic solemnity
Don Sutherland obituary
Other lives: Pacifist, Quaker and conscientious objector who was the last surviving member of the ‘conchies’
King Charles III in Edinburgh for procession of Queen’s coffin – latest updates
King will follow coffin with other members of royal family from Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ cathedral
Trump backed failed campaign coup against Kushner, Navarro book says
Ex-adviser says president agreed son-in-law had to be replaced by Steve Bannon in summer 2020 but did not dare try to fire him
My Amah was sold for silver as a child. I didn’t realise she was trafficked until I was a human rights advocate
My grandmother was sold for 300 taels of silver when she was 10 years old. A tael is a Chinese unit of weight. My grandmother (or Amah as I called her) was living in an impoverished village in southern China. Amah said she sold herself willingly to a visiting opera troupe, signing a contract for seven years, because she and her sisters were starving. The troupe owner told her she would be fed rice, then a luxury, three times a day.
‘You can’t scare us’, Zelenkiy tells Russia, after missile attacks on Kharkiv – as it happened
Engineers working to restore power in region which has seen gains by Ukrainian forces
Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Catherine to ‘carve their own future’
Catherine becomes first since Diana to use the title but William has previously insisted ‘there’s no pressure’
Royal family’s new line of succession after Queen’s death
Charles becoming King has created a new hierarchy, with Prince William now first in line to the throne
The Guardian
440K+
Followers
100K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writershttps://www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0