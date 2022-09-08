Jazz didn't trade Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland out of spite

“Emotions can play into this. I’ve been assured by the Utah side that ‘No, look, we’re mature people. Yes, we were upset with particularly the Mavs’ game incident, but we’re not going to make decisions based on those kind of things that now happened four months ago or whatever. We’ve made the best deal possible.'”

Source: RealGM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

As the NBA offseason never actually ends, I had to revamp my annual 1-30 offseason rankings since initially dropping them last month. On Cleveland post-Donovan Mitchell, Boston, Philly and other Top 10 teams, in ⁦@TheAthletic⁩: theathletic.com/3551208/2022/0… – 9:06 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Cleveland’s trade for Donovan Mitchell is as significant as it gets transactionally in the NBA … but there was another blockbuster late last week we must discuss. A sneaker blockbuster!

From the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza running on a Wednesday: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-true-block… – 4:30 PM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

One big part of the post-Donovan Mitchell consolation strategy for #Knicks fans is to wager on Lithuania, which advanced to the final 16 of #Eurobasket today. Eurostash PG Rokas Jokubaitas was a plus 31 in 29 minutes vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: casino.org/news/post-dono… – 2:12 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Chris Fedor is up now on @getcallin, Apple and Spotify.

Lots of details on the Cavaliers’ blockbuster for Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert’s contract talks, Cleveland’s options at small forward and more: callin.com/link/IUINiSybKC – 1:30 PM

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

It’s a great day to be a Cleveland Cavalier. Wish Kevin Love and Donovan Mitchell a happy birthday! Photos: clevelanddotcom and AP #Cavs pic.twitter.com/hLBiI1K0cy – 1:02 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast:

@Ian Begley on the Knicks in the aftermath of missing out on Donovan Mitchell — what happened and what’s next? Then @Tim MacMahon on the Jazz angle, + in-depth preview of the Mavericks:

Apple: apple.co/3Rr0zRV

Spotify: spoti.fi/3Qs6FAa – 12:34 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🏀 Can Cleveland compete for a title with Donovan Mitchell?

🏀 Danny Ainge has the Jazz primed for future success

🏀 Victor Wembanyama coming to play in the U.S.

#TheMismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/4HVIMu… – 11:59 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

One hour until @Chris Fedor joins me on @getcallin to talk all things Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland.

Download and join us: callin.com/link/KWjabOAarq – 11:01 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

🎂 Happy 26th birthday to Donovan Mitchell!

📊 345 GP, 23.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.5 APG

🎯 44.1 FG%, 36.1 3P%, 83.3 FT%

⭐️ 3x (2020-2022)

Mitchell is the only player in NBA history to average 35 PPG on 50/50/90 shooting splits in a postseason series (2020, First Round). pic.twitter.com/11akQ4WAXc – 9:01 AM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Re-re-racking: Transaction Summer never ends in the NBA, so I’ve updated my annual 1-30 rankings of every team’s offseason to reflect the Donovan Mitchell trade, the KD/Kyrie not-trades (which moved the Nets up) & other late transactions. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3ev2p5R – 9:00 AM

The Knicks and Jazz negotiated a Mitchell trade for weeks, which came after members of the New York front office sat prominently in the arena during a first round playoff game between Utah and the Dallas Mavericks. “I’ve seen some reports, forgive me I can’t remember who, said ‘Well, the Jazz were upset Donovan Mitchell maybe wasn’t all-in forever with Utah and as punishment we’ll send him to a place he doesn’t want to go do,'” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. -via RealGM / September 8, 2022

Kevin Love: Happy birthday to ME, @Donovan Mitchell and no one else!!! 😂😂😂 -via Twitter @kevinlove / September 7, 2022

Sarah Todd: Wondering why the Jazz haven’t announced the Donovan Mitchell trade? Well, the physicals haven’t been completed by the Jazz yet. Sexton is set to arrive in UT this week, Markkanen is overseas so its a little tricky. Once physicals are done, the press release will come out -via Twitter @NBASarah / September 6, 2022