Jazz didn't trade Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland out of spite

 3 days ago
“Emotions can play into this. I’ve been assured by the Utah side that ‘No, look, we’re mature people. Yes, we were upset with particularly the Mavs’ game incident, but we’re not going to make decisions based on those kind of things that now happened four months ago or whatever. We’ve made the best deal possible.'”

The Knicks and Jazz negotiated a Mitchell trade for weeks, which came after members of the New York front office sat prominently in the arena during a first round playoff game between Utah and the Dallas Mavericks. “I’ve seen some reports, forgive me I can’t remember who, said ‘Well, the Jazz were upset Donovan Mitchell maybe wasn’t all-in forever with Utah and as punishment we’ll send him to a place he doesn’t want to go do,'” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. -via RealGM / September 8, 2022

Kevin Love: Happy birthday to ME, @Donovan Mitchell and no one else!!! 😂😂😂 -via Twitter @kevinlove / September 7, 2022

Sarah Todd: Wondering why the Jazz haven’t announced the Donovan Mitchell trade? Well, the physicals haven’t been completed by the Jazz yet. Sexton is set to arrive in UT this week, Markkanen is overseas so its a little tricky. Once physicals are done, the press release will come out -via Twitter @NBASarah / September 6, 2022

