NBA execs: Miami the only potential landing spot for Russell Westbrook

 3 days ago
Even then, team executives and scouts could only come up with one potential landing spot: the Miami Heat. Team president Pat Riley has a history of cultivating fiery competitive players, from Alonzo Mourning to Brian Grant to Jimmy Butler. He hoped that point guard Kyle Lowry would be the finishing piece to another championship-caliber team last season, but after posting the best record in the East, the team lost to Boston in the conference finals. Lowry, plagued by several nagging injuries, played in only 10 of their 18 postseason contests and was a shell of himself, averaging 7.8 points on 29.1 percent shooting. Depending on how this season goes for the Heat in general and Lowry in particular, Westbrook might be a worthwhile gamble.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

From the opening moments of his press conference, Patrick Beverley’s intense presence was felt.

On Beverley’s comfort with the uncomfortable, the importance of Russell Westbrook’s attendance, Darvin Ham’s vision for the backcourt, and LA needing an edge: theathletic.com/3571632/2022/0…7:46 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Russell Westbrook’s next move: What NBA execs and scouts expect foxsports.com/stories/nba/ru…2:30 PM

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard

Has the Russell Westbrook disrespect gone too far? Should the Eagles or Cowboys be favorites in the NFC East? #TrashTalk & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @RandyMueller_ @martinweiss

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…11:37 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers introduce Patrick Beverley… and Russell Westbrook attended the presser. They even bro-hugged! Twice! What does it all mean??? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…10:48 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Patrick Beverley “super excited” to play with Westbrook, coach adds they may play together nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/07/pat…8:51 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Swanson: Russell Westbrook has warm welcome for Patrick Beverley, but will unlikely duo lift the Lakers? ocregister.com/2022/09/06/swa…9:55 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Russell Westbrook didn’t just show support while attending Patrick Beverley’s introductory press conference. He was already giving his one-time rival an assist to help him look good as the two point guards prepare to play together espn.com/nba/story/_/id…7:46 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Russell Westbrook didn’t just watch Patrick Beverley’s press conference from the side. He made sure Pat Bev looked good, tossing him a towel to wipe his sweat from working out.

Pat Bev: “First dime of the year.”

Russ laughed. The Lakers point guards on the same page so far. pic.twitter.com/ruQHJlaFkU5:29 PM

Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan

With training camp less than three weeks away, Darvin Ham was asked what he thought of coaching Russell Westbrook.

Ham called Westbrook a “salt of the earth” guy and added, “I want to help him get that championship ring….I love him and I can’t wait to coach him.” – 4:20 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Darvin Ham says everything has been clear between himself and Russell Westbrook. He says Westbrook has been in the gym putting in the work and he says he loves Russ. He says he will take “20” guys like Russ and Pat Bev on his team. – 4:14 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Darvin Ham on his buy-in from Russell Westbrook: “Everything has been clear and up front between him and I. He’s been a pleasure. … He’s been that since Day 1. … The communication has been great both ways. … I can wait to succeed with him.” – 4:13 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Darvin Ham says defense will be a major key when asked if he can envision starting Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook together. Ham mentioned Kendrick Nunn impressing in offseason workouts so far. – 4:09 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Ham said that Westbrook and Beverley could definitely start together “If they play defense.” But nothing has been decided yet. He cited good workouts of late from Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves, and said there will be real competition for jobs. – 4:08 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Darvin Ham on if Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley can start together: “If they play defense. If they play defense. Definitely.” – 4:08 PM

Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan

More Beverley on playing with Westbrook: “I haven’t had an explosive guard like Russ to play with defensively and offensively.”

He also said they attack different areas on the court, i.e. Beverley likes corner 3s from the right side and Russ likes posting up on the left. – 4:08 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Darvin Ham says he absolutely believes Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook will work beautifully and Ham loves adding Pat Bev’s attitude and personality. – 4:06 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Patrick Beverley believes he and Russell Westbrook will be a backcourt to be reckoned with. He says he’s long wanted to play with Russ. Pat Bev was sweating from a workout during his presser and Russ tossed him a towel. Pat called it the “first dime” of the season from Russ. – 4:05 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley will work together “fabulously.” He thinks they complement each other well and wouldn’t want to be an opposing backcourt facing them. – 4:05 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Pat Beverley and Russell Westbrook greeting each other after Pat’s press conference pic.twitter.com/p02AC9O1kh4:03 PM

Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan

Beverley said he was “super excited” to be a teammate of Russell Westbrook.

Said he admired Westbrook’s grit on the court and thinks they can play off each other well on the court.

Westbrook, btw, is here in attendance at Beverley’s introductory press conference. – 3:59 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Patrick Beverley says he’s excited to play with Russell Westbrook. He thinks the two complement each other well and will fit. He says he’s never played with someone who has the same grit and toughness as him. He also acknowledged they’ll have tough conversations at some point. – 3:56 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham have come in to watch and listen to Patrick Beverley’s introductory press conference. pic.twitter.com/TKioCFVoPO3:51 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Russell Westbrook is here inside the Lakers facility as reporters wait in another room for the Patrick Beverley press conference to start. – 3:31 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Waiting for Pat Bev’s official introduction as a Laker. FWIW to you, his teammate Russell Westbrook is in the building today too. pic.twitter.com/Ui3UMDpFT13:31 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Are the Lakers running out of potential trade options for Westbrook. Plus, why everyone needs to accept the idea that no trade exists which makes the Lakers a frontrunner. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/are…10:45 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Westbrook reportedly to attend LeBron-run preseason mini-camp, be with Lakers to open camp nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/05/wes…8:35 PM

Rival executives and scouts reached by FOX Sports were nearly unanimous that Westbrook and the Lakers would be best served if he led their second unit, even though Westbrook hasn’t come off the bench in an NBA game since Nov. 28, 2008, a month into his rookie season with the Thunder. “It’s hard to see him as anything but a backup for the Lakers,” one Western Conference scout said. “It’s hard for him to play with [Anthony Davis] and LeBron [James]. It might be OK if they let him go with the second unit. He has to play the only way he knows how unless he can miraculously learn to shoot.” -via FoxSports.com / September 8, 2022

While an Eastern Conference scout also said he sees Westbrook ideally coming off the bench, he believes the biggest question is whether he is ready to accept it. “It is not what he has left, it is: How he will accept that he is not the player that he was?” the scout said. “It’s similar to Carmelo. I’m not sure Russ has the awareness to accept a lesser role.” -via FoxSports.com / September 8, 2022

Patrick Beverley: Naw Skip I have a good feeling about this🙏🏾🏀 -via Twitter / September 8, 2022

