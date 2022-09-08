NBA execs: Miami the only potential landing spot for Russell Westbrook

Even then, team executives and scouts could only come up with one potential landing spot: the Miami Heat. Team president Pat Riley has a history of cultivating fiery competitive players, from Alonzo Mourning to Brian Grant to Jimmy Butler. He hoped that point guard Kyle Lowry would be the finishing piece to another championship-caliber team last season, but after posting the best record in the East, the team lost to Boston in the conference finals. Lowry, plagued by several nagging injuries, played in only 10 of their 18 postseason contests and was a shell of himself, averaging 7.8 points on 29.1 percent shooting. Depending on how this season goes for the Heat in general and Lowry in particular, Westbrook might be a worthwhile gamble.

From the opening moments of his press conference, Patrick Beverley’s intense presence was felt.

From the opening moments of his press conference, Patrick Beverley's intense presence was felt.

On Beverley's comfort with the uncomfortable, the importance of Russell Westbrook's attendance, Darvin Ham's vision for the backcourt, and LA needing an edge:

Russell Westbrook's next move: What NBA execs and scouts expect

Has the Russell Westbrook disrespect gone too far?

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:37 AM

Wednesday's podcast! The Lakers introduce Patrick Beverley… and Russell Westbrook attended the presser. They even bro-hugged! Twice! What does it all mean???

Patrick Beverley "super excited" to play with Westbrook, coach adds they may play together

Russell Westbrook has warm welcome for Patrick Beverley, but will unlikely duo lift the Lakers?

Russell Westbrook didn't just show support while attending Patrick Beverley's introductory press conference. He was already giving his one-time rival an assist to help him look good as the two point guards prepare to play together

Darvin Ham says everything has been clear between himself and Russell Westbrook. He says Westbrook has been in the gym putting in the work and he says he loves Russ. He says he will take "20" guys like Russ and Pat Bev on his team.

Darvin Ham on his buy-in from Russell Westbrook: "Everything has been clear and up front between him and I. He's been a pleasure. … He's been that since Day 1. … The communication has been great both ways. … I can wait to succeed with him."

Darvin Ham says defense will be a major key when asked if he can envision starting Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook together. Ham mentioned Kendrick Nunn impressing in offseason workouts so far.

Ham said that Westbrook and Beverley could definitely start together "If they play defense." But nothing has been decided yet. He cited good workouts of late from Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves, and said there will be real competition for jobs.

Darvin Ham on if Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley can start together: "If they play defense. If they play defense. Definitely."

Darvin Ham says he absolutely believes Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook will work beautifully and Ham loves adding Pat Bev's attitude and personality.

Patrick Beverley believes he and Russell Westbrook will be a backcourt to be reckoned with. He says he's long wanted to play with Russ. Pat Bev was sweating from a workout during his presser and Russ tossed him a towel. Pat called it the "first dime" of the season from Russ.

Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley will work together "fabulously." He thinks they complement each other well and wouldn't want to be an opposing backcourt facing them.

Pat Beverley and Russell Westbrook greeting each other after Pat’s press conference pic.twitter.com/p02AC9O1kh – 4:03 PM

Patrick Beverley says he's excited to play with Russell Westbrook. He thinks the two complement each other well and will fit. He says he's never played with someone who has the same grit and toughness as him. He also acknowledged they'll have tough conversations at some point.

Westbrook reportedly to attend LeBron-run preseason mini-camp, be with Lakers to open camp

Rival executives and scouts reached by FOX Sports were nearly unanimous that Westbrook and the Lakers would be best served if he led their second unit, even though Westbrook hasn’t come off the bench in an NBA game since Nov. 28, 2008, a month into his rookie season with the Thunder. “It’s hard to see him as anything but a backup for the Lakers,” one Western Conference scout said. “It’s hard for him to play with [Anthony Davis] and LeBron [James]. It might be OK if they let him go with the second unit. He has to play the only way he knows how unless he can miraculously learn to shoot.” -via FoxSports.com / September 8, 2022

While an Eastern Conference scout also said he sees Westbrook ideally coming off the bench, he believes the biggest question is whether he is ready to accept it. “It is not what he has left, it is: How he will accept that he is not the player that he was?” the scout said. “It’s similar to Carmelo. I’m not sure Russ has the awareness to accept a lesser role.” -via FoxSports.com / September 8, 2022

Patrick Beverley: Naw Skip I have a good feeling about this