atasteofkoko.com
31 Top Things To Do In Palm Springs
Palm Springs is the perfect destination if you’re looking for a fun and relaxing getaway. Located east of Los Angeles, this town has been popular for day trips and is a playground for many Hollywood stars. With plenty of fun things to keep you busy and a wonderful restaurant scene and stunning landscapes, you’ll never run out of things to do in this desert oasis.
Wet conditions won’t dampen spirits at Second Saturdays free community concert in Indio
Despite wet conditions in communities across the Coachella Valley, residents flocked to downtown Indio tonight for the latest edition of Second Saturdays. The free concert series was held from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. tonight in downtown Indio, near the Indio sign at Smurr Street and Miles Avenue. Attendees were treated to live Funk/R&B music The post Wet conditions won’t dampen spirits at Second Saturdays free community concert in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
helpmechas.com
The Mouse – Returns To Palm Springs In October To Be Put On Display
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The historic plane will be honored on October 15th, 2022, when it joins the Palm Springs Air Museum‘s aircraft collection. Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I plane will travel from Anaheim to Palm Springs, California, where it will be celebrated in mid-October alongside the Palm Springs Air Museum collection. A new exhibit will also be built at the Museum and will open on Walt Disney’s birthday, December 5, 2022. This new exhibit will highlight the plane’s history, affectionately known as “The Mouse,” as well as its significance to The Walt Disney Company’s history and relevance to the Palm Springs Area.
z1077fm.com
Free Motley Crue Concert at Tortoise Rock tonight
Tortoise Rock Casino in 29 Palms will featuring the hits of Motley Crue at a free, all-ages concert Saturday night (September 10). You don’t want to miss Deja Crue, the premier Motley Crue tribute band, as they perform Girls Girls Girls, Smokin’ In The Boys Room, and al your favorite hits from the notorious band. The show has a new start time of 9 p.m. so you can beat the heat at the outdoor concert area, where there’s plenty of seating or you can bring your own lounge chairs.
d23.com
Walt Disney’s Airplane Returns to Palm Springs After D23 Expo
Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I plane will travel from D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim to Palm Springs, California, where it will be celebrated October 15, when it is displayed alongside the Palm Springs Air Museum collection. The announcement of the plane’s next stop was made by Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, at a media preview of D23 Expo Thursday evening in Anaheim, California.
macaronikid.com
Fairview Fire Information and Shelters from Macaroni Kid Temecula
The fire will continue to spread in all areas due to shifting winds ahead of Hurricane Kays arrival. The fire will have very high potential to move to the west due to the strong 40+mph east winds and possible extreme down slope winds coming off of the surrounding 10,000' peaks. Fire activity could be moderated in the evening when heavy rains come from the thunderstorms. This will however also bring lightning to the area.
Crash shuts down Ramon Road and Calle Amigos in Palm Springs
E Ramon Road has been shut down at Calle Amigos in Palm Springs due to a crash, police announced Friday night. The road closure was announced at 8:45 p.m. There were no details on the crash at this time. Avoid the area as police have blocked off the road. There is no word on how The post Crash shuts down Ramon Road and Calle Amigos in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Residents prep for evacuations as Fairview Fire nears Anza
Evacuation warning and orders have spread rapidly, even reaching parts of Temecula and Anza. Many Anza residents weren’t expecting it come their way. Emotions were running high, as the flames bring them memories of the Cranston fire that came close a few years back. “It’s just awful, I just hope we don’t have to go The post Residents prep for evacuations as Fairview Fire nears Anza appeared first on KESQ.
Video shows back-to-back air drops on the Fairview Fire
Firefighting crews from across Southern California have been deployed to Riverside County to contain the nearly 27,000-acre Fairview Fire, which erupted Monday on the outskirts of Hemet. A crew from Santa Barbara County captured impressive footage of a small plane followed by a DC-10 dropping flame retardant along the fire perimeter Thursday evening. Video also […]
North Indian Canyon Drive remains closed due to flooding; Box Canyon Road open
North Indian Canyon was shut down Friday from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue due to flooding and remains closed. Box Canyon Road from the All American Canal to I-10 opened Sunday morning. Stay with News Channel 3 both on the air and online for the latest on road closures due to flooding. Have you downloaded The post North Indian Canyon Drive remains closed due to flooding; Box Canyon Road open appeared first on KESQ.
recordgazette.net
Parade cancelled, rodeo will go on
Banning Stagecoach Days Committee has made the decision to cancel this year's parade for tomorrow morning, citing anticipated inclement weather. The rodeo portion of Stagecoach Days, and the festival itself, will continue regardless of the weather. "It breaks my heart" to inform those who had signed up to participate in...
theregistrysocal.com
700-Unit State Street Village Project to Move Ahead at Former Redlands Mall
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A joint venture between Village Partners Investments, LLC (“Village Partners”) of Newport Beach, California and The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) of Irvine, California has received full entitlements and approval of its development agreement for the mixed-use State Street Village project at the site of the former Redlands Mall in Redlands, California.
kvcrnews.org
Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained
The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 28,307 Acres and is 40% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
NBC Los Angeles
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
menifee247.com
Animal evacuation center set up at Perris Fairgrounds
An officer assists an Akita in the Fairview Fire area earlier this week. Press release from Riverside County Animal Services:. Riverside County Animal Services established an agreement Thursday with the Perris Fairgrounds to set up an emergency shelter site for Fairview Fire evacuees’ large animals. “We have a lot...
Rain from Kay Slows Spread of Massive Fairview Fire in Riverside County
Full containment of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet could be achieved Monday thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, with the 28,307-acre fire now 43% surrounded by lines of cleared vegetation, authorities said Sunday. “Fire activity has been greatly reduced due to the moisture from...
NBC Los Angeles
Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
Pickup truck crashes into Southern California backyard, ends up in pool
MENIFEE, Calif. — One Southern California resident took beating the record-breaking heat to a whole new level. The Menifee Police Department posted photos of a white pickup truck that crashed into a pool Thursday. They said no one was hurt in the crash as the driver was able to get out and swim to safety.
Multiple weather-related outages leaves hundreds without power across the Coachella Valley
Several local cities/communities are without power as a storm hits the Coachella Valley Friday afternoon. As of Thursday evening, there are three outages in Indio leaving thousands without power. POWER OUTAGE: We are currently experiencing a power outage affecting 217 customers in Indio. The area affected is from Shadow Palm Ave. to Avenida Del Mar. The post Multiple weather-related outages leaves hundreds without power across the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding
N Indian Canyon has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue in Palm Springs due flooding. We're currently in a First Alert Weather Alert as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Kay moves into Southern California. A Flood Watch went into effect at 8:00 a.m. across Southern California. Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app The post N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding appeared first on KESQ.
