The historic plane will be honored on October 15th, 2022, when it joins the Palm Springs Air Museum's aircraft collection. Walt Disney's Grumman Gulfstream I plane will travel from Anaheim to Palm Springs, California, where it will be celebrated in mid-October alongside the Palm Springs Air Museum collection. A new exhibit will also be built at the Museum and will open on Walt Disney's birthday, December 5, 2022. This new exhibit will highlight the plane's history, affectionately known as "The Mouse," as well as its significance to The Walt Disney Company's history and relevance to the Palm Springs Area.

