Carlotta, CA

kymkemp.com

Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire

On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Carlotta, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Humboldt County, CA
kymkemp.com

Large Convoy East of Alderpoint

California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
ALDERPOINT, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Personnel Respond to Smoldering at Yesterday’s Shively Incident

Firefighters are returning to the Shively Incident between the Scotia Mill and Highway 101 for a report of smoke within the burn containment lines from yesterday, August 5th. According to scanner traffic, fire personnel are requesting the CHP provide traffic control as they will need the southbound lane of Highway 101 to access the smoldering area.
SCOTIA, CA
#Volunteers #Bonfire #Accident #Fir Loop Court
kymkemp.com

Countywide ‘Accelerated Cure Slurry Project’ Begins Tomorrow

The City of Arcata has contracted with DRYCO Construction to resurface portions of the City’s roads as part of the 2022 Countywide Accelerated Cure Slurry Project. Work areas will include: Union Street from Samoa Boulevard to 11th Street, 14th Street from K Street to J Street, 13th Street from H Street to F Street and from K Street to I Street, 12th Street from K Street to J Street and I street to G Street and F Street to the eastern end of 12th Street, LK Wood Boulevard from Granite Avenue to 14th Street, and the City Hall Parking Lot at 736 F Street.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

A Hot and Dry Day on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex

Press release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 81% containment and 949 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres, with 38 acres of interior growth. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday was another...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Emergency Personnel Respond to a Vehicle Vs. Motorcycle Traffic Collision; Unable to Locate Patient

Sirens pierced the usually quiet town of Redway following a traffic stop on Highway 101 that stopped southbound traffic. Just after CHP officers detained a suspect, two CHP officers left the scene to respond to a report of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Page, the accident, reported at 6:34 p.m. involved a grey Subaru and a white and green motorcycle, 2 to 3 miles on the Ettersburg Road, north of the Briceland Road junction.
REDWAY, CA
North Coast Journal

Fatal Fire North of Eureka

Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Between Scotia Mill and Hwy 101

About 4:20 p.m., multiple people called 911 reporting a fire on the southbound side of Hwy 101 near the Scotia Mill. Firefighters arrived at the scene and needed to close the southbound #2 lane to allow emergency vehicle to access the flames. Firefighters are getting a handle on the fire...
SCOTIA, CA
kymkemp.com

50 Miles from the Freeway: Burnout

Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist from Honeydew, California. 50 Miles from the Freeway is her syndicated monthly column about rural healthcare. Send questions, comments and news tips via her website, www.lindastansberry.com. You can also follow her on Twitter: @LCStansberry. Burnout is like a bad relationship, the kind you...
kymkemp.com

Lost? Stolen? Ran Out of Juice?

About 11 this morning, someone parked this electric wheelchair on Redwood Drive in front of the Chevron gas station. It’s still there…. Some of the possible reasons for the lone scooter we’ve received include…. Was the vehicle abandoned after being stolen?. Could an intoxicated user have stumbled away?
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Third Station in Arcata Fire District to Re-Open Permanently

Press release from the Arcata Fire Protection District:. On September 8, 2022, Arcata Fire Protection District will re-open its third station permanently. The station had been closed due to staffing shortages faced by the organization over the last year. The District began receiving revenue from Measure “F” in January of...
ARCATA, CA

