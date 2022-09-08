Read full article on original website
[UPDATE 11:24 p.m.: Major Injuries] Motorcyclist Unconscious, Motorcycle Caught Fire Near Fortuna
The number 2 (outside) lane of northbound Hwy 101 is blocked after a motorcyclist crashed between Main Street and Palmer. The motorcyclist is unconscious but breathing, according to the first reports from the scene. City ambulance is responding to the scene. The motorcycle caught fire but is no longer in...
Vehicle Fire This Afternoon Began to Spread to Vegetation Near Centerville Beach
About 3:45 p.m., a vehicle caught fire in the 8000 block of Centerville Road west of Ferndale. The occupant safely got out of the vehicle, but the flames started to spread into nearby brush. When firefighters arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The fire did not...
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
Firefighters Saw Temperature of 107 Degrees on Six Rivers Lightning Complex Yesterday
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 89% containment and 850 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday, the extreme heat peaked across the fire area yesterday,...
Slooooow Chase, Spike Strip, End With Driver in the Humboldt County Jail
Giving OJ Simpson’s pursuit a run for slowest ever, a driver fled law enforcement headed southbound on Hwy 101 for over 22 miles at speeds that never topped 40 mph and often were less than 20 mph. A spike strip finally disabled the vehicle and officers arrested Ginger Porter for a DUI.
Large Convoy East of Alderpoint
California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
Fire Personnel Respond to Smoldering at Yesterday’s Shively Incident
Firefighters are returning to the Shively Incident between the Scotia Mill and Highway 101 for a report of smoke within the burn containment lines from yesterday, August 5th. According to scanner traffic, fire personnel are requesting the CHP provide traffic control as they will need the southbound lane of Highway 101 to access the smoldering area.
Nursing Fawns Caught on Game Camera in Trinity County
A game camera near the Mad River along just east of the Trinity/Humboldt County line caught a doe with two nursing fawns. Thanks to RHBB reader, Christina Giltzow for the video.
Hwy 36 Closed After Truck Pulling a Trailer With Three Horses Caught Fire
A little after 5 p.m., a blue Dodge pickup pulling a horse trailer caught fire east of the junction with Hwy 3 around mile marker 32 on Hwy 36 in Trinity County. “All three occupants out,” Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo told us. “Three horses got out.”
Trinity Officer Arrested After Calling for Help While Intoxicated, Says Sheriff Saxon
An off-duty deputy with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Seth Ruiz, was arrested for 647(f), public intoxication, on the evening of Tuesday, September 6 by fellow officers. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, who spoke to us by phone, Ruiz, who was off duty, “called for help.” Saxon said, “The...
CHP Deploy Spike Strip to Catch Wanted Man During High-Risk Traffic Stop
The traffic stop just north of the Garberville onramp that resulted in southbound traffic on Highway 101 being stopped as officers drew their weapons on a blue Fiat sedan was the result of a speeding driver failing to yield. We reached out to Jonathan Clevenger, CHP Public Information Officer for...
Countywide ‘Accelerated Cure Slurry Project’ Begins Tomorrow
The City of Arcata has contracted with DRYCO Construction to resurface portions of the City’s roads as part of the 2022 Countywide Accelerated Cure Slurry Project. Work areas will include: Union Street from Samoa Boulevard to 11th Street, 14th Street from K Street to J Street, 13th Street from H Street to F Street and from K Street to I Street, 12th Street from K Street to J Street and I street to G Street and F Street to the eastern end of 12th Street, LK Wood Boulevard from Granite Avenue to 14th Street, and the City Hall Parking Lot at 736 F Street.
A Hot and Dry Day on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
Press release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 81% containment and 949 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres, with 38 acres of interior growth. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday was another...
Emergency Personnel Respond to a Vehicle Vs. Motorcycle Traffic Collision; Unable to Locate Patient
Sirens pierced the usually quiet town of Redway following a traffic stop on Highway 101 that stopped southbound traffic. Just after CHP officers detained a suspect, two CHP officers left the scene to respond to a report of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Page, the accident, reported at 6:34 p.m. involved a grey Subaru and a white and green motorcycle, 2 to 3 miles on the Ettersburg Road, north of the Briceland Road junction.
Fatal Fire North of Eureka
Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
Fire Between Scotia Mill and Hwy 101
About 4:20 p.m., multiple people called 911 reporting a fire on the southbound side of Hwy 101 near the Scotia Mill. Firefighters arrived at the scene and needed to close the southbound #2 lane to allow emergency vehicle to access the flames. Firefighters are getting a handle on the fire...
50 Miles from the Freeway: Burnout
Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist from Honeydew, California. 50 Miles from the Freeway is her syndicated monthly column about rural healthcare. Send questions, comments and news tips via her website, www.lindastansberry.com. You can also follow her on Twitter: @LCStansberry. Burnout is like a bad relationship, the kind you...
Lost? Stolen? Ran Out of Juice?
About 11 this morning, someone parked this electric wheelchair on Redwood Drive in front of the Chevron gas station. It’s still there…. Some of the possible reasons for the lone scooter we’ve received include…. Was the vehicle abandoned after being stolen?. Could an intoxicated user have stumbled away?
Third Station in Arcata Fire District to Re-Open Permanently
Press release from the Arcata Fire Protection District:. On September 8, 2022, Arcata Fire Protection District will re-open its third station permanently. The station had been closed due to staffing shortages faced by the organization over the last year. The District began receiving revenue from Measure “F” in January of...
