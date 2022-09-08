Read full article on original website
‘My Policeman’ Review: Harry Styles and Emma Corrin Bring Minimal Heat to Tepid Gay Melodrama
An involuntary snort of laughter escaped me just as the illicit gay union at the heart of My Policeman hit its most torrid peak. Harry Styles as Tom Burgess, the 1950s British copper who gives the film its title, has snuck off for a few days’ romantic idyll in Venice with his secret lover, urbane museum curator Patrick Hazelwood, played by David Dawson like he’s just stepped out of Brideshead Revisited. Patrick is draped across a hotel bed in what appears to be post-coital bliss, dreamily contemplating the sculptural curves of Tom’s buttocks as he stands smoking naked at the...
TIFF: ‘My Policeman’ Gets Warm Reception (But Not as Loud as Screams for Harry Styles Outside)
If Saturday night was Steven Spielberg’s at the Toronto Film Festival, Sunday night was almost certainly reserved for Harry Styles. My Policeman, in which the musician stars as a closeted homosexual in 1950s England, had its world premiere at the Princess of Wales theatre, where a six-person deep crowd had already been gathering behind barriers many hours before the film had even started. More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Excited Filmmakers, Party Hosts Embrace Film Fest In-Person ReturnTIFF: 'Riceboy Sleeps' Director Talks Minimal, Single Camera Coverage: "That Was The Scariest Thing"TIFF: Harry Styles Says "Wasted Time" -- A Central Theme of...
Good Home Hunting: A Peek Inside the Homes of Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck has been busy. The 50-year-old actor/director tied the knot with superstar Jennifer Lopez, after rekindling their romance that supposedly flamed out a couple of decades ago. Along with wedding bells in not one, but two locales, the couple seem to be consolidating their real estate holdings. The power...
Lady Gaga gets back to her roots in return to San Francisco
If you're trying to cool down from an oppressive heat wave, a Lady Gaga concert is probably the last place you should go.
My Policeman review – Harry Styles is arrestingly awkward in stodgy gay romance
Toronto film festival: A bland lead performance is one of many faults with a melodramatic and unconvincing drama about a love triangle in the 1950s
‘Monarch’ Producers, Fox Boss Promise Premiere Shocker Is ‘Not a Bait and Switch’
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Fox’s Sept. 11 premiere of “Monarch.” With Susan Sarandon at the front of every “Monarch” poster around town, viewers may have been shocked to see that at the end of Sunday’s premiere, her character, Dottie Roman, is seemingly dead. During the first episode, which aired following the NFL game on Fox, Dottie learns she has cancer but is determined to die on her own terms. She enlists her daughter Nicky (Anna Friel) to help her, holding her hand while she swallows an entire bottle of pills. Despite the shocking episode end, the show’s...
Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review
Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
