SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Fox’s Sept. 11 premiere of “Monarch.” With Susan Sarandon at the front of every “Monarch” poster around town, viewers may have been shocked to see that at the end of Sunday’s premiere, her character, Dottie Roman, is seemingly dead. During the first episode, which aired following the NFL game on Fox, Dottie learns she has cancer but is determined to die on her own terms. She enlists her daughter Nicky (Anna Friel) to help her, holding her hand while she swallows an entire bottle of pills. Despite the shocking episode end, the show’s...

TV SERIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO