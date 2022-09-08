The University of Kentucky is a partner in the new Mid-South Innovation Corps Hub, announced by the National Science Foundation (NSF) this week. NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Hubs provide experiential entrepreneurial training to academic researchers across all fields of science and engineering. I-Corps Hubs form the operational backbone of the National Innovation Network — a network of universities, NSF-funded researchers, local and regional entrepreneurial communities and other federal agencies — that help researchers translate fundamental research results to the marketplace.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO