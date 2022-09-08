Read full article on original website
UK to honor the fallen of 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 9, 2022) — This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11, and the University of Kentucky Army ROTC and Air Force ROTC programs are remembering those who lost their lives in the deadliest terrorist attack in human history. Cadet Cole Wilson, with UK’s Pershing Rifles chapter,...
NSF selects UK and 8 regional universities to form new innovation hub
The University of Kentucky is a partner in the new Mid-South Innovation Corps Hub, announced by the National Science Foundation (NSF) this week. NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Hubs provide experiential entrepreneurial training to academic researchers across all fields of science and engineering. I-Corps Hubs form the operational backbone of the National Innovation Network — a network of universities, NSF-funded researchers, local and regional entrepreneurial communities and other federal agencies — that help researchers translate fundamental research results to the marketplace.
Counselor Education’s Harley recognized as leader, pioneer
University of Kentucky College of Education Professor Debra Harley, Ph.D., has been named the 2022 recipient of the Vernon Hawkins Pioneer and Leadership Award from the National Association of Multicultural Rehabilitation Concerns. The award recognizes the pioneering efforts, courage, leadership and advocacy Harley has taken on in her work in the rehabilitation counseling field.
2022 Ford Lecture to focus on Gen Z’s fight to save America
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 9, 2022) — One of the country’s best-known experts on Generation Z, John Della Volpe of Harvard University’s Kennedy School Institute of Politics, will deliver the University of Kentucky 2022 Wendell H. Ford Public Policy Lecture beginning 4 p.m., Oct. 11, in the Gatton College of Business and Economics’ Kincaid Auditorium.
