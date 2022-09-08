Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Andrew Warren responds to Gov. DeSantis’ justification for suspension
‘He demonstrates that he misunderstands not only the office to which he was elected, but also the office to which Warren was twice elected.’. Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren says he answers to residents of Hillsborough County, not Gov. Ron DeSantis. Warren, a rising Democrat who DeSantis suspended last month...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist agrees to three debates, confirms at least one matchup against Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist have settled on at least one debate after the Democratic challenger RSVP’d to three prospective debates. Crist’s list includes the prominent “Before You Vote” Debate, as well as the WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach Debate and the Decision 2022 Debate. However, the “Before You Vote” Debate is a hollow pledge, as Gov. Ron DeSantis will not participate in that debate, the only event set to broadcast statewide.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Allison Kinney, Matt Mohler, Kathryn Starkey join Alliance to End Human Trafficking board
Two were appointed by House Speaker Chris Sprowls and one was appointed by Senate President Wilton Simpson. Allison Kinney, Matt Mohler and Kathryn Starkey, Chair of the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners, are joining the board of directors of the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking. The Florida Alliance...
floridapolitics.com
Republican Attorney Generals Assoc. backing Ashley Moody re-elect with $300K investment
After spending seven figures in 2018, how high will RAGA go in re-election campaign?. Ashley Moody’s seemingly insurmountable fundraising edge over her November opponent was boosted late last month by the Republican Attorneys General Association. After a seven-figure spend on Moody’s General Election campaign four years ago, the group...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
No. 1 spot: Heritage Foundation gives Ron DeSantis’ Florida top marks in K-12 education
The conservative think tank likes Sunshine State classrooms. Gov. Ron DeSantis is celebrating a new report card from a conservative think tank that says public education in this state is the best in the country, while also poking at President Joe Biden along the way. “At a moment when we...
floridapolitics.com
Trulieve pumps $5M more into marijuana legalization push
Adult-use cannabis push for 2024 has big money behind it already. The industry leader in Florida cannabis is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to expanding the market. Trulieve, which has twice as many storefronts as any competitor and which has historically dominated sales in the...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.4.22
When it comes to Florida elections, senior citizens could hold the key. To borrow from Notre Dame’s famous fight song, Florida’s one-time powerhouses woke up the echoes last week as college football season ramped up. The Florida Gators knocked off No. 7-ranked Utah before a raucous crowd in...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Do we have to let it linger?
Even if businesses say having an arrest record doesn’t negatively affect a job candidate, the stats might say otherwise. Floridians’ arrest records might be costing the state $40 billion a year. The Alliance for Safety and Justice and Associated Industries of Florida joined forces to release a report...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis patches prison guard shortages with National Guard members
The Department of Corrections says 300 voluntary service members will help prison hold over nine months until new officers are trained. Following legislative approval for a plan to temporarily alleviate the shortage of correctional officers in state prisons, Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered the National Guard to immediately activate members who have stepped forward to fill the gap.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Keys spiny lobster industry hit by housing crisis, labor shortage
Florida harvesters may also have to compete with those in North Carolina within a few years. Living where you work in Florida is a real problem for thousands of state residents, and it’s causing problems across industries. Harvesting spiny lobster — also known as the rock lobster — is bigger in the Keys than in most places, but folks can’t get crews to fully staff their boats.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Trucking Association highlights Truck Driver Appreciation Week
Last year, the American Trucking Association reported that the shortage of truck drivers had grown to 80K. The Florida Trucking Association is helping celebrate this National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The annual event, which runs Sunday to Saturday, is taking on particular significance this year, as global supply chain issues...
floridapolitics.com
Florida budget to continue to thrive, economists project, but inflation casts pall on growth
What happens with inflation in the coming months will determine whether Florida's rosy financial outlook turns sour. Inflation, at 40-year highs for most of 2022, has shot up the cost of food, gas and other common household items. But it has also mushroomed state revenues, leading to the state’s $20 billion surplus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Food programs for pregnant women infants, children and elderly get $1B boost
A majority of the funds will be used to support the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs. Florida lawmakers have agreed to spend an additional $1 billion in federal funds to improve the nutrition of pregnant women, infants, children and the elderly who live in Florida. Members of the...
Comments / 0