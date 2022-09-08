ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Andrew Warren responds to Gov. DeSantis’ justification for suspension

‘He demonstrates that he misunderstands not only the office to which he was elected, but also the office to which Warren was twice elected.’. Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren says he answers to residents of Hillsborough County, not Gov. Ron DeSantis. Warren, a rising Democrat who DeSantis suspended last month...
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist agrees to three debates, confirms at least one matchup against Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist have settled on at least one debate after the Democratic challenger RSVP’d to three prospective debates. Crist’s list includes the prominent “Before You Vote” Debate, as well as the WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach Debate and the Decision 2022 Debate. However, the “Before You Vote” Debate is a hollow pledge, as Gov. Ron DeSantis will not participate in that debate, the only event set to broadcast statewide.
floridapolitics.com

Trulieve pumps $5M more into marijuana legalization push

Adult-use cannabis push for 2024 has big money behind it already. The industry leader in Florida cannabis is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to expanding the market. Trulieve, which has twice as many storefronts as any competitor and which has historically dominated sales in the...
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.4.22

When it comes to Florida elections, senior citizens could hold the key. To borrow from Notre Dame’s famous fight song, Florida’s one-time powerhouses woke up the echoes last week as college football season ramped up. The Florida Gators knocked off No. 7-ranked Utah before a raucous crowd in...
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Do we have to let it linger?

Even if businesses say having an arrest record doesn’t negatively affect a job candidate, the stats might say otherwise. Floridians’ arrest records might be costing the state $40 billion a year. The Alliance for Safety and Justice and Associated Industries of Florida joined forces to release a report...
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis patches prison guard shortages with National Guard members

The Department of Corrections says 300 voluntary service members will help prison hold over nine months until new officers are trained. Following legislative approval for a plan to temporarily alleviate the shortage of correctional officers in state prisons, Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered the National Guard to immediately activate members who have stepped forward to fill the gap.
floridapolitics.com

Florida Keys spiny lobster industry hit by housing crisis, labor shortage

Florida harvesters may also have to compete with those in North Carolina within a few years. Living where you work in Florida is a real problem for thousands of state residents, and it’s causing problems across industries. Harvesting spiny lobster — also known as the rock lobster — is bigger in the Keys than in most places, but folks can’t get crews to fully staff their boats.
floridapolitics.com

Florida Trucking Association highlights Truck Driver Appreciation Week

Last year, the American Trucking Association reported that the shortage of truck drivers had grown to 80K. The Florida Trucking Association is helping celebrate this National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The annual event, which runs Sunday to Saturday, is taking on particular significance this year, as global supply chain issues...
