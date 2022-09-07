Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
newyorkbeacon.com
‘It’s Pure Unadulterated Racism,’ Says Mother After Black Student Athletes Heckled With Monkey Noises During Volleyball Game
A Texas mother was brought to shock as she attended her daughter’s high school volleyball game on Friday, Sept. 2 and heard students chanting monkey noises at the Black athletes. According to REVOLT, the mother recorded the students on her cell phone and posted the video on Twitter. “Hi...
University of Houston's president was victim of crime while testifying in Austin, picture shows
University of Houston President Renu Khator shared a picture on Twitter of the conditions she found her car in after testifying in Austin.
nypressnews.com
Houston mom caught targeting 12-year-old player following tackle of her son
HOUSTON — A Youth Football and Cheerleading Federation parent is in hot water, accused of chasing after a 12-year-old during a little league football game this past weekend and threatening to slap the child. Witnesses say the woman was upset the 12-year-old tackled her child. The 12-year-old’s mother filed...
defendernetwork.com
Katy ISD officials allow racist remarks at volleyball game
The organization that governs public school athletic competition in Texas is keeping an eye on incidents at two high school volleyball games last Friday in which fans in attendance are alleged to have made racially insensitive remarks directed at players. According to video clips posted on Twitter over the weekend...
Currently missing people from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
KHOU
Houston-area high school football scoreboard
HOUSTON — It was another full slate of high school football games across the Houston area. Below are scores from Houston-area games played Thursday and Friday and in the window above are Matt Musil's Friday night highlights. On Saturday night at 11p.m. on KHOU 11, get a full wrap-up...
4-year-old Fort Bend ISD student wanders off campus and to neighbor's home: 'Absolutely outraged'
"Imagine if he was found by somebody else with bad intentions." Fortunately, two neighbors helped get him back to his family. Fort Bend ISD is looking at how to keep it from happening again.
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
WFAA
Texas teen girl found dead on side of rural road identified
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
2 constables, 4 police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers, report says
A recent analysis of Oath Keepers' leaked membership rolls found Texas had the most members of any state who worked as elected officials or law enforcement officers.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Mayor Turner says mass shootings have increased in Texas, gun control needed
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the number of mass shootings increased after Governor Greg Abbott signed the permitless carry bill last year. Abbott signed the bill in June 2021, and from June 13, 2021 to June 13, 2022 the number of mass shootings in Texas was 65. From 2020 to 2021 Texas had 40 mass shootings.
KLTV
Panola County turns orange in honor of 4-year-old who passed away from cancer
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Students and community members plan to wear orange at Friday night’s Carthage football game in honor of a four-year-old girl who recently passed away from cancer. Students at Beckville and Gary schools have also planned to wear orange in her honor. According to her obituary,...
Fort Bend cop shares video of coyote jumping 6-foot fence near Houston
A coyote recently killed a pet in a nearby subdivision, Constable Chad Norvell said.
Resident near Houston claims $1 million Powerball Texas Lottery ticket prize
It's a great day to claim a seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery don't you think?
mocomotive.com
Harris County deputy accidently shoots himself in Magnolia home, deputies say
MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound at his home in Montgomery County on Thursday night. Montgomery County deputies got the call at 7:15 p.m. and say the off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was working on his gun at his parent’s home in the Clear Creek Forest subdivision in Magnolia when the gun discharged.
'Things will never be the same' | Two big office-to-apartment conversions underway in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — The tip top of the 1927 Niels Esperson building is its most characteristic feature and is visible from various vantage points amid newer neighbors. “I’ve loved this building since the day I first saw it,” said Gensler principal architect Dean Strombom. He's now helping...
fox26houston.com
2 arrested in connection to death of Harris Co. Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin
HOUSTON - Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Harris County Pct. 3 Constable deputy. BACKGROUND: Harris County Pct. 3 deputy constable shot, killed after picking up food for family: authorities. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed via Twitter that Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack,...
