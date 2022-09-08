Read full article on original website
Russian Nationalists Rage After Stunning Setback in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian nationalists called angrily on Sunday for President Vladimir Putin to make immediate changes to ensure ultimate victory in the Ukraine war, a day after Moscow was forced to abandon its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Russia's worst...
Moldovan National Airlines Blocked From Resuming Flights to Moscow -Official
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu said. Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from Oct. 1. Moldova suspended...
Japan PM's Support Slides, Hit by Anger Over Church and Funeral -Asahi
TOKYO (Reuters) - Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tumbled to its lowest since he took office, hit by anger over his ruling party's ties to a controversial church and a state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe, an opinion poll showed on Monday. Government support fell to 41%,...
Switzerland Says Area Near Germany to Be Proposed for Nuclear Waste Site
VIENNA (Reuters) - An area of northern Switzerland near the border with Germany will be proposed as the site for a planned deep-underground nuclear waste site on which construction is due to start in 2045, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (BFE) said on Saturday. The so-called deep geological repository...
Judge Restores Oil Lease on Land Sacred to US, Canada Tribes
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered the Biden administration to reinstate a drilling lease that has been in dispute for decades on land near the Blackfeet Indian Reservation that is considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada. The 10-square-mile (25-square-kilometer) oil...
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia, No Tsunami Warning -BMKG
JAKARTA (Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in Indonesia on Saturday and has no potential to trigger a tsunami, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. The quake struck about 262 km (163 miles) east-northeast of Biak in Indonesia, at a depth of 16 km (10...
India Says It Uncovers Fraudulent Shell Companies With Chinese Links
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian authorities on Sunday said they had arrested a man who had masterminded the creation of many shell companies linked to China and appointed dummy directors to run the fraudulent businesses. The latest arrest was part of a larger probe launched by the federal government's Serious Fraud...
Large-Scale Electricity Blackout in Ukraine's Second City Kharkiv -Reuters Witness
KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - The centre of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv was plunged into darkness on Sunday evening by an electricity blackout, a Reuters reporter said. The cause and extent of the blackout in the northeastern city were not immediately clear. There were also unconfirmed social media reports of blackouts in other places and regions.
Power Drops in Northeast Ukraine Region, Governor Says
(Reuters) - Power levels dropped in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy on Sunday and the region's governor urged residents to unplug electrical devices. "Electric tension has fallen in the network through the region," Dmytro Zhyvytsky wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "I recommend disconnecting electrical devices as much as possible."
Australia's Financial Watchdog to Probe Entain Unit Over Money-Laundering Concerns
(Reuters) - The Australian financial crimes regulator said on Monday it would investigate a unit of British betting group Entain Plc to assess whether it is in compliance with the country's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws. The enforcement investigation into Entain Group Pty follows an extensive supervisory campaign that...
Russia Hits Ukrainian Forces in Kharkiv Region, Says Defence Ministry
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday. Strikes are being carried out by airborne troops, missiles and artillery, the ministry said on social media. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.
Ukraine Hails Snowballing Offensive, Blames Russia for Blackouts
KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid surge forward drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the area. Ukrainian officials accused retreating Russian forces of launching...
Brazil's Bolsonaro to Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accepted an invitation to attend the funeral for Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday. In a note to Reuters, the ministry said Bolsonaro will travel to London to attend the queen's funeral on Sept. 19. (Reporting by Peter...
Ukraine Has Retaken Settlements in Kharkiv Region - Russian-Installed Official
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine's advance in the Kharkiv region has been "very sharp and rapid" and Ukrainian forces have recaptured a number of settlements, the Russian-installed administrator of Russian-controlled parts of the region said in a live online broadcast. "The enemy is being delayed as much as possible, but several...
Russia Backs IAEA Call for Shelling Near Zaporizhzhia to Stop, Envoy Says
VIENNA (Reuters) - Russia backs a call by U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi for an immediate stop to shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the nearby city of Enerhodar, its envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday. "We fully support the appeal and...
Ukraine War: Major Developments Since Russia's Invasion
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have made lightning gains in the east of the country, inflicting one of Russia's worst military setbacks since the Feb. 24 invasion. These are some of the turning points and other major developments in Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two. THE INVASION. Russian President Vladimir...
King Charles Proclaimed Monarch, Queen's Funeral on Sept. 19
LONDON (Reuters) - The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, royal officials said on Saturday, as her son Charles was officially proclaimed Britain's new king in a colourful ceremony laden with pageantry and dating back centuries. The death of the 96-year-monarch has provoked tears,...
Analysis-Ukraine Blindsides Russia With Northeastern Thrust at Supply Hub
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's rapid territorial gains have caught Russia off guard at a vulnerable section of their front line in an attack that threatens an important supply hub used by Moscow in the east, military analysts said. The surprise advance was Ukraine's most dramatic of the war so far...
Ukraine Continues to Make Significant Gains in the Kharkiv Region, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours. Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3qtERkv)
Peru's New Foreign Minister Resigns in Latest Blow to President
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Peru's foreign minister, Miguel Rodriguez, has resigned after just one month in office, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday, after public clashes between the official and leftist president Pedro Castillo. "I am writing to you to submit my irrevocable resignation to the position of Minister...
