Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
New York City has plenty of water
How’s New York City’s water supply holding up during this period of concern about low rainfall? Pretty well, thank you. The huge system run by the city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was a week ago at 72.0 percent of capacity. The historical average at this time of the year is 81.7 percent.
Massive water project hopes to link upstate reservoirs to New York City for generations
"We're making an investment here." The most expensive water project in New York City history is being built to last for generations ... lots of generations, and it's happening in a secret location in the city.
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
longisland.com
Two Homes Deemed Unsafe by Hempstead Town
Two houses in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe by the Town board during their September 7, 2022 meeting. Resolutions authorizing the demolition and removal of the houses were on the agenda:. Demolition of a two-story wood frame, one family dwelling and debris from premises located at 709 Fishermans...
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
Community Board 2 Declares War on Cars, Rejects Rezoning Application for Lincoln Dealership
Community Board 2 voted Thursday to reject a rezoning application filed by the owners of an auto dealership who seek to convert a dilapidated site on Northern Boulevard into a Lincoln showroom. The reason for the rejection was not that the proposed building would be too large or that the...
Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners
"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brickunderground.com
'We're kicking our landlord out,' Bronx affordable housing lottery, & more
This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out a harrowing story (with photos) about a group of East Village tenants who are trying to kick out an owner who has turned a blind eye to squatters, leaks, and other dangerous conditions. They filed a 7A complaint in housing court, which is a request to appoint a new administrator, and are on rent strike to get better living conditions.
riverdalepress.com
Riverdale Avenue’s ‘diet’ has become reality
If you drove down Riverdale Avenue last week, you would have noticed some strange markings and fresh paint on the roadway. That’s because the city transportation department had begun the much-ballyhooed road-narrowing plan there. Nearly five months since the contentious Community Board 8 traffic and transportation committee voted against...
Do You Know How to Properly Stop for a School Bus in New York
I grew up on a mountain in Cornwall so going to school meant riding the school bus. I am not sure why but I think it had something to do with the terrain and the distance between driveways growing up my bus stopped at everyone's driveway to pick them up.
evgrieve.com
The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)
The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Quartz
New York City transportation data shows the return-to-office struggle is real
The week after Labor Day was meant to be a firm deadline for the return-to-office push at a lot of Wall Street banks and other New York-based firms. But the most recent data from New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) shows that while daily ridership on the subway and trains is generally on an upward trend, it’s still well below pre-pandemic levels.
brickunderground.com
5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees
If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
No Joke: Bodies Are Buried in This New York Home Depot Parking Lot
There are people buried in this Long Island Home Depot parking lot. Yes, really. Well, it might be more accurate to say that this Home Depot parking lot was constructed around an old graveyard. But regardless of the semantics, it's pretty damn weird. Sitting along the Jericho Turnpike is a...
police1.com
MTA, NYPD struggle to rein in rising fare evasion on NYC buses and subways
NEW YORK — At the Bowling Green subway station recently, a pair of well-dressed men leaving work in the Financial District showed little regard for the finances of the MTA. The duo jumped the turnstiles in unison before heading to the uptown platform. A trio of more casually dressed younger riders soon followed them. One of those riders jumped a turnstile and opened an emergency gate to let the other two riders in.
Fall Activities You Won’t Want to Miss If You Live in NYC
With fall approaching the New York area, there’s no better time to gather up the family and find some seasonal fun outside. Sure, every season has its share of fun, family-friendly activities to choose from. Summer is all about splash pads and sun-filled trips to the beach, and winter is much more enjoyable with a good sledding hill nearby, but fall? There’s nothing quite like it. In fact, it’s categorically impossible to do all the things—or even a fraction of them—on your list.
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State
New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State
A major airport in New York is getting a huge renovation. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022. She and other dignitaries, including former NBA legend Magic Johnson, broke ground on the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Our state-of-the-art renovations of New...
News 12
Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building
A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
Comments / 0