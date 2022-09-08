ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

New York City has plenty of water

How’s New York City’s water supply holding up during this period of concern about low rainfall? Pretty well, thank you. The huge system run by the city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was a week ago at 72.0 percent of capacity. The historical average at this time of the year is 81.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
longisland.com

Two Homes Deemed Unsafe by Hempstead Town

Two houses in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe by the Town board during their September 7, 2022 meeting. Resolutions authorizing the demolition and removal of the houses were on the agenda:. Demolition of a two-story wood frame, one family dwelling and debris from premises located at 709 Fishermans...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Secret NYC

Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals

Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners

"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

'We're kicking our landlord out,' Bronx affordable housing lottery, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out a harrowing story (with photos) about a group of East Village tenants who are trying to kick out an owner who has turned a blind eye to squatters, leaks, and other dangerous conditions. They filed a 7A complaint in housing court, which is a request to appoint a new administrator, and are on rent strike to get better living conditions.
BRONX, NY
riverdalepress.com

Riverdale Avenue’s ‘diet’ has become reality

If you drove down Riverdale Avenue last week, you would have noticed some strange markings and fresh paint on the roadway. That’s because the city transportation department had begun the much-ballyhooed road-narrowing plan there. Nearly five months since the contentious Community Board 8 traffic and transportation committee voted against...
BRONX, NY
evgrieve.com

The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)

The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Politics
Quartz

New York City transportation data shows the return-to-office struggle is real

The week after Labor Day was meant to be a firm deadline for the return-to-office push at a lot of Wall Street banks and other New York-based firms. But the most recent data from New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) shows that while daily ridership on the subway and trains is generally on an upward trend, it’s still well below pre-pandemic levels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees

If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
MANHATTAN, NY
police1.com

MTA, NYPD struggle to rein in rising fare evasion on NYC buses and subways

NEW YORK — At the Bowling Green subway station recently, a pair of well-dressed men leaving work in the Financial District showed little regard for the finances of the MTA. The duo jumped the turnstiles in unison before heading to the uptown platform. A trio of more casually dressed younger riders soon followed them. One of those riders jumped a turnstile and opened an emergency gate to let the other two riders in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Red Tricycle New York

Fall Activities You Won’t Want to Miss If You Live in NYC

With fall approaching the New York area, there’s no better time to gather up the family and find some seasonal fun outside. Sure, every season has its share of fun, family-friendly activities to choose from. Summer is all about splash pads and sun-filled trips to the beach, and winter is much more enjoyable with a good sledding hill nearby, but fall? There’s nothing quite like it. In fact, it’s categorically impossible to do all the things—or even a fraction of them—on your list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State

New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
THIELLS, NY
News 12

Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building

A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
MANHATTAN, NY

