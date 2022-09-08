Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Related
evgrieve.com
The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)
The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
evgrieve.com
Sunday's parting shot
A Twin Towers memory on the 21st anniversary of 9/11... a view from Second Avenue and Third Street circa 1995. Thanks to Grant Shaffer for the photo.
evgrieve.com
Sept. 9: The latest headlines on the water crisis at the Jacob Riis Houses
Local media continues with solid coverage of the water crisis at the Jacob Riis Houses on Avenue D ... led by Greg B. Smith at The City and Gwynne Hogan at WNYC/Gothamist. As previously reported, residents were told last Friday night not to drink or cook with tap water after tests revealed traces of arsenic. The City said that NYCHA officials learned about the contamination two weeks earlier and did not notify the nearly 2,600 residents in the complex between Sixth Street and 13th Street. NYCHA officials have denied that claim.
evgrieve.com
Reminders: It's weekend No. 2 of Keyapalooza
A reminder that needs no, uh, reminding. We're at the start of the second weekend-long grand reopening ("RE-GRAND Opening" on some signage) at Key Food on Avenue A and Fourth Street. As previously reported, the grocery has completed a near-year-long interior renovation, including an expanded produce section plus new lights,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Time Out Global
NYC’s most iconic restaurants worth visiting at least once
Old-world steakhouses and iconic pizza joints are among the most famous restaurants in NYC. New York City is home to some of the most lauded iconic restaurants in the world. The best restaurants in NYC represent a rainbow of cuisines and approaches, with new restaurants popping up and generating buzz on a regular basis. We’re lucky like that: New Yorkers always have something new and exciting to try. But it’s the old favorites, those beloved spots that have stood the test of time, serving generations of fans, that have become known as the most famous restaurants in the city.
Comments / 0