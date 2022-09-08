Salmon Run is Splatoon's take on a horde mode. Four plucky entrepreneurs are employed by the mysterious MR. Grizz for hunt Salmonids and earn Golden Eggs! As a worker of Grizzco, you are paid for a job well done. On this page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide, we'll give you the rundown on how earning rewards works in Salmon Run and how you can get the Salmon-Run exclusive items, like colored uniforms and Grizzco decorations. Make sure to check out the rest of our Salmon Run guides. We've got tips for defeating Boss Salmonids, a survival guide for all the special event waves, and even a guide on how to defeat the fierce King Salmonid, Cohozuna, in the intense and rare Xtra Encounters!

