Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Marvel and Disney Games Showcase 2022: Where to Watch, Start Time, What to Expect, and More
The long-awaited D23 Expo 2022 has finally arrived, and Day 1 of the event features panels of all kinds. One of the biggest attractions of the day has to be the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, which will take place later today. The event is confirmed to feature exciting reveals, announcements, trailers and more.
IGN
Disney CEO Bob Chapek: Moviegoers Have 'Moved On' From Pre-Pandemic Release Model
Alongside discussing Disney's handling of both the Scarlett Johansson situation and the "Don't Say Gay" controversy in Florida, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has stated that he believes moviegoers have "moved on" from the pre-pandemic release model that was so focused on theaters. Chapek sat down with THR and was asked...
IGN
King Thanos Will Soon Threaten the Multiverse In a New Disneyland Ride at Avengers Campus
D23 Expo 2023 was home to some big announcements for Disney's theme parks and cruise line, including a new Multiverse ride at Disney California Adventure that will see the Avengers facing off against King Thanos. King Thanos' arrival at Avengers Campus was only one of the many big reveals at...
IGN
Young Jedi Adventures Casting Officially Announced
Star Wars children's show, Young Jedi Adventures has received a casting update, with stars from Abbot Elementary and Luca joining the upcoming animated series. Announced at D23 2022, we learned that Abbott Elementary's Jamaal Avery, Jr. will play Kai Brightstar, a Youngling hoping to follow in Yoda's footsteps to become a Jedi Knight. He is joined by Luca's Emma Berman as pilot Nash Durango and the two head out on adventures together.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Gargoyles Is Getting a Video Game Remaster
During today's Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, we learned about a curious remaster that you might have missed during the event if you blinked: Gargoyles. We're getting a Gargoyles Remaster. Developed by Empty Clip Studios (which most recently worked on the Streets of Rage and Yakuza mash-up Streets of Kamurocho),...
IGN
The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison
Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
IGN
Indiana Jones 5 Reveals First Trailer at D23
Disney and Lucasfilm have finally revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5, but it hasn't been released to the public yet. Revealed behind closed doors at the Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studio panel at D23 2022, the trailer showed Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones walking down the streets of a desert city reflecting on his past. Indy is teaching classes while scenes of past movies show. The trailer also showed Mads Mikkelsen in a Nazi outfit and Harrison Ford on a horse riding through New York. There's still no official title for the movie beyond just "Indiana Jones".
IGN
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story Content Update
Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally arrived in early access, and this live-service game is already getting its first content update. So step into Andy's Room and meet familiar friends like Woody and Buzz, when the Toy Story content update releases in Fall 2022.
IGN
Hocus Pocus 2 Gets First Official Trailer
Hocus Pocus 2 just got an official trailer... and it's full of witchy fun. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters for Hocus Pocus 2 - the upcoming sequel to the hit Disney movie. Now, Disney has unveiled the film's official trailer at...
IGN
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts Sneak Peak
Check out this animated short showcasing some of the heroes you'll get to play in Marvel's Midnight Suns, serving as a bit of a sneak peak at the upcoming prequel shorts..
IGN
Who Is Nick Fury REALLY Fighting in Secret Invasion? | Marvel D23 Trailer Breakdown
Nick Fury may have been spending the last few years in space, but he’s been keeping his one good eye on Earth. And now something is forcing the former Director of SHIELD to return home and unravel a vast conspiracy. That’s the premise behind Secret Invasion, the new Marvel series hitting Disney+ in 2023.
IGN
Latest She-Hulk Trailer Includes Some Exciting, if Expected Cameos
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to re-introduce a familiar face. A new sneak peek at the rest of the series shows none other than Daredevil himself giving She-Hulk some advice… and it looks as though she really needs it. “I think you’re in a unique position to do...
IGN
The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets an Official Trailer, Is Coming Next Year
The Mandalorian Season 3 has gotten a trailer and a release window of 2023. Revealed during D23 2022, we got a look at the above trailer, which begins with a recap of the first two seasons before leaping into shots of him alone, Sackhoff discussing the Mandalorian's "cult" and how it fractured her people, Mandalorians jetpacking down into a city, a space dogfight, and Mando and Grogu leaping into space. It's a lot to take in!
IGN
Ubisoft Forward September 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Ubisoft Forward showcase is returning for another exciting event that promises to give fans a glimpse at not only Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, but also a "peek at the future" of the Assassin's Creed franchise. IGN is carrying the stream and, as usual,...
IGN
How to Get Salmon Run Rewards
Salmon Run is Splatoon's take on a horde mode. Four plucky entrepreneurs are employed by the mysterious MR. Grizz for hunt Salmonids and earn Golden Eggs! As a worker of Grizzco, you are paid for a job well done. On this page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide, we'll give you the rundown on how earning rewards works in Salmon Run and how you can get the Salmon-Run exclusive items, like colored uniforms and Grizzco decorations. Make sure to check out the rest of our Salmon Run guides. We've got tips for defeating Boss Salmonids, a survival guide for all the special event waves, and even a guide on how to defeat the fierce King Salmonid, Cohozuna, in the intense and rare Xtra Encounters!
IGN
How to Defeat King Salmonid Cohozuna
Salmon Run is Splatoon's take on a horde mode. Four plucky entrepreneurs are employed by the mysterious MR. Grizz for hunt Salmonids and earn Golden Eggs! Splatoon 3 introduces a rare Xtra Encounter with the fierce King Salmonid, Cohozuna. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 contains everything you need to know to be successful against this behemoth. We've also got plenty more info on Salmon Run, so make sure to check out the rest of our Salmon Run Guide!
IGN
Soh Kofi Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Soh Kofi Shrine. This is one one of the Shrines in the Lanayru Region of BotW. Location: Soh Kofi Shrine is located just North of the Lanayru Tower, above the blue bridge where you can first meet Prince Sidon of the Zora. Another Zora waits outside the shrine to point you in his direction.
IGN
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Review
SteelSeries’ revamped Arctis Nova line has built upon the already fantastic foundation laid before it, while doubling down on sound quality and features people actually care about. The Arctis Nova 1 headset is no different; it’s a low-frills experience that puts audio quality front and center and wraps it all up in a comfortable design that you can enjoy for hours on end.
IGN
The Language of Flowers
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Comments / 0