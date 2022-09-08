ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

UNG to mark 9/11 anniversary tonight

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
From UNG...

The University of North Georgia will host its annual 9/11 vigil at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 on the Gen. William “Lipp” Livsey Drill Field on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus. The event is being held a few days early because Sept. 11 falls on a Sunday.

UNG’s Student Government Association and the Corps of Cadets have organized this year’s event, which is the continuation of a tradition started by a spontaneous vigil held hours after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Col. Bryan Kirk, UNG’s professor of military science, will serve as keynote speaker at the vigil, and the Patriot Choir will sing at the event. UNG will also have 20 flags hanging on the Dining Hall the week leading up to the anniversary.

“It’s a special opportunity and privilege to be able to speak at the UNG 9/11 vigil this year. It is a time of remembrance for those we lost on 9/11, as well as those who have been killed in subsequent efforts to strengthen our security and prevent that type of loss from happening again,” Kirk said. “Each of us brings our own appreciation and sense of loss to this day. It’s also a chance to renew our commitment to unity and to live each day with full participation and involvement — as if today could be our last.”

Caroline Beach, the Dahlonega Campus SGA vice president, said the vigil is an important time for reflection.

“We recognize the need to remember the innocent civilian lives lost, as well as the first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep Americans safe,” Beach said. “We want to remember how Americans united and honor those who continue to serve their country. We also recognize those who must live with the memories of 9/11 daily.”

Kirk commissioned as an armor officer and served in the U.S. Army Special Forces around the world for 20 years before coming to UNG. He most recently previously served as the director of operations for the Theater Special Operations Command for Central Command in Tampa, Florida.

Additional command assignments included deputy commander for the Joint Operations Group — Central, with teams deployed across the Middle East; 4th Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, with teams deployed across Central and South America; commander of C Company, 6th Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and Operational Detachment-Alpha 364 in 2nd Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

His awards and decorations include Bronze Star Medals, Meritorious Service Medals, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medals, Valorous Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Citations, Superior Unit Award, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Special Forces Tab, the Ranger Tab, and the Military Freefall and Parachutist (Jumpmaster) Badges.

Retired Maj. Richard Neikirk, UNG assistant commandant of cadets, still vividly remembers the 9/11 attacks.

“It seems like a long time ago, but it also seems just like yesterday when our nation was attacked. Most of our students were not alive when the attacks happened in 2001,” Neikirk said. “They grew up knowing a different world, not the world prior to Sept. 11, 2001. I hope they understand the cost of freedom because freedom isn’t free.”

Eight UNG alumni have died in combat since 9/11. A full list of former students killed in action is listed on the Memorial Wall on the Dahlonega Campus.

