Analysis | With Ecology as the Starting Point, X METAVERSE PRO Creates DeFi Asset Management Platform to Unlock Multiple Values of Encryption

Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
5 Cryptocurrency that Might Succeed Despite the Current Market Conditions
Several cryptos have proven to be resilient during the recent market crash and show significant upside potential. The current crypto market has made many investors lose hope in numerous blockchain projects, but let’s explore the 5 cryptos that could prevail and set all-time highs. Cryptos That Could Set All-Time...
NEWSBTC
7 Best Metaverse Crypto Coins to Invest in 2022
McKinsey & Co. recently released a report claiming that the metaverse could have a market cap of more than $5 trillion by 2030. With the shift towards web 3.0 and metaverse-based projects, in this guide we take a closer look at the 7 best metaverse crypto coins to invest in this year.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo (GLO) Passes Top Audit. Security Conscious Investors Convinced It Will Surpass Dogecoin (DOGE) And Curve (CRV)
Uniglo (GLO) is a decentralized crypto platform that has passed a top audit from Paladin. This information has led investors concerned with security to assume that Uniglo may have what it takes to surpass Dogecoin (DOGE) and Curve (CRV). Uniglo is a project that is dedicated to creating a fair...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio Hits Highest Value in 636 days
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin taker buy sell ratio has surged up to a high not seen since almost two years ago. Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio Observes Uplift In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the taker buy sell ratio is now at its highest value in 636 days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Chiliz and Big Eyes Coin: Two Ethereum-based Cryptos that Might Overthrow the Binance Crypto Project
Crypto networks like Binance utilize smart contracts to facilitate their operations. The Binance project was created to improve services offered on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Compared with the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, Binance (BNB) offers faster and cheaper services to its users. However, in terms of community members’ integration, the Big...
NEWSBTC
What Bitcoin Needs To Regain Its Higher Marks, Analyst Explains
The crypto market crash started from the Feds and its fight against inflation. The announcement to increase interest rates caused a panic that created doubts in the minds of crypto investors. As the Federal Reserve implemented the plan, the overall financial markets, including crypto, plunged. Another factor that helped push...
NEWSBTC
Optimism (OP) Flashes Double-digit Gains, Can Bulls Push Price To $2?
The price of Optimism (OP) has struggled against tether (USDT) in recent weeks after seeing its price rejected from $2.5. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price showed some great strength bouncing off from a low of $18,500 to a high of $21,000. This movement has affected other altcoins as most cryptocurrencies produce double-digit gains, including Optimism (OP). (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
MetaZeus (MZS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MetaZeus (MZS) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MZS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, MetaZeus (MZS) builds a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bulls Aim Past $20,000 Level – How Hard Can They Charge Forward?
Bitcoin bulls have their hands full in the next days to carry out a strong advance to lift BTC out of the pit. Throughout today’s trading session, the market’s performance has been bullish. CoinGecko reports that bulls are driving prices higher for nearly 80 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies. The site has only flagged six coins as the biggest losers so far.
NEWSBTC
Helium (HNT) Recovers With Double-digit Gain, Can Bulls Push to $12?
Despite a strong bullish run in recent months, Helium (HNT) was unable to hold its ground against tether (USDT), with the price falling from an all-time high of $50 to around $5. The recent price increase in Bitcoin (BTC) has had a positive impact on the overall market, as most altcoins continue to show strength, producing more than 100% gains, with Helium (HNT) price also in the picture due to its impressive recovery. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Liquidates Over 100 Million As The Price Crosses $1600 Mark
The general crypto market has seen some positive price rally in 24 hours. Many of the coins are trading in greens, including Ethereum with its 7.86% gains and Bitcoin with a 2.89% surge. Other altcoins such as PancakeSwap CAKE, SHIB, Ethereum Classic ETC, and Tether USDT are also in the...
NEWSBTC
VGX, Native Crypto Of Troubled Voyager Platform, Gains 44% Over Last 24 Hours
Voyager (VGX), the crypto exchange platform that declared bankruptcy in July, used to be a force to reckon with in the crypto space. Voyager Digital files notice for public auction of the remainder of its assets. VGX registers a spike in trading volume and social metrics. In fact, VGX, its...
NEWSBTC
Wise To Invest In Uniglo (GLO) Early, Otherwise, Binance Coin (BNB) And Ripple (XRP) Like Gains Could Be Missed
It is often said that hindsight is 20/20. If only we knew then what we know now, we could have made different choices and enjoyed different outcomes. The same can be said about investing. So many people see the amazing gains that some investors have made in cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin and Ripple, and they wish they had invested sooner. But there is good news. It is not too late to invest in cryptocurrencies. In fact, there are many reasons to believe that now is a great time to invest in Uniglo.
NEWSBTC
8 Best Penny Crypto for High Returns by End of 2022
Penny cryptos have tremendous upside potential because of their low price. Some crypto projects may provide investors with high returns in 2022. A major NFT project that’s currently in presale is Tamadoge. It’s a play to earn game that enables players to reach the top of the leaderboard by feeding, grooming and minting digital pets. The platform’s native token is Tamadoge, which has utility, unlike most meme coins.
NEWSBTC
New Cryptocurrency Projects To Put Your Coins in Before They Blow Up Like Binance Smart Chain – Tamadoge, and Big Eyes Coin
If you had access to the previous two years, there was no way you could have avoided hearing about cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes and the numerous branches and industries that the blockchain and cryptocurrency worlds have to offer their clients. With the addition of other sectors like DeFi, NFTs, DEXs,...
NEWSBTC
Join The Big Eyes Coin Community For A Chance To Win The 250k Giveaway!
Meme coins have always been a niche in the crypto market, as they divert from the traditional marketing schemes blockchain networks such as Bitcoin use. Their existence is to provide a light-hearted, and satirical sector to crypto. Due to meme currencies mainly being controlled and managed by their token holders, incorporating the notion of internet memes into the realm of crypto allows distributors and purchasers to feel more connected to a community.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio Now Forms A “Buy” Signal
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin stablecoin supply ratio is now showing a green signal that has proved to be profitable for the crypto several times in the last two years. Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio Shock Momentum Forms “Buy” Signal. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Guns For $1,900 As ETH Regains 10% From Latest Drop
The Ethereum market activity remains bullish, and ETH bulls have broken loose which is good news for investors, who are optimistic about the potential effects of one of the biggest events in the crypto world – the Merge – because it is so close at hand. Recent numbers...
NEWSBTC
The 250K Giveaway! Big Eyes Coin Is Becoming A Fan Favourite In The Crypto Market
Big Eyes Coin has garnered a lot of attention since its inception in 2022. The cute anime cat has become somewhat of a phenomenon in the crypto market as it looks to rival Dogecoin (DOGE) in popularity. The Anime style of design for the mascot has brought a wave of...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Surpasses 1 Billion Trading Volume After BNB Network Upgrade
There is strength in numbers and Binance Coin (BNB) has proven that time and again with its robust community of Bitcoin enthusiasts whose faith in the coin has always been its strong fortress. BNB surpasses 1 billion in terms of trading volume following network upgrade. BNB price up by 2.04%
Comments / 0