ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Fairview Fire: Deadly Southern California blaze grows to nearly 20,000 acres

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1seDeV_0hmjDoQI00

HEMET, Calif. — Southern California’s deadly Fairview Fire continued to spread rapidly on Wednesday, growing from 5,000 acres in the morning to nearly 20,000 acres by 10:30 p.m., authorities said.

According to KCBS-TV, the Riverside County Fire Department and Cal Fire said the blaze, which erupted Monday afternoon near Hemet, has killed two people and left another person with serious burn wounds. As of late Wednesday, the fire had consumed 19,377 acres with 5% containment, the agencies said.

Although officials have visited more than 3,700 homes to ask residents to evacuate, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said just “a quarter” of the people have left, according to KTLA.

So far, the fire has destroyed seven structures and is threatening another 5,000 structures, KCBS reported.

Although authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze, power company Southern California Edison said in a statement that “circuit activity occurred” around the time that the fire broke out, according to the news outlet.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WDBO

A big one: Louisiana hunters catch 800-pound alligator

SPOKANE, La. — This is quite a gator tale. Hunters in eastern Louisiana caught an 11 1/2-foot alligator on Wednesday that weighed 800 pounds, WAFB-TV reported. The huge reptile was caught at Lake St. John in Concordia Parish, according to the television station. Nathan Gauthier, of Nathan’s Marine, told...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
City
Hemet, CA
State
California State
Hemet, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fairview, CA
WDBO

Hot and muggy Saturday, storms develop later in the day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will be hot and muggy with highs reaching the low 90s in most of Central Florida. Heat index values will peak in the 100s (101-106°). We will stay dry for most of the morning and early afternoon, but sea breeze showers and storms will develop late Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Former MLB pitcher turned cop Varvaro dies in car crash

Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Kcbs Tv#Cal#Ktla#N Of Stetson Evacuation
WDBO

Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor, who is...
POLITICS
WDBO

Dodgers 1st team to clinch a playoff spot, rout Padres 11-2

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Reaching the playoffs is becoming routine yet still special for Justin Turner and the the Los Angeles Dodgers. After emphatically becoming the first team to clinch a postseason spot this year with an 11-2 victory Sunday over the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers didn't celebrate on the field beyond their usual post-victory handshake line.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WDBO

McDaniel era starts with a win, Dolphins top Patriots 20-7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — After leading the Miami Dolphins on an unlikely turnaround last season, the Dolphins defense needed just one game to show that it might be one of the top units in the AFC East. With a defensive touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDBO

74th Prime-time Emmy Awards: See the nominees

LOS ANGELES — The 2022 Emmy Awards will honor the best and brightest of the small screen on Monday in Los Angeles. Kenan Thompson is hosting the 74th edition of the Television Academy’s top honors from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The award show will include...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy