Video Games

HackerNoon

Understanding Reality

1. Knowledge of the existence of other Finite Beings is to be had only by actual Sensation. The knowledge of our own being we have by intuition. The existence of a God, reason clearly makes known to us, as has been shown. The knowledge of the existence of ANY OTHER THING we can have only by SENSATION: for there being no necessary connexion of real existence with any IDEA a man hath in his memory; nor of any other existence but that of God with the existence of any particular man: no particular man can know the existence of any other being, but only when, by actual operating upon him, it makes itself perceived by him. For, the having the idea of anything in our mind, no more proves the existence of that thing, than the picture of a man evidences his being in the world, or the visions of a dream make thereby a true history. 2. Instance: Whiteness of this Paper. It is therefore the ACTUAL RECEIVING of ideas from without that gives us notice of the existence of other things, and makes us know, that something doth exist at that time without us, which causes that idea in us; though perhaps we neither know nor consider how it does it. For it takes not from the certainty of our senses, and the ideas we receive by them, that we know not the manner wherein they are produced: v.g. whilst I write this, I have, by the paper affecting my eyes, that idea produced in my mind, which, whatever object causes, I call WHITE; by which I know that that quality or accident (i.e. whose appearance before my eyes always causes that idea) doth really exist, and hath a being without me. And of this, the greatest assurance I can possibly have, and to which my faculties can attain, is the testimony of my eyes, which are the proper and sole judges of this thing; whose testimony I have reason to rely on as so certain, that I can no more doubt, whilst I write this, that I see white and black, and that something really exists that causes that sensation in me, than that I write or move my hand; which is a certainty as great as human nature is capable of, concerning the existence of anything, but a man's self alone, and of God.
Vice

Ozoyo Explores the Mystery of Consciousness in “Cosmic Planta”

“Consciousness is experience itself, and it is therefore easy to miss the profound question staring us in the face in each moment: Why would any collection of matter in the universe be conscious?” That’s author Annika Harris, from her best-selling book Conscious: A Brief Guide to the Fundamental Mystery of the Mind. The mystery of consciousness is not lost on artist and producer Ozoyo, who has created an entire EP devoted to his curiosities about life, consciousness, and communication. The music video for the EP’s title track, “Cosmic Planta”, was filmed by Berkay Akpolat, and it displays Ozoyo’s curious relationship with nature and music through vivid, colorful scenes filmed on Super 8.
Marc Andreessen
International Business Times

Liberate Your Mind From The Past: Shai Tubali Is A Guide To Expanded Consciousness

If we allow ourselves to be weighed down by past trauma, memory, and knowledge - we limit our ability to experience the bliss of higher consciousness. Shai Tubali has spent over 20 years exploring this elevated state - and guides those willing to this power through his app, Expansion Method. Already popular with thought leaders, decision makers, and influencers - Tubali's mediations and teaching can help you grow into grace and abundance.
Daily Mail

Psychologist explains having a narcissistic mother is 'uniquely painful', and they often want to 'take your achievements as their own' and struggle to love you 'unconditionally' for who you are

A psychologist has revealed some of the reasons it is 'uniquely painful' to be the child of a narcissistic mother - and shared advice on how to cope with the situation. Dr Ruth Ann Harpur, who has a practice based in London, spoke about the issue in a TikTok video with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, a chartered clinical psychologist based in Surrey.
WWD

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

True Religion is taking a holistic approach when it comes to its licensing program. The brand has eight licensees, representing 13 categories that range from men’s and women’s belts to small leather goods to sleepwear and loungewear to underwear, among other items. There’s also men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ footwear, fashion headwear, cold weather accessories and hosiery.
Reddit
True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-comm Goal

With the aim to have a $250 million e-commerce business over the next four years, True Religion has made it clear that digital retail will be powering the brand throughout its third wind. Although it still operates 50 stores, digital is the way forward as the company seeks to bridge two generations of consumers, according to Scott McCabe, senior vice president, e-commerce at True Religion.
Meet Perfumehead, a Brand for Fragrance Fanatics

Turning passion into perfume wasn’t difficult for Brian Giles, the mind behind Perfumehead. For the entrepreneur with a résumé that includes Too Faced and Benefit Cosmetics, it all started after a bout of COVID-19 took his sense of smell. “After three months, when my sense of smell...
Harbor Happiness During Hard Times

Rituals can enhance quality of life and promote stronger connections to others. Rituals are a series of actions performed regularly by individuals or groups. Anyone can create a ritual to mark important milestones or make ordinary moments more special. The Role of Rituals for Happiness. Daily life is filled with...
What Buckingham Palace Looked Like on the Day the Queen Died

Crowds started gathering at Buckingham Palace, London, hours before the announcement came out: The Queen was dead. Then, at 6.30PM, the Union Jack flag on top of the palace was lowered to half-mast, and people’s phones began pinging and vibrating with news alerts. The longest-reigning monarch in British history had passed away at the age of 96, some 500 miles away in Balmoral.
Queen Elizabeth II in Asia: Notable Moments and Controversies

For much of Asia, the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced in the late evening if not the wee hours. But the news was no less explosive, in a region where the British empire once wielded tremendous power and where the queen remained a largely welcome figure and the ceremonial leader of several Commonwealth countries.
Eight Types of Humility Needed for Cognitive Clarity

Humility is lauded as a virtue in most world cultures and wisdom traditions. But I’m wary of those who counsel deferential or pious humility to contain and admonish those who have strong opinions and perspectives. For example, the stereotype of humble Asians and Asian Americans acts to silence important intrapsychic as well as interpersonal messages that are quite critical to our time of change and distress. To be bold and not “humble” per se risks being called “arrogant” or “difficult to deal with.” I think it’s possible to be both brave and humble, but it requires constant internal and interpersonal work, and risks rupturing or distressing relationships.
