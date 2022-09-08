Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
WhatsApp may save relationships by giving couples ‘another place to fight’
HERZLIYA, Israel — Could chatting on WhatsApp end up saving your relationship? A new study finds couples, Gen X couples to be specific, benefit from having another place to take their arguments. Researchers from Reichman University in Israel note that people from Generation X (generally born between 1965 and...
How Not To Be A Bad Friend In A 'Rich-Poor Friendship'
Financial disparities can make trip-planning and dinners more difficult than they need to be. Here's how to bridge the divide and be a good friend.
Understanding Reality
1. Knowledge of the existence of other Finite Beings is to be had only by actual Sensation. The knowledge of our own being we have by intuition. The existence of a God, reason clearly makes known to us, as has been shown. The knowledge of the existence of ANY OTHER THING we can have only by SENSATION: for there being no necessary connexion of real existence with any IDEA a man hath in his memory; nor of any other existence but that of God with the existence of any particular man: no particular man can know the existence of any other being, but only when, by actual operating upon him, it makes itself perceived by him. For, the having the idea of anything in our mind, no more proves the existence of that thing, than the picture of a man evidences his being in the world, or the visions of a dream make thereby a true history. 2. Instance: Whiteness of this Paper. It is therefore the ACTUAL RECEIVING of ideas from without that gives us notice of the existence of other things, and makes us know, that something doth exist at that time without us, which causes that idea in us; though perhaps we neither know nor consider how it does it. For it takes not from the certainty of our senses, and the ideas we receive by them, that we know not the manner wherein they are produced: v.g. whilst I write this, I have, by the paper affecting my eyes, that idea produced in my mind, which, whatever object causes, I call WHITE; by which I know that that quality or accident (i.e. whose appearance before my eyes always causes that idea) doth really exist, and hath a being without me. And of this, the greatest assurance I can possibly have, and to which my faculties can attain, is the testimony of my eyes, which are the proper and sole judges of this thing; whose testimony I have reason to rely on as so certain, that I can no more doubt, whilst I write this, that I see white and black, and that something really exists that causes that sensation in me, than that I write or move my hand; which is a certainty as great as human nature is capable of, concerning the existence of anything, but a man's self alone, and of God.
Ozoyo Explores the Mystery of Consciousness in “Cosmic Planta”
“Consciousness is experience itself, and it is therefore easy to miss the profound question staring us in the face in each moment: Why would any collection of matter in the universe be conscious?” That’s author Annika Harris, from her best-selling book Conscious: A Brief Guide to the Fundamental Mystery of the Mind. The mystery of consciousness is not lost on artist and producer Ozoyo, who has created an entire EP devoted to his curiosities about life, consciousness, and communication. The music video for the EP’s title track, “Cosmic Planta”, was filmed by Berkay Akpolat, and it displays Ozoyo’s curious relationship with nature and music through vivid, colorful scenes filmed on Super 8.
RELATED PEOPLE
International Business Times
Liberate Your Mind From The Past: Shai Tubali Is A Guide To Expanded Consciousness
If we allow ourselves to be weighed down by past trauma, memory, and knowledge - we limit our ability to experience the bliss of higher consciousness. Shai Tubali has spent over 20 years exploring this elevated state - and guides those willing to this power through his app, Expansion Method. Already popular with thought leaders, decision makers, and influencers - Tubali's mediations and teaching can help you grow into grace and abundance.
Psychologist explains having a narcissistic mother is 'uniquely painful', and they often want to 'take your achievements as their own' and struggle to love you 'unconditionally' for who you are
A psychologist has revealed some of the reasons it is 'uniquely painful' to be the child of a narcissistic mother - and shared advice on how to cope with the situation. Dr Ruth Ann Harpur, who has a practice based in London, spoke about the issue in a TikTok video with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, a chartered clinical psychologist based in Surrey.
Hypebae
Men Aren't the Only Ones at Risk of Being Single and Lonely, Dating Expert Reveals
Last month, psychologist Greg Matos wrote an article for Psychology Today predicting that unintentionally single, lonely men would be more prevalent due to their lack of emotional intelligence. The news took every social media and media platform by storm but according to Match‘s in-house dating expert Rachel DeAlto, we might have things all wrong.
Phys.org
Does a sibling's gender influence our own personality? A major new study answers an age-old question
Our siblings play a central role in our childhoods, so it stands to reason they influence our personality in the long term. In particular, researchers have long been interested in how growing up with a sister compared to a brother might influence who we become as adults. How do children...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SUNDAY ‘NOIRE: Black Women Are Finding Solace In Self And The Soft Life
To put it into contemporary terms: We’re good enough to go where the soft life is taking us.
There are people in relationships still hanging on to their 'what if' person: Opinion
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Many of us have heard the expression — the one that got away — which refers to a past romantic love who may have been absolutely compatible in so many ways, yet still, somehow the relationship just didn’t work out.
Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio
True Religion is taking a holistic approach when it comes to its licensing program. The brand has eight licensees, representing 13 categories that range from men’s and women’s belts to small leather goods to sleepwear and loungewear to underwear, among other items. There’s also men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ footwear, fashion headwear, cold weather accessories and hosiery.
Zegna Pledges Full Traceability of Oasi Cashmere Products by 2024
MILAN — Zegna’s commitment to trace its supply chain is coming full circle in its Oasi Cashmere project launching this month. The project marks one of the first initiatives as part of the luxury menswear company’s pledge to make its entire textile offering traceable by 2030. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-comm Goal
With the aim to have a $250 million e-commerce business over the next four years, True Religion has made it clear that digital retail will be powering the brand throughout its third wind. Although it still operates 50 stores, digital is the way forward as the company seeks to bridge two generations of consumers, according to Scott McCabe, senior vice president, e-commerce at True Religion.
Meet Perfumehead, a Brand for Fragrance Fanatics
Turning passion into perfume wasn’t difficult for Brian Giles, the mind behind Perfumehead. For the entrepreneur with a résumé that includes Too Faced and Benefit Cosmetics, it all started after a bout of COVID-19 took his sense of smell. “After three months, when my sense of smell...
psychologytoday.com
Harbor Happiness During Hard Times
Rituals can enhance quality of life and promote stronger connections to others. Rituals are a series of actions performed regularly by individuals or groups. Anyone can create a ritual to mark important milestones or make ordinary moments more special. The Role of Rituals for Happiness. Daily life is filled with...
What Buckingham Palace Looked Like on the Day the Queen Died
Crowds started gathering at Buckingham Palace, London, hours before the announcement came out: The Queen was dead. Then, at 6.30PM, the Union Jack flag on top of the palace was lowered to half-mast, and people’s phones began pinging and vibrating with news alerts. The longest-reigning monarch in British history had passed away at the age of 96, some 500 miles away in Balmoral.
Vice
What to Do When You and Your Partner Have Totally Different Political Views
For Abhishek Mankotia, a 29-year-old graphic designer, a relationship meant travelling together, taking in the beauty of the world, having deep conversations that were nurturing and nourishing, and creating a safe space where he could grow with his partner. When he met his now former partner on a dating app,...
A social worker shared the simple questions he says have the lives of his clients — and explains why they work so well
Shahem Mclaurin says we often seek out "evidence" we use to confirm our worst fears to avoid vulnerability — which can make us our own "worst enemies."
Queen Elizabeth II in Asia: Notable Moments and Controversies
For much of Asia, the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced in the late evening if not the wee hours. But the news was no less explosive, in a region where the British empire once wielded tremendous power and where the queen remained a largely welcome figure and the ceremonial leader of several Commonwealth countries.
psychologytoday.com
Eight Types of Humility Needed for Cognitive Clarity
Humility is lauded as a virtue in most world cultures and wisdom traditions. But I’m wary of those who counsel deferential or pious humility to contain and admonish those who have strong opinions and perspectives. For example, the stereotype of humble Asians and Asian Americans acts to silence important intrapsychic as well as interpersonal messages that are quite critical to our time of change and distress. To be bold and not “humble” per se risks being called “arrogant” or “difficult to deal with.” I think it’s possible to be both brave and humble, but it requires constant internal and interpersonal work, and risks rupturing or distressing relationships.
Comments / 0