Delaware high school football scores: Week 1

By Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago

Follow Delaware high school football season Week 1 and catch up on our coverage of the state's teams and players.

Delaware HS football Week 1 roundup: Sussex Central thwarts Salesianum

Delaware HS football Week 0 roundup: Saint Mark's wins close opener

Who's No. 1? Here are your Week 0 Delaware high school fall sports rankings

The best: Top individual performances of Week 0 in Delaware high school football

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware high school football scores: Week 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
