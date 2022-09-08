ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Retired RIT professor documents the healing powers of fly fishing

By Jim Memmott
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAHU0_0hmjChD000

Worried, even scared, they wade into the flowing stream, often supported by someone who makes sure they don’t fall.

They reach their rod back; they cast the line forward, as they have been taught, as they have learned.

Again and again, they repeat this motion. Perhaps they will catch a fish; perhaps they won’t. No matter, they catch something else.

Patrick M. Scanlon, a retired Rochester Institute of Technology communications professor, describes this process in his new, fascinating, and inspiring, book from RIT Press: “Casting and Mending: How therapeutic fly fishing heals shattered minds and bodies.”

A longtime fly fisherman, Scanlon gathered information for his book by embedding himself within programs that use fly-fishing instruction to help people dealing with the trauma in their lives.

Casting for Recovery is a free program for women with breast cancer. Another program is for soldiers injured during war and/or dealing with PTSD. Scanlon also spent time with programs that introduce fly fishing to people recovering from addiction.

“Writing the book, for me was a real life-changing experience,” Scanlon told me. “I got to meet a lot of people who were on the razor's edge of one kind or another. It was revelatory for me. I came out of it. I guess I didn't really come out of it. I'm still part of that book.”

Using pseudonyms to protect their privacy, Scanlon profiles many of the people in the various programs. He lets them describe the comfort and community they have found in fly fishing, the ancient art of catching fish by getting them to bite at an artificial fly. (It takes practice. Casting a lightweight fly onto the water isn’t easy.)

Breast cancer survivors find new perspective

Nancy Yurik, a breast cancer survivor who lived in Penfield and now lives in Pennsylvania, is identified as “Katie” in the book, took part in Casting for Recovery, which has retreats throughout the nation, in 2015. She had signed up for the program on the Salmon River in central New York because she wanted to learn how to fly fish, not because she wanted to be in a support group.

But it turned out that the group, which mixes volunteers with women dealing with illness, worked a kind of magic.

“It really showed people that they were special and were still worthy of feeling that they were special,” Yurik told me. “Cancer had deflated them as far as feeling worthy. Seeing other people really encouraged them.”

Like the others Scanlon interviewed, Yurik found that fly fishing took her mind off cancer, took it to another place.

“If you’re not familiar with walking on slippery rocks you’re concentrating, you’re trying to do a lot of maneuvering, that’s what you’re thinking about,” she told me.

Anne Wells of Brighton, who is identified as Sue in the book, was diagnosed as having cancer in 2014. She took part in the program on the Salmon River in 2016.

“It was a wonderful experience: the fly fishing, the camaraderie, the openness,” she told Scanlon. “Better in the sense that it felt like a new chapter in reaching out, a new way to think about my cancer, a way to keep growing in my coping with it. That felt like a turning point."

Veterans learn to cope with injuries, PTSD

Scanlon went to Fort Drum in northern New York to learn about Project Healing Waters, which uses fly fishing to help soldiers dealing with injuries suffered in battle.

One soldier, who was horrifically wounded during the Iraq War, told Scanlon how fly fishing helps his balance, both physical and mental. “It makes me focus,” he says. “Everything else melts away.”

Scanlon also interviewed veterans who have been taught fly fishing as members of OASIS Adaptive Sports (Outdoor Adventures for Sacrifice in Service), a program based in Honeoye that is now part of Compeer, Rochester, Inc.

“My mind runs in a hundred different directions at once,” a veteran who has struggled with PTSD, told Scanlon. “And I go fly fishing and I’m instantly calmed down, and I focus on what I have to do to catch a fish.”

Focusing on the fish, standing in new waters, has its rewards, Scanlon stresses.

“People had good things to say about their experience of fly fishing. It really made a difference in their lives,” Scanlon told me. “They were finding something that was really helping them.”

Learn more about fly fishing support programs

Patrick M. Scanlon profiles several support programs that teach fly fishing to people dealing with illness. Among them are:

From his home in Geneseo, Livingston County, retired senior editor Jim Memmott, writes Remarkable Rochester, who we were, who we are. He can be reached at jmemmott@gannett.com or write Box 274, Geneseo, NY 14454

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rochester Beacon

Clinton Crossings complex gets $71.5 million offer

A $71.5 million sale of the Clinton Crossings medical complex is in the works. If it closes, the sale would be the largest deal yet to come out of the protracted settlement of Rochester entrepreneur Anthony Costello’s estate. A significant player in area real estate and development, Costello’s March...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Leslie Daum: The first woman to join the Brockport FD

In the spring of 1974, 21-year-old Leslie Daum was a senior at SUNY Brockport majoring in sociology and recreation. Her schedule was such that she had most of her afternoons free, and after hearing volunteers were needed during that day part, she applied to join the Brockport Fire Department’s Silsby Hose Company. In doing so, she became the first woman to join in the department’s 99-year history.
BROCKPORT, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants

Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
SODUS POINT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Penfield, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
City
Geneseo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Antique Motorized Fire Apparatus on display at NY Museum of Transportation

The Genesee Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motorized Fire Apparatus in America (SPAAMFAA) will have their restored firefighting equipment on display at the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 East River Road, West Henrietta, on Sunday, September 18, from11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trolley rides, the museum, and the fire truck show are all included with admission of $10 adults; $9 seniors (65+); $6 youth (3-12). No reservations needed. For information, visit http://www.nymtmuseum.org or call 533-1113.
WEST HENRIETTA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Major Changes Coming To TV News In New York

One of the longest-running news teams in New York State is calling it quits later this year. If you spent any time watching TV news in Rochester, New York you probably saw Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge at 5 pm. The duo have anchored the 13WHAM News at 5 pm since 1990 and announced that they will both be retiring later this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Rit#Fly Fishing#Fish#Artificial Fly#The Fly#Rit Press
WHEC TV-10

Local British-owned business reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Local businesses are heartbroken over the loss of Queen Elizabeth. The Old Toad, a traditional British pub here in Rochester, has been in business for over 30 years. The Old Toad isn’t the only British bar in the Rochester area. The Sheffield on Monroe Avenue is also British-owned....
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

'How lucky we've been': Rochester's longest-running anchor duo to retire this fall

Rochester, N.Y. — Longtime broadcast journalists Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge, who have anchored 13WHAM News at 5 p.m. every weeknight since 1990, are retiring from television. The Rochester natives, who were inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018, have also co-anchored 13WHAM News...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
wxxinews.org

The Focus Theater officially opens in Sibley Square

The Focus Theater, a comedy theater and training center in Rochester, is officially open now in its new space at Sibley Square on Main St. The theater was originally located in the South Wedge, having opened in 2017, but it closed during the pandemic in 2020, and then the staff spent time working toward a new theater space.
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Fringe Festival's Speigeltent is now smellier — in a good way

Rochester Fringe Festival is taking a cue from Las Vegas casinos and "scenting" its spiegeltent. Beer. Wine. Sweat. A potpourri of perfume. Damp canvas. A touch of wood. Windex. That can be the smell of the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent — the mahogany and mirrored traveling pavilion that is the prime entertainment venue for the Rochester Fringe Festival at Main and Gibbs streets — after a night of performances...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Firefighters extinguish house fire on Clifford Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire on Clifford Avenue. They say when they arrived they found a fire in one of the bedrooms. They were able put it out quickly, and say that fire was started by kids playing with matches on a pile of clothes.
WHEC TV-10

Deployment ceremony for National Guard soldiers to be held Saturday

GENESEO, N.Y. 130 New York Army National Guard soldiers are being honored Saturday afternoon in Geneseo before deploying overseas. Soldiers who drill out of Geneseo along with military police out of New York City will say goodbye to their families at the National War Plane Museum. The ceremony starts at...
GENESEO, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy