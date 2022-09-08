ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnival Sets Curfew For Kids Under 18 — But There’s One Exception

Carnival Cruise Line has updated its policies for minors traveling aboard its ships, including a curfew for passengers 17 and younger. The policy requires guests 17 and younger who are not accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old to be clear of public areas by 1 a.m. each night. The only exceptions are for those who are involved in Club 02 or Circle C, programs that allow their children to take part in supervised activities while their parents or guardians get some alone time. “Everyone has a better time when children are supervised, and this guideline is consistent with our commitment to safety,” a Carnival spokesperson told Travel+Leisure.
Medical Moment: Zinc to the rescue

Breathing is something most of us take for granted. But for some, just this simple task of taking air in and out gets harder as they age. More than 100,000 seniors suffer from something called IPF. There is no cure, but doctors are now one step closer to stopping its progression and reversing it.
