Carnival Cruise Line has updated its policies for minors traveling aboard its ships, including a curfew for passengers 17 and younger. The policy requires guests 17 and younger who are not accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old to be clear of public areas by 1 a.m. each night. The only exceptions are for those who are involved in Club 02 or Circle C, programs that allow their children to take part in supervised activities while their parents or guardians get some alone time. “Everyone has a better time when children are supervised, and this guideline is consistent with our commitment to safety,” a Carnival spokesperson told Travel+Leisure.

TRAVEL ・ 13 HOURS AGO