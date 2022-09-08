ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Former Kent State golf stars Conners, Pendrith to play together in Presidents Cup

By Allen Moff, Record-Courier
 3 days ago

Former Kent State golf teammates Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith will join forces once again as members of the International team that will take on Team USA in the 2022 Presidents Cup, set for Sept. 23-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC.

Conners qualified based on the points system after finishing 26th in the final 2021-22 FedEx Cup standings, his second consecutive top-30 finish. He earned $3,876,590 during the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, and is currently 25th in the World Golf Ranking.

Pendrith was one of International team captain Trevor Immelman’s six captain's picks. He finished 47th in the FedEx Cup standings as a PGA Tour rookie despite missing nearly three months of the season due to a rib injury. Pendrith finished 13th or higher in six of his last seven events, including a runner-up finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in late July.

"Quail Hollow is a golf course which rewards length," said Immelman in a statement. "(Pendrith) is without doubt one of the longest drivers of the ball in our sport. The way he responded to the adversity of a serious injury in his rookie season, rejoined the PGA Tour and had five top-15 finishes in his last six events highlighted by a T2 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, meant that he was someone we couldn't look past."

Both golfers are from Canada, and have never played in the Presidents Cup before. Canada has never had more than one player on the International team for the event, which started in 1994.

Dustin Crum Signs with CFL's Redblacks

Former Kent State star quarterback and 2021 Mid-American Conference Player of the Year Dustin Crum has signed with the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks.

Crum spent 2022 training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs after signing as an undrafted free agent. He completed 10-of-15 passes for 56 yards and rushed six times for 25 yards during limited preseason action, then was waived by the Chiefs on Aug. 27.

Haffner, Jarecke Earn MAC Volleyball Honors

Flashes graduate student Alex Haffner has been selected MAC East Division Setter of the Week after being named to the All-Tournament Team at last weekend’s Kent State Invitational.

In three matches Haffner averaged 10.36 assists, 3.73 digs and 1.09 kills per set to go with a .440 hitting percentage. She posted double-doubles and averaged at least 10 assists per set in all three contests, helping Kent State finish 2-1 on the weekend.

Kent State senior Gracey Jarecke was chosen MAC East Division Defensive Player of the Week following the season-opening JMU Invitational, held Aug. 26-27. She tallied 20 or more digs twice, including a career-high 24 against host James Madison.

The Flashes are off to a solid 4-2 start under first-year head coach Haley Eckerman. Team leaders include Jarecke (4.25 digs per set), freshman Mackenzie McGuire (3.41 kills, 3.75 points per set), senior Savannah Matthews (2.9 kills, 3.3 points, 2.9 digs per set), senior Taylor Heberle (2.77 kills, 2.85 points per set), Haffner (10.29 assists per set) and grad student Danie Tyson (2.9 points, 2.42 kills, .442 attack percentage).

Kent State Field Hockey Team Claims Two Narrow Wins

Kent State’s field hockey team (2-2) has earned a pair of thrilling one-goal victrories early in the 2022 season.

Freshman Maia Sarrabayrouse converted a one-timer off a pass from freshman Patricia Strunk during the seventh minute of overtime to give Kent State a 1-0 victory over Indiana in its season opener on Aug. 26. Then after falling to a pair of foes both ranked among the top 10 nationally (Liberty, Syracuse), the Flashes bounced back to edge Bucknell 3-2 last Sunday. They erased a 2-0 halftime deficit by scoring three times in the third period, as junior Jenna McCrudden, junior Alex Sacker and sophomore Agustina Florio all found the back of the net.

Sarrabayrouse leads Kent State with three points.

Cleveland.com

Brunswick native honored at Baldwin Wallace University

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Baldwin Wallace University has announced that six faculty members are being recognized for achievements. Each award has a different focus, but the honorees share a dedication to learning and the personal growth of students. Among them is 1986 Brunswick High School graduate Karen (Zeigler) Gentile, who has...
BRUNSWICK, OH
cleveland19.com

Frontier offers $39 deal on new non-stop flight service from Cleveland to Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Need a vacation?. Frontier Airlines is launching new non-stop flight service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The flights are scheduled to start on Nov. 5 with service expected four times a week. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is...
CLEVELAND, OH
