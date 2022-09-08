ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yankees host the Twins on 6-game home win streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Minnesota Twins (68-67, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (83-54, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.10 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -276, Twins +910; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a six-game home win streak going when they face the Minnesota Twins.

New York is 83-54 overall and 48-20 in home games. The Yankees have a 50-16 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota is 68-67 overall and 28-38 in road games. The Twins have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .248.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Yankees are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 46 RBI while hitting .262 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 12-for-32 with two doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 25 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 45 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 9-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .179 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (toe), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Giancarlo Stanton: day-to-day (foot), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (hamstring), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Estrada, Flores homer in late innings, Giants beat Cubs 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Thairo Estrada homered in the seventh, Wilmer Flores connected in the eighth and the San Francisco Giants held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday night. The Giants kept the Cubs’ offense in check while using six pitchers on a bullpen day, though Zach McKinstry had four hits for the Cubs, who have dropped 15 of 21. Estrada, Evan Longoria and Austin Dean had two hits each for the Giants, who had lost five of six. Flores hit a two-run shot off Hayden Wesneski (1-1) after Lewis Brinson walked for his 18th homer of the season, matching a career high and snapping an 0-for-19 skid.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Pujols hits 697th homer, passes A-Rod for 4th on career list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run and moved past Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, connecting Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols hit his 18th home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth inning that put the Cardinals ahead 3-2. He also homered Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Bronx, NY
City
Minneapolis, MN
Bronx, NY
Sports
The Associated Press

Judge, Yankees start with 7 straight hits, rout Kluber, Rays

NEW YORK (AP) — Leadoff man Aaron Judge singled twice during a six-run first inning off Corey Kluber as the New York Yankees started with seven straight hits for the first time since 1990 and routed the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3 Saturday. Josh Donaldson homered early and Giancarlo Stanton connected late off a lob pitch as both players returned to the lineup and helped the AL East-leading Yankees move to 4 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay. New York also clinched the season head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rays should the teams finish even atop the division. Judge, leading the majors with 55 home runs, hit three singles in raising his average to .307. He is the first Yankees player to reach base at least three times in seven straight games since Mickey Mantle in June 1957. Judge also is the seventh Yankee to reach base at least three times in at least seven straight games. Besides Mantle, Babe Ruth did it in 1920, Lou Gehrig achieved it twice in 1936 and 1937, Tommy Henrich did it in 1938 and Joe DiMaggio along with Frank Crosetti achieved the feat in 1939.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy