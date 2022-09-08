Read full article on original website
iPad stolen from disabled Columbus man near Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A disabled man in Columbus was promised cash in exchange for an iPad but only received an empty envelope. On Friday, the Columbus Division of Police said detectives are searching for a male minivan driver who used a “sleight of hand trick” to steal an iPad from a man in a […]
Two people accused of stealing, damaging items at southeast Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two people accused of stealing items and damaging property inside a southeast K-8 Columbus school. Police say on July 24, two males broke into Millennium Community School on Refugee Road where they stole items, spray painted surveillance cameras, and did a “large” amount of damage. You […]
Perp Used Slight of Hand Trick to Steal iPad from Disabled Man
COLUMBUS, OH – A disabled man was robbed while trying to sell an Apple iPad...
Home Burglary Suspects Identified Trying to Sell of Video Games, Electronics
COLUMBUS, OH – The Columbus Police Department has announced that two men suspected of robbing...
Police searching for suspect caught on camera killing man near Hamilton STEM Academy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips in identifying a suspect caught on camera shooting and killing a man in a car behind a school. Officers responded to a car near the Hamilton Stem Academy on May 1 after a passerby discovered a body in a car.
Ecstasy, crack cocaine, fentanyl, other narcotics found in vehicle of Ohio man
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man was arrested by Wheeling PD after a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to reports from the Wheeling Police Department, authorities with the Wheeling PD were dispatched around 3:00am Thursday to Interstate 470 East just past Exit 1 to assist with a traffic stop being conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Man accused of shooting at murder suspect, only to nearly hit bystander
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More charges have been filed after a fatal shooting outside a Columbus bar earlier in September. Drzmon Cotton has been charged with felonious assault, accused of firing at the car of the person accused in the death of Dermahni Hoston on Sept. 1. Court records say one of the shots from […]
Theft from Chillicothe Walmart Leads to More Charges
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested for shoplifting at the local Chilliochte Walmart but after the arrest, she attempted to dump contraband and was caught. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 10, 2022, around 9:39 am they responded to Walmart on River Trace Lane in reference to a shoplifting theft. When they arrived lost prevention met them and gave them adequate information and evidence to arrest 22-year-old Sarah Smith.
Man injured in drive-by shooting in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Genesse Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found the 20-year-old victim, who told police […]
Car crashes into east Columbus grocery store, driver did not stay
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An east Columbus grocery store suffered heavy damage after a car crashed through it overnight Monday, according to police. At around 1:45 a.m., police went to the El Tulipan grocery store on East Livingston Avenue and saw a car crashed into the building but the driver was not in the vehicle […]
Father reportedly shoots son to death
COLUMBUS – A father reportedly shot his son to death on the East Side in one of two deadly shootings in Columbus Saturday. Officers found Kenneth Robinson Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home in the the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Teen injured in shooting at splash pad in south Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting late Friday night at a splash pad in the south Linden area. According to a release, around 11:30 p.m., several juveniles were listening to music in front of a community splash pad in the 1400 block of Brooks Avenue.
Family, friends lay 20-year-old killed by Columbus police to rest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Loved ones of a young man who was shot and killed by Columbus police less than two weeks ago gathered to honor his life and lay him to rest Saturday. Family, community members and even city leaders like Mayor Andrew Ginther and U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty gathered at the Christian Valley […]
Authorities seek help in identifying boy found wandering in Blacklick
BLACKLICK, Ohio — Franklin County Children Services is asking for the public's help in identifying a boy who was found in the Blacklick area on Friday. The Columbus Division of Police found the boy wandering in the area of Abilene and Amarillo drives around noon. The child is described...
Suspect caught on camera stealing Dirty Frank's food truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Worthington are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace food truck. The food truck was stolen at Dirty Frank's commissary near Huntley and Schrock roads. The suspect appeared to arrive in a Chrysler 300 with Ohio...
14-year-old girl hospitalized after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl was shot Saturday on the northeast side of Columbus. Around 1:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of Sagamore Road, where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso, the Columbus Division of Police said in a […]
Two Bellefontaine women shoplift at Walmart; over $1,000 stolen
Two Bellefontaine women were arrested for trying to steal over $190 worth of items Saturday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to Walmart, located at 2281 South Main Street, regarding a shoplifting complaint. Store employees caught Shannon Hook, 48, and Victoria Feasel, 24, stealing $193.56 worth of...
Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event
Two men are recovering after being shot at a community give-back event in east Columbus, according to police.
Victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition after hit-skip crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A hit-skip crash sent one person to the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries Saturday. At approximately 9:10 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of East Hudson Street and Delbert Road on the city’s northeast side, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One victim was taken […]
Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
