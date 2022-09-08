ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

iPad stolen from disabled Columbus man near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A disabled man in Columbus was promised cash in exchange for an iPad but only received an empty envelope. On Friday, the Columbus Division of Police said detectives are searching for a male minivan driver who used a “sleight of hand trick” to steal an iPad from a man in a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
lootpress.com

Ecstasy, crack cocaine, fentanyl, other narcotics found in vehicle of Ohio man

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man was arrested by Wheeling PD after a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to reports from the Wheeling Police Department, authorities with the Wheeling PD were dispatched around 3:00am Thursday to Interstate 470 East just past Exit 1 to assist with a traffic stop being conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WHEELING, WV
sciotopost.com

Theft from Chillicothe Walmart Leads to More Charges

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested for shoplifting at the local Chilliochte Walmart but after the arrest, she attempted to dump contraband and was caught. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 10, 2022, around 9:39 am they responded to Walmart on River Trace Lane in reference to a shoplifting theft. When they arrived lost prevention met them and gave them adequate information and evidence to arrest 22-year-old Sarah Smith.
NBC4 Columbus

Man injured in drive-by shooting in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Genesse Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found the 20-year-old victim, who told police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Father reportedly shoots son to death

COLUMBUS – A father reportedly shot his son to death on the East Side in one of two deadly shootings in Columbus Saturday. Officers found Kenneth Robinson Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home in the the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Teen injured in shooting at splash pad in south Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting late Friday night at a splash pad in the south Linden area. According to a release, around 11:30 p.m., several juveniles were listening to music in front of a community splash pad in the 1400 block of Brooks Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
Public Safety
Public Safety
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect caught on camera stealing Dirty Frank's food truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Worthington are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace food truck. The food truck was stolen at Dirty Frank's commissary near Huntley and Schrock roads. The suspect appeared to arrive in a Chrysler 300 with Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Two Bellefontaine women shoplift at Walmart; over $1,000 stolen

Two Bellefontaine women were arrested for trying to steal over $190 worth of items Saturday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to Walmart, located at 2281 South Main Street, regarding a shoplifting complaint. Store employees caught Shannon Hook, 48, and Victoria Feasel, 24, stealing $193.56 worth of...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
