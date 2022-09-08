Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Missing woman last seen in Grand Island 9-7-2022
The St. Paul Police Department is currently investigating the whereabouts of Samantha Schultz who was reported missing by her family. She was last seen the night of Sept. 7th. She is a white female, 28 years old, 5'2" and 145 lbs. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please...
York News-Times
Bewildered Boomer- Well now, wasn't the Yorkfest luncheon quite something?
Who saw that one coming? Certainly not me. Yesterday at the Yorkfest coronation luncheon it was my great honor to be named this year’s king of the festivities. Susan Cox reigns as the 2022 queen of all things Yorkfest. It’s a bit odd to be selected at an event...
North Platte Telegraph
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car — a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, the college said in a press release Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. His ticket...
etxview.com
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 on Sept. 1 pulled over a GMC Acadia that was linked to a Grand Island fraud case earlier in the day — occupied by four Los Angeles residents who had allegedly used a stolen credit card and ran up a five-figure bill at a Best Buy in the central Nebraska city.
York News-Times
2022 Yorkfest Royalty crowned
YORK – Steve Moseley and Susan Cox have been crowned as the 2022 Yorkfest King and Queen. The two were honored during the annual coronation luncheon on Friday, which is a Yorkfest tradition. Those who nominated Moseley said, “He is always willing to join in or help and the...
York News-Times
Stuckey wins third Aurora Invite at Poco Creek, leads York to team win
AURORA – On Friday at Poco Creek, York junior Kassidy Stuckey won her third consecutive Aurora XC invite title. Stuckey’s win in a time of 19:07.28 was 1 minute and 13 seconds ahead of second place finisher Tessa Greisen, a sophomore from Seward, and helped the Dukes win the team title.
klkntv.com
12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football edges out Norfolk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island hosted Norfolk for their Friday night matchup. GISH wins a close one 20-16. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KETV.com
Lincoln police looking for missing 12-year-old
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Saturday, Sept. 10 near 14th and Peach streets. Danai Helstadter is 5'3" and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Danai has dark brown that is neck-length. Lincoln police tweeted the missing child alert at 6:47...
klkntv.com
Business owners excited for Lincoln South Beltway completion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln South Beltway has been years in the making, but it’s finally nearing completion. And some business owners say it’s going to help our economy. The 11 mile-project will connect Highway 77 to Highway 2 at 120th Street on the east side...
NebraskaTV
GIPS: Former GI mayor's claim on elementary schools closing false
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Despite a claim by a former Grand Island mayor, Grand Island Public Schools says Gates and Seedling Mile Elementary schools are not going anywhere. In a Facebook post, former mayor Jeremy Jensen urged parents of the two schools to email their Board of Education representative and "ask them if they can assure you that those schools will be open next year."
York News-Times
'We made a commitment' — Veterans' Tribute will be dedicated at UNL this Sunday
The idea to create a new space at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln honoring members of the military, veterans and their families, was the offshoot of another act of remembrance. Four years ago, UNL unveiled a pair of plaques that now hang on either side of Gate 20 at Memorial Stadium,...
klkntv.com
65-year-old killed in rural Wayne County shooting, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is in the midst of investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in rural Wayne County. On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., Wayne County deputies were sent to a home north of Wisner, which is about 25 miles east of Norfolk.
NebraskaTV
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
KSNB Local4
$22,000 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Thursday, September 8 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #02, 821 S Webb Road, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Thursday’s 2by2 draw were Red 02, 25, and White 05, 21.
NebraskaTV
No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
York News-Times
Change of plea entered in 56-pound marijuana case
YORK – Brendon Price, 28, of Springfield, Mo., has changed his plea in a case involving his possession of 56 pounds of high grade marijuana in York County. He changed his plea this past week in York County District Court. His co-defendant is Rjay Andrade Hernandez, 18, also of...
News Channel Nebraska
Preliminary set for one of two men charged in gunshot incident
BEATRICE – A preliminary hearing is set for September 29th, for one of two men charged in an incident where shots were fired into a Beatrice home in early August. 18-year-old Colten Anderson, of Firth is charged with discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building and use of a firearm to commit felony. Anderson requested a preliminary hearing on the two felony charges, which will be held in Gage County Court.
York News-Times
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Monday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
kfornow.com
Large Grass Fire Reported Late Friday Morning in North Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–A large grass fire from late Friday morning is under control, after it started in an open field west of the old city dump, which is north of 48th and Superior. KFOR News talked to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist, who said a passerby...
