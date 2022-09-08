Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
The Reebok Shaq Attaq "OG" is Returning
Continuing to dig into its extensive basketball archive, Reebok is now gearing up to bring back Shaquille O’Neal‘s iconic Shaq Attaq “OG” signature shoe. Originally introduced back in 1992, the Shaq Attaq served to encapsulate the personality of the larger-than-life rookie star. Designed by former Reebok...
NBA・
hypebeast.com
HAY's Fall 2022 Lighting Collection Is Illuminated In Collaborations and Architectural References
Danish interior stalwart HAY is a part of contemporary life. From its spiral drinking straws to side tables and cabinets, minimal lounge chairs to kitchen staples like the SOWDEN kettle and its kitsch French Press, HAY has infiltrated our homes like few other brands. Now, it aims to continue its lifestyle takeover with its new range of lighting for Fall 2022, presenting a collection underpinned by collaborations, architectural references, and innovations.
hypebeast.com
Tommy Jeans Launches New Collection Inspired by Street and Hip Hop Cultures at HBX New York
Tommy Hilfiger, the classic all-American brand, announced the launch of the brand new Tommy Collection by Tommy Jeans. The apparel and denim outfitter has dressed American icons for over three decades. This latest collection alludes to past silhouettes and trends, inspired by the ’90s and informed by contemporary youth culture’s affinity for street style.
hypebeast.com
Nike Celebrates Mothers With Air Max 90 "Mama"
After revealing the Air Max 90 in “White Reptile” earlier this week, the classic silhouette returns in a wholesome, special-edition “MAMA” colorway. Air Max 90 arrives in a mix of sail white and beige tones across the smooth and tumbled leather uppers. Side Swooshes are featured in gray suede while lateral cutouts, heel tabs, and tongue tabs incorporate turquoise Nike Air Max motifs. Additional highlights include a faux-fur-lined tongue fit for the colder seasons and a mini Nike “Mama” keychain hanging below the collars. Rounding out the look are white midsoles, clear blue-tinted Air units, and cream rubber outsoles.
hypebeast.com
'Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon' Charts The History of Audemar Piguet Royal Oak
Audemars Piguet and Assouline have published a history of the Swiss watch brand’s most famous design in ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon’. The latest moment in the model’s ongoing 50th anniversary, the coffee table book has been written by journalist and former deputy editor of British GQ, Bill Prince, and presents “the Royal Oak’s history from a broader cultural perspective, while shedding light on new archival materials uncovered by Audemars Piguet’s Heritage department.”
hypebeast.com
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Appears With a "Cobblestone" Palette
After taking a three-year hiatus, the Swoosh’s Zoom Vomero 5 is gearing up to return to the spotlight in the form of various colorways. The running model made by. took off when it was revived back in 2019 as its GRs and collaborations designed alongside A-COLD-WALL* were well-received by the sneaker community, and now in the latter half of 2022 we’re going to see fresh makeups like this “Cobblestone” iteration above hit the shelves.
hypebeast.com
Fall-Friendly Tones Outfit This Upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Colorway
Summer is winding down to its last few weeks, and while there’s still an ample amount of sunshine and warm weather to enjoy,. is already getting its footwear category ready for the seasonal transition. Fall time is typically when more drab and neutral tones tend to come out to play, and that’s exactly what this upcoming Nike Air Max 90 colorway possesses.
hypebeast.com
"Natural Indigo" Covers the New Balance 9060
As New Balance continues to shine in the sneaker game, it has tapped into the industry’s trends, especially with its growing list of collaborators and silhouettes. 2022’s rollout of the New Balance 9060 is the perfect example of this. First, the sneaker was revealed in a major collaboration with Joe Freshgoods, then it went on to feature during Mowalola’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. New Balance has since proceeded to capitalize on this momentum and positioning with the launch of many in-house colorways.
hypebeast.com
Drake Teases More Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike Collaborations
And its roster of musical talent arguably sits at the top of the sneaker industry, and one artist that has been generating some waves is Drake. The OVO rapper’s output alongside the Swoosh has been comprised of various sneaker and apparel releases, and the former is slated to expand soon with the launch of a new Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike silhouette. After being spotted rocking a black and white pair courtside at a Raptors game earlier this year, the hit-making emcee has just previewed a duo of new colorways.
hypebeast.com
Roddy Rich Tags G Herbo and Doe Boy on "Ghetto Superstar"
Roddy Ricch has joined forces with G Herbo and Doe Boy for his latest single, “Ghetto Superstar.”. The four-minute track marks the first time Mustard and Southside have collaborated to produce a record, and hears Ricch, Herbo and Doe Boy each deliver hard-hitting verses about their money, women and their ability to protect themselves. “Ghetto Superstar” follows Ricch’s latest EP THE BIG 3, which also served as the successor to his sophomore studio album LIVE LIFE FAST.
hypebeast.com
Malbon Golf Rolls Out Drop Two of the Legacy Collection
The second delivery from Malbon Golf’s Legacy Collection has arrived, a lineup of golf apparel geared up for the Fall with cotton knit polos, sweaters, and all-weather ready outerwear. Highlights from this collection include the Elm Button Up Sweater, a 100% cotton polo that can we be worn on...
hypebeast.com
Overkill and PUMA Hit Miami Beach for "Ocean Drive" Pack
Berlin-based sneaker store Overkill and German sportswear manufacturer. have an established history of presenting fresh and unique themes on PUMA silhouettes. Most recently, this has included a liqueur-themed “Berliner Luft” capsule that outfitted the PUMA XS 7000 and PUMA Mirage OG. Now, the duo has looked to Miami Vice for inspiration as they present the “Ocean Drive” pack.
hypebeast.com
Sampa The Great's 'As Above, So Below' Features Denzel Curry, Joey Bada$$ and More
Sampa The Great‘s second studio album As Above, So Below is here. Clocking in at just under 40 minutes, the 11-track record features guest appearances from Angélique Kidjo, Denzel Curry, Joey Bada$$, Kojey Radical, WITCH, Chef 187, Tio Nason, Sampa’s sister Mwanjé and more, and is billed as an album that explores both the artist’s memories of Africa through the lens of authenticity and womanhood and what the future of Africa’s relationship with the world will look like. The Zambian-born, Bostwana-raised poet and rapper shared in a statement,
hypebeast.com
Bleue Burnham's Exquisite Jewlery Explores "The Secret Life of Plants" for FW22
Bleue Burnham has been pioneering London’s burgeoning new-wave of jewelry designers for a number of years now, with his fine gold and silver pieces adorning the fingers, wrists and necks of the city’s most creative and in-the-know clientele. Now, with the launch of his Fall/Winter 2022 collection “The Secret Life of Plants,” Burnham is set for domination.
hypebeast.com
'LEGO® In Focus' Book Explores an Imaginative Collection of Photography
For 70 years, LEGO bricks have been at the forefront of creative playtime. And in an effort to clearly capture its impact and dynamic, the company has just announced its new book LEGO In Focus which features work from 50 photographers that explores their own LEGO perspective. Its contents feature...
hypebeast.com
Panini's Reebok Question Mid Collab Is Inspired by Rookie Trading Cards
When it comes to sports memorabilia, trading cards are among some of the most coveted, especially when it comes to the rookie cards of iconic players. Allen Iverson — one of the coldest point guards to touch the rock — has been the face of a plethora of them, and Reebok is highlighting this through its latest collaboration with trading card company Panini America.
hypebeast.com
"Collection 02" by Theoreme Editions Brings Modern Design to Traditional Crafts
Theoreme Editions is set to present its second collection at Paris Design Week, alongside pieces by up-and-coming artists and designers that they’ve invited to join for the show. As part of the “Whatever Needs to Be Done” show, the Paris-based label – founded by David Giroire and Jérôme Bazzocchi...
hypebeast.com
Pharrell and adidas Unveil a New NMD Hu Animal Print "Amber" Colorway
Other than Ye, Pharrell Williams has arguably been one of the ‘ most impactful creative partners. He’s lent his creative touch to classical silhouettes and cooked up new ones, one being the adidas NMD Hu that has been a focus for the multi-hyphenate throughout 2022. The model has been introducing a handful of “Animal Print” colorways, and the latest to be brought to the table is this newly-unveiled “Amber” iteration.
hypebeast.com
Nike Accents This Air Max 90 With Corduroy
At this point, summer is all but finished for brands as more and more fall and winter looks emerge. For. , this has resulted in colorways pivoting from colorful arrangements and lightweight materials to autumnal palettes. Furthering this movement, the Swoosh has brought corduroy to the Air Max 90. The Tinker Hatfield-designed sneaker continues to play a key role in Nike’s annual footwear offerings with it now reaching 32 years of age.
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Brooklyn" Releases Next Week
Off-White™ and are a duo that continue to keep sneakerheads on their toes with each release. Since rumors surfaced earlier this year regarding a release of the next entry in the duo’s museum series of Air Force 1 Lows, fans have been ready to cop. Now, after closer looks have popped up, the sneaker is finally dropping in celebration of the late Virgil Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum.
