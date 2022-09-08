Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
motor1.com
Report: Tesla production/sales in China is near a record level
Tesla production and sales in China appear to be quickly increasing after the Giga Shanghai plant was upgraded. According to Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) quoted by Securities Times via CnEVPost, the preliminary data indicates that Tesla sold about 77,000 vehicles in August (retail sales in China and export).
Tesla China's Strong August Comeback, Rivian To Drive Across The Atlantic, Talent Drain At Lucid: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Most electric vehicle stocks advanced in the week ending September 9, reversing course from the previous week’s across-the-board sell-off. The recovery is in part attributable to the rebound by the broader market following a lean patch. Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN led the week’s gains amid a company-specific catalyst and...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Stock Climbed Today
Tesla wants to gain more control over a key part of its supply chain. Operating its own lithium refinery could reduce Tesla's electric vehicle production costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Alibaba Tops China's Cloud Market List; Scores Brownie Points With Overseas Expansion
Cloud infrastructure services spend in mainland China grew 11% year on year in Q2 2022, reaching $7.3 billion and accounting for 12% of overall global cloud spend, Canalys reports. Contrastingly China's market growth slowed significantly, falling below 20% for the first time versus the high growth momentum of 33% seen...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
These 183 housing markets could soon see home prices fall 20%, Moody’s says
Back in May, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold proclamation: The U.S. housing market was entering into a “housing correction.” Through the summer, Zandi said, U.S. housing activity would plummet. As it did, Zandi said home prices in bubbly markets like Phoenix and Boise would begin falling.
Biden’s $270 billion semiconductor bill to battle China isn’t that big a deal, Goldman says. Unless there’s some kind of huge ‘international conflict’
The flashy new semiconductor bill may not do much to fix the global chip shortage, but there might be other big benefits in store for the U.S. Last month, President Joe Biden signed into law the much-awaited CHIPS Act, a package that will funnel more than $70 billion into the American semiconductor industry and set aside approximately $200 billion for further scientific and technological research.
Motley Fool
Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday
Investors took a bullish new analyst note on the home improvement retail segment to heart. Both Lowe's and archrival Home Depot saw a pop as a result. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports
WASHINGTON, Sept 11(Reuters) - The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said.
Tesla Sees Big Jump In August China Sales, But Growth Rate Tested As Economy Slows
Tesla (TSLA) notched a big jump in China sales and exports last month, an industry group confirmed Thursday, as the carmakers Shanghai gigafactory returned to full pace following shutdowns linked to Covid restrictions and a scheduled upgrade. The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Tesla sold 76,995 China-made cars last...
CNBC
Nio says Nvidia chip restrictions won't hurt them
Last week, Nvidia disclosed the U.S. will require the chipmaker to get a license for future export to China for certain products, in an effort to reduce the risk they are used by the Chinese military. "We believe this will not have an impact on our business operations," William Li,...
SFGate
Legendary China bets unwind as Buffett, SoftBank sell
For early backers, they've been some of the most profitable Chinese stock investments of all time: Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and BYD. But now big-name investors who've made billions from these shares are taking money off the table, underscoring growing angst over the prospects for China's biggest companies as President Xi Jinping tightens the government's grip on the private sector and the economy falters under persistent Covid lockdowns.
Stocks Higher, Britain Mourns, Apple, Tesla, Kroger, DocuSign in Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, September 9:. U.S. equity futures traded firmly higher Friday, while the dollar retreated and Treasury bond yields held steady, as investors drew comfort from both the certainty of Fed rate hikes and the prospects of a soft landing for the world's biggest economy.
rigzone.com
Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea
Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage. Energy-starved utilities in Europe are parking LNG shipments off the coast in a scramble to replace Russian pipeline gas this winter. They can’t simply import the fuel into onshore storage because terminals are maxed out, and so are choosing to pay to keep the ship nearby.
