Public Health

MedicalXpress

China quarantines college students under strict COVID policy

Almost 500 students at China's premier college for broadcast journalists have been sent to a quarantine center after a handful of COVID-19 cases were detected in their dormitory. The 488 students at Communication University of China, along with 19 teachers and five assistants, were transferred by bus beginning Friday night.
investing.com

China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom

(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
Daily Beast

Putin’s Plot to Charm China Is About to Go Full Blast

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are gearing up to meet each other in Uzbekistan in what will be their first face-to-face meeting since Putin invaded Ukraine in February. The two will meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Russian ambassador to China,...
MedicalXpress

EU watchdog approves vaccine targeting Omicron sub-variants

The EU's medicines watchdog on Monday approved a vaccine specifically targeting the new and contagious types of the Omicron variant amid fears of a new wave of COVID-19 winter infections. The so-called "bivalent" jab, made by Pfizer/BioNTech, is directed at the highly infectious BA.4 and BA.5 types of the variant...
Interesting Engineering

China claims discovery of a new mineral on the moon for the first time

For the first time, Chinese scientists have claimed the discovery of a new mineral on the Moon, making China the third country to do so. During a press conference on Friday, Dong Baotong, vice chairman of the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA), announced the name of the new mineral as Changesite-(Y), according to a report published by the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.
CNN

Welcome to the Cold War without the communism

More than six months after the war on Ukraine started, the worldwide fracture it set off is hardening. Here's what the former CIA chief of Russia operations had to say on what's happening both in geopolitics around the world and specifically in Russia.
The Atlantic

America Is a Rich Death Trap

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
Apple Insider

India's largest conglomerate wants a piece of iPhone assembly

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Multinational conglomerate Tata is in talks withiPhone assembler Wistron, and aims to partner with the Apple supplier in India.
MedicalXpress

Fungal infections increase mortality among hospitalized COVID-19 patients worldwide

Every day we inhale thousands of potentially pathogenic fungal spores, but our immune system simply eliminates them. However, in people with compromised immunity, such as transplant and cancer patients, as well as hospitalized patients in intensive care, the interaction between pathogen and host may be quite different. Fungal infections that...
MedicalXpress

Hip fractures will nearly double worldwide by 2050

Osteoporotic hip fracture, already a dangerous and debilitating problem for older men and women worldwide, is poised to become a far more severe global public-health issue as the population grows older and frailer, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of Hong Kong. The risk—and thus the need for far better study, prevention and treatment of osteoporosis and fractures—is especially great among men and those over 85 years old, the study reported.
