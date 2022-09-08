Read full article on original website
Get to Know a County: Mineral County
Get to Know a County: Mineral County On August 7th, 1914, the Montana Legislature created Mineral County, taking the western end of Missoula County and placing the seat at Superior. ...
montanarightnow.com
Report lists Sanders County sheriff as possible Oath Keeper
Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel confirmed he previously held a membership with the Oath Keepers organization following a report from the Anti-Defamation League that identified hundreds of law enforcement officials who might have an affiliation with the group. "I have not been a member for many years and have not...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Council Approves New Housing Developments
The Kalispell City Council this week approved the final plat for a rent- and age-restricted senior housing subdivision on a 1-acre lot north of the Gateway Community Center supported by Montana Board of Housing tax credits. The Creekside Commons will be located off U.S. Highway 2 West and is restricted...
Man arrested for assaulting MDT workers at Missoula homeless camp
A man was arrested for assaulting two Montana Department of Transportation workers at a homeless camp under the Reserve Street Bridge.
Republican state reps comment on Native communities in redistricting
Sparking a back-and-forth with redistricting commissioners, Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said Tuesday it wasn’t “fair” that Native Americans are “overrepresented” in the Montana Legislature, but he didn’t want to complain about it. But during testimony in the morning portion of the redistricting public hearing, one commissioner pointed out the Native representation is generally aligned with Montana’s population. Tuesday’s hearing focused on the Western District, which covers the northwestern region of the state. The Zoom meeting was one of a series Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission is holding across the state to hear how Montanans want to see the state divided into 100...
Residents weigh in on proposed Kalispell zoning change
Another zone change for a proposed development on KM Ranch Road went before the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Missoula bridge project facing another construction delay
The Beartracks Bridge project on Higgins Avenue in Missoula is experiencing another construction delay.
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
Columbia Falls enacts emergency ordinance to prevent bear, human conflicts
The emergency ordinance is in place for up to 90 days and people not following it may be subject to a misdemeanor and could be fined up to $500.
NBCMontana
Ribeye Raffle raises money, meat for local food banks
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative's Ribeye Raffle raised $22,725 in cash and approximately 1,000 pounds of meat to donate to seven local food banks. Representatives from Kalispell, Columbia Falls, Whitefish, West Shore, Libby and veterans food banks gathered on Friday to celebrate the raffle results. The Flathead...
Kalispell woman admits running money mule business, sending money overseas
Theresa Anne Chabot, 57, faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Polson looks at $17M budget proposal
Revenues and expenditures are expected to balance out in Polson’s proposed $17.3 million budget for fiscal year 2023, but not without some maneuvering in the general fund. In his preliminary budget message to the City Commission, City Manager Ed Meece noted the structural imbalance in the city budget’s general fund. “Simply put, the city does not have enough general fund revenues to consistently sustain an appropriate level of General Fund expenditures that allows for staff compensation levels that assure the attraction/retention/development of quality people resources and maintain an acceptable level of operational effectiveness,” Meece stated. According to the message, revenues and expenditures for...
NBCMontana
2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
NBCMontana
Kalispell couple sentenced to prison for stealing mail, credit cards
MISSOULA, MT — A man and woman from Kalispell are convicted of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties. When the couple found credit cards in the stolen mail, they used the credit cards to defraud businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.
yourbigsky.com
Take a dip into these Montana hot springs
With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
NBCMontana
Kalispell man sues sheriff's office, alleging excessive force during 2019 arrest
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Kalispell man is suing the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office for excessive force, claiming deputies injured him during an arrest in 2019. Attorneys for Tanner White filed the suit in August against the county, Sgt. Sam Cox and up to 10 unnamed sheriff's deputies. It...
montanakaimin.com
UM plans college restructure within next year
The University of Montana’s new provost is spearheading a plan to rename and restructure the University’s existing colleges. UM Provost Pardis Mahdavi proposed collapsing most of UM’s schools into five colleges at an all staff and faculty meeting at the UC Ballroom on Sept. 9. The names, still yet to be finalized, will fall under four new pillars of “understanding, building, conserving and healing.”
SKC student Hydee Wilson earns scholarship
P.E.O., Chapter CA, Polson, recently received notification of their candidate, Hydee Wilson, being selected for the 2022-2023 Jane Hammer Holmgren Scholarship (JHHS). The scholarship recognizes an outstanding Montana woman who is pursuing a degree in elementary education. It was established in 1996 and given in memory of Jane Hammer Holmgren of Kalispell, who passed away after a long difficult battle with cancer. Jane was only 39 years old with two young children and a promising life ahead of her. A P.E.O. chapter may nominate a candidate who has completed at least two years of college in pursuing a bachelor’s degree,...
Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula
On September 6, 2022, Police Department Officers located Amber Barton in a room of Motel 6 in the City of Missoula. Law enforcement was looking for Barton, who had a no bond warrant for her arrest for probation violations. Officers made contact with her in the doorway of the room and she was placed under arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.
