Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: I-70 eastbound reopens between Dotsero, Gypsum
Interstate 70 is closed from mile markers 133 to 140, Dotsero to Gypsum, for a semi trailer fire, according to a Garfield County alert. There is no estimate available for when it might reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible....
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
Craig Daily Press
Crews contain wildfire in northeastern Moffat to less than an acre
Underscoring rising fire danger, Moffat County experienced two wildfires in less than 24 hours from Tuesday, Sept. 6, into Wednesday, Sept. 7, each on different ends of the county. Following a successful firefighting effort for the Pop’s Place Fire outside Dinosaur in western Moffat County on Tuesday, a second blaze...
This Colorado City Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
Stacker pinpointed the cities with the fastest growing home prices using data from Zillow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craig Daily Press
Task force discovers meth, fentanyl during search in Craig
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Moffat County authorities reported seizing a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl during the search of a Craig home late last month. On Aug. 31, detectives from the All Crimes Enforcement Team, along with officers from the Craig Police Department and deputies from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 815 Colorado St., according to information posted on CrimeWatch.net.
Craig Daily Press
Lola’s food truck sets up in Craig
There is a new breakfast place that rolled into town over the weekend. Craig local Amanda Wooten launched a new food truck called Lola’s Wheel’s over the weekend, and the community can look forward to seeing it regularly for weekends to come. Wooten and her fiance, Alex Sullins,...
Terrifying details emerge after hiker falls 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon’s North Rim
TERRIFYING details have emerged after a hiker fell 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon's North Rim. Rescuers recovered the body of a 44-year-old visitor who reportedly fell from the rim west of Bright Angel Trail. Park officials said the "visitor was off trail when he accidentally fell off the...
Comments / 0