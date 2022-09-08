ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: I-70 eastbound reopens between Dotsero, Gypsum

Interstate 70 is closed from mile markers 133 to 140, Dotsero to Gypsum, for a semi trailer fire, according to a Garfield County alert. There is no estimate available for when it might reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible....
GYPSUM, CO
Craig Daily Press

Crews contain wildfire in northeastern Moffat to less than an acre

Underscoring rising fire danger, Moffat County experienced two wildfires in less than 24 hours from Tuesday, Sept. 6, into Wednesday, Sept. 7, each on different ends of the county. Following a successful firefighting effort for the Pop’s Place Fire outside Dinosaur in western Moffat County on Tuesday, a second blaze...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Task force discovers meth, fentanyl during search in Craig

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Moffat County authorities reported seizing a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl during the search of a Craig home late last month. On Aug. 31, detectives from the All Crimes Enforcement Team, along with officers from the Craig Police Department and deputies from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 815 Colorado St., according to information posted on CrimeWatch.net.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Lola’s food truck sets up in Craig

There is a new breakfast place that rolled into town over the weekend. Craig local Amanda Wooten launched a new food truck called Lola’s Wheel’s over the weekend, and the community can look forward to seeing it regularly for weekends to come. Wooten and her fiance, Alex Sullins,...
CRAIG, CO

