On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Moffat County authorities reported seizing a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl during the search of a Craig home late last month. On Aug. 31, detectives from the All Crimes Enforcement Team, along with officers from the Craig Police Department and deputies from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 815 Colorado St., according to information posted on CrimeWatch.net.

CRAIG, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO