Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
'Secret Invasion' Trailer Lands for New Disney Plus Show With Nick Fury
The secret's out. Take a look at Marvel's Secret Invasion TV series, arriving on Disney Plus in 2023. A trailer dropped Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo 2022. Samuel L. Jackson returns as MCU superspy Nick Fury with Ben Mendelsohn as alien Skrull leader Talos, first seen in 2019's Captain Marvel. Announced way back in 2020, the new series adapts a comic in which shape-changing Skrulls replaced Marvel heroes to infiltrate and invade Earth.
CNET
Harrison Ford Shares First 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer, Says Film 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford returns as legendary explorer Indiana Jones on June 30, 2023, and at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years. The trailer hasn't yet appeared online, but...
CNET
Disney's Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid' Teaser Trailer Swims Into D23
It's been over a year since we've gotten an update on Disney's live-action remake of beloved 1989 classic The Little Mermaid. After casting Halle Bailey as Ariel back in July 2019, Disney has finally shown off its first look at the movie. The trailer shows Bailey as Ariel, swimming through...
CNET
'House of the Dragon': This Is the Best Way to Watch Episode 4 on Your TV
Calling all Game of Thrones fans watching House of The Dragon on HBO: Your TV might benefit from a tune-up. The prequel series is streaming now in glorious 4K HDR, with the fourth episode available starting tonight. So far the show has looked visually stunning, although you may have found certain scenes too dark on your TV.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23
Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
CNET
Here's When 'House of the Dragon' Episode 4 Drops in Your Time Zone
Episode 3 of House of the Dragon was a banger. Daemon Targaryen, world class wild card and absolute unit, did some wild, spectacular things that ended with him bloodied and victorious. We can't wait to see what happens next. The Game of Thrones prequel is all about the Targaryen family....
CNET
D23: All the Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Trailers and More
Disney fans flocked to California on Friday for D23 Expo 2022. It's the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year its Disney Plusstreaming service launched, and will also mark the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but companies love to prolong these celebrations) --we got some major announcements from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.
CNET
'The Rings of Power' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 4 Hit Prime Video?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, aka the most expensive show ever made, is following a tantalizing weekly release schedule (like many big shows nowadays). We're now up to episode 4, streaming on Prime Video on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. PT. The first two episodes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Netflix to Get Exclusive Assassin's Creed Game, Ubisoft Says
A new Assassin's Creed mobile game and two other mobile titles are coming exclusively to Netflix, game company Ubisoft said Saturday. The other games are a sequel to Valiant Hearts, a puzzle-adventure set during World War I, and a new Mighty Quest for Epic Loot, which Ubisoft calls a "hack-and-slash adventure."
CNET
'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde and the Cast Drama Explained
Don't Worry Darling, the latest movie from Booksmart director Olivia Wilde, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. It's mired in controversy, with rumors of bitter on-set rifts between Wilde and the movie's star Florence Pugh, not to mention a weird saga involving Harry Styles allegedly spitting on co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival, where the film debuted this week. Here's a breakdown of the madness.
CNET
2022 Emmys: How to Watch or Stream, Start Time, Host and All the Nominees
Can you believe it's Emmys time again? In just a few short days the Emmys will be available to watch live on NBC. Last year, The Queen's Gambit and Ted Lasso took the lion's share of awards. This year could be big for a number of shows, including Succession, The White Lotus, Hacks and Only Murders In the Building.
‘My Policeman’ Review: Harry Styles and Emma Corrin Bring Minimal Heat to Tepid Gay Melodrama
An involuntary snort of laughter escaped me just as the illicit gay union at the heart of My Policeman hit its most torrid peak. Harry Styles as Tom Burgess, the 1950s British copper who gives the film its title, has snuck off for a few days’ romantic idyll in Venice with his secret lover, urbane museum curator Patrick Hazelwood, played by David Dawson like he’s just stepped out of Brideshead Revisited. Patrick is draped across a hotel bed in what appears to be post-coital bliss, dreamily contemplating the sculptural curves of Tom’s buttocks as he stands smoking naked at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My Policeman review – Harry Styles is arrestingly awkward in stodgy gay romance
Toronto film festival: A bland lead performance is one of many faults with a melodramatic and unconvincing drama about a love triangle in the 1950s
90 Day Fiancé's Latest Angela Deem Update Definitely Makes Those Rumors Seem Legit
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Don’t Take Me For Granted.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? took some time to fully incorporate its full all-star cast, but the third episode finally showed fans what’s up with the ever-popular Angela Deem. In what might come as little surprise to those familiar with her relationship arc, things aren’t going well with her husband Michael Illesanmi, though their current sitch sounds a little more serious than past incidents. Angela’s been talking with a new man, and it’s looking like those previous rumors about Michael and Angela’s relationship going south could actually be legit.
CNET
Grab This 70-Inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for $450, Get an Echo Show 5 and Other Freebies
As the weather shifts, more of us will be spending time indoors, often entertaining ourselves with sports, games and other streaming services. If you are looking for a big screen to give you the ultimate theatrical experience at home, Best Buy has you covered with a great deal on a new TV.
CNET
'Quantum Leap' Trailer Reveals Explosive Reboot
Oh boy. This is the action-packed trailer for Quantum Leap, a reboot of a much-loved 1990s TV show about a good-hearted time traveler, coming to NBC and Peacock. Raymond Lee plays a physicist who make an unauthorized leap through time only to find himself in the body of a 1980s bank robber. In fact, he keeps jumping into various people throughout the past few decades, forced to solve their problems so he can leap again -- each time hoping the next leap takes him home.
CNET
Disney Unveils Splash Mountain 'Princess and the Frog' Retheming for 2024
Disneyland has taken the wraps off a scale model of its Splash Mountain refurbishment plans, showing off the Princess and the Frog retheming of the iconic ride. Tiana's Bayou Adventure will be hitting Disneyland in late 2024. The model shows the briar patch removed from the bottom of the 49-foot...
CNET
In New 'Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer, Baby Yoda Is Cuter Than Cute
Remember when the only Yoda we knew was ancient and crotchety? Forget those days. Baby Yoda, the breakout star of Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, remains as adorable as can be in a new trailer for the show released at Disney's D23 fan gathering on Saturday. But things look a...
CNET
Emmys 2022: All the Nominated TV Shows, With 'Succession' Topping Them All
Attention, TV lovers everywhere -- the 2022 Emmys are just days away. So it's time to comb the list of nominations for your favorites. HBO's Succession leads the pack, earning 25 Emmy nominations, including for best drama. Cast members Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook are all nominated in acting categories.
Comments / 0