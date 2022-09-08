ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Jennifer Lawrence wondered if she won't love her son as much as her cat

The bond between pet owners and their cats is unbreakable and after having a baby, Jennifer Lawrence faced quite a big dilemma. The Academy Award-winning actor recently opened up about motherhood and joked she had concerns about whether she could love her baby as much as her cat. Jennifer welcomed...
Tyla

Mel C says she was worried she would take her own life after Spice Girls split

Warning: This article discusses suicide and anorexia. Mel C has shared that she experienced suicidal thoughts after the Spice Girls split in 2000. Melanie Chisholm, 48, has previously spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder during her time in the world-famous girl-group, but when the band broke up, she says that she hit 'rock bottom.'
Tyla

The Queen is being remembered for her incredible sense of humour

Following the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II this evening, the monarch is being remembered for her incredible sense of humour. Having carried out more than 21,000 engagements and visiting over 100 countries during her 70-year reign, the Queen was also noted for her sharp wit and we're here to highlight some of her best moments.
Tyla

What the Queen thought of her portrayal in The Crown

Yesterday (8 September), it was announced that the monarch died peacefully at Balmoral at the age of 96. Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II and her family have been portrayed across a broad range of film and television productions. Perhaps one of the most thorough depictions...
Tyla

Pete Davidson's sister pays tribute to their dad who lost his life on 9/11

Pete Davidson's younger sister has paid tribute to their late father, a firefighter who tragically lost his life in 9/11, on the anniversary of his death,. The Saturday Night Live star's sister, Casey, 24, took to Instagram to mark 21 years since Scott Davidson had passed, sharing a black and white picture of him in his uniform.
Tyla

The Crown pauses filming following passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix has confirmed that production has halted on the upcoming season of The Crown following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A representative for Netflix has confirmed to Tyla that filming has paused out of respect for Her Majesty. Production will also not take place on the day of the Queen's funeral - the exact of the ceremony date will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace in due course .
Tyla

Tyla

