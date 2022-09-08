Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lawrence wondered if she won't love her son as much as her cat
The bond between pet owners and their cats is unbreakable and after having a baby, Jennifer Lawrence faced quite a big dilemma. The Academy Award-winning actor recently opened up about motherhood and joked she had concerns about whether she could love her baby as much as her cat. Jennifer welcomed...
Woman fell in love with sugar daddy after he bought her £340k house and £40k car
A woman has explained how she ended up falling in love with her sugar daddy. Damea Williams, 31 and James Parker, 67, from Atlanta - who have a 36-year age gap - are now engaged after first meeting on Facebook in 2017. You can see a video of the couple...
Kate Middleton shares heartbreaking words Prince Louis said after learning the Queen had died
The Princess of Wales has revealed what her youngest son Prince Louis said after he was told his great-grandmother the Queen had died. Kate accompanied her husband William and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside Windsor Castle yesterday where they met with members of the public. Banita Ranow, 28,...
Prince Harry praised for romantic gesture to Meghan Markle as Fab Four reunite
Prince Harry has been praised for a sweet gesture he made towards his wife, Meghan Markle, after they completed a walkabout with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The 'fab four', as they're formally known, reunited for the first time since 2020 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth outside Windsor Castle.
Mel C says she was worried she would take her own life after Spice Girls split
Warning: This article discusses suicide and anorexia. Mel C has shared that she experienced suicidal thoughts after the Spice Girls split in 2000. Melanie Chisholm, 48, has previously spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder during her time in the world-famous girl-group, but when the band broke up, she says that she hit 'rock bottom.'
Sweet moment the Queen shared her blanket with Meghan during their first engagement
People are remembering the sweet moment between Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle during their first solo engagement together. Four years ago, the pair shared a sweet exchange, when the Queen shared her blanket with the Duchess of Sussex - an event that Meghan discussed during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan Markle's sweet comment to aide after meeting the Queen's mourners
Meghan Markle has been praised for making a sweet comment to a royal aide after greeting some of Queen Elizabeth's mourners. Prince Harry's wife made the comment as she completed a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with her husband where they greeted royal fans. Many of the fans had brought flowers...
Fans are calling for Joe Wicks to name his newborn baby girl Elizabeth after the Queen
People are calling for Joe Wicks to name his baby daughter Elizabeth, after the fitness guru welcomed his third child with wife Rosie on Thursday. Taking to social media, Joe, 36, wrote: "It’s a girl... Rosie gave birth at 4.32am this morning at home to an 8lb healthy baby in the birthing pool.
King Charles 'expresses his love' for Harry and Meghan in first official speech
King Charles III officially addressed the nation following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Friday (9 September), and gave special mention to his son, Prince Harry, and Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Charles kept their mention short and sweet, simply saying: “I want also to express my...
The Queen is being remembered for her incredible sense of humour
Following the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II this evening, the monarch is being remembered for her incredible sense of humour. Having carried out more than 21,000 engagements and visiting over 100 countries during her 70-year reign, the Queen was also noted for her sharp wit and we're here to highlight some of her best moments.
What the Queen thought of her portrayal in The Crown
Yesterday (8 September), it was announced that the monarch died peacefully at Balmoral at the age of 96. Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II and her family have been portrayed across a broad range of film and television productions. Perhaps one of the most thorough depictions...
Ashley Cain was told his grandmother died just minutes before first Celebrity SAS challenge
Ashley Cain has opened up about the moment he was told moments before his first Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins challenge that his grandmother had died. The reality TV star, who lost his daughter Azaylia Cain last year at eight months, shared how the news of his grandmother's passing affected him on the show.
The Crown star Olivia Colman pays tribute to the Queen following her death
The Crown actress Olivia Colman has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death last week. The Emmy and Golden Globe winner portrayed the late monarch in seasons three and four of the critically acclaimed Netflix series. She shared her tribute with Variety and spoke highly of the Queen's...
Royal staff member reveals the Queen's secret signal using lipstick
Queen Elizabeth ruled for seven decades, and she developed various secret signals in that time to let her staff know how she was really feeling. One of these involved the use of lipstick, which her royal footman of eight years, Ian Scott Hunter, explained was used to make an important signal.
People are remembering touching clip of Queen and David Attenborough joking in Palace gardens
People are looking back fondly on a sweet clip of Sir David Attenborough with the late Queen Elizabeth III, following her passing this week. The pair had appeared together in ITV's 2018 documentary programme The Queen's Green Planet, sharing a rarely-seen informal side to the monarch. Watch the clip here:
Holly Willoughby shares her children's sweet response after learning the Queen had died
This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has revealed how she broke the news of the Queen’s death to her children. Watch the video below:. During Monday’s show (12 September) the mum-of-three discussed her recent visit to Buckingham Palace with Harry, 13, Belle, 11 and Chester, seven, to pay their respects.
Pete Davidson's sister pays tribute to their dad who lost his life on 9/11
Pete Davidson's younger sister has paid tribute to their late father, a firefighter who tragically lost his life in 9/11, on the anniversary of his death,. The Saturday Night Live star's sister, Casey, 24, took to Instagram to mark 21 years since Scott Davidson had passed, sharing a black and white picture of him in his uniform.
Selling the OC viewers have labelled it 'the most vile negative horrific series' on Netflix
Warning! Spoilers below... The Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling the O.C., first aired 24 August 2022 on Netflix and has since whipped up quite a storm online. So much so, viewers are dubbing the spin-off series 'vile' and 'horrific'. Watch the trailer below:. Created by mastermind Adam DiVello, who's also responsible...
House of the Dragon viewers shocked by 'very uncomfortable' incestuous scene
Spoiler alert: This article contains details about House of the Dragon episode 4. The latest episode of House of the Dragon has left viewers in shock following an incestuous scene between Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Daemon (Matt Smith). Upon his return from his fight against the Crabfeeder and the Stepstones,...
The Crown pauses filming following passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Netflix has confirmed that production has halted on the upcoming season of The Crown following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A representative for Netflix has confirmed to Tyla that filming has paused out of respect for Her Majesty. Production will also not take place on the day of the Queen's funeral - the exact of the ceremony date will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace in due course .
