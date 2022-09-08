ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Minneapolis, MN
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

