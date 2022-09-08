Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over the Packers
"A lot of people stopped doubting us," Jefferson said. "We coming for it, for sure."
Packers at Vikings: Three Reasons to Worry
Among this week’s reasons to worry: Is Green Bay’s run defense good enough to stop Dalvin Cook? Not even Joe Barry has that answer.
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele
The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Green Bay Packers will travel to Minneapolis to open the start of their season against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s time to examine our NFL odds series and execute a Packers-Vikings prediction and pick. The Packers went 13-4 and claimed the top seed in...
Green Bay Packers schedule: Aaron Rodgers and Co. looking to avoid meltdown Week 2
Green Bay Packers schedule: Week 2 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sept. 18 vs Bears 8:20 PM NBC
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
How the Vikings' offense thrived against the Packers
The Vikings offense proved they could handle everything new head coach Kevin O'Connell asked of them in his head coaching debut.
