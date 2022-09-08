Read full article on original website
Related
Dortmund director relieved to have sold 'burden' Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl is happy to have sold Erling Haaland, claiming that the striker became a "burden" on the club.
Manchester United confirm Europa League game vs FC Sheriff to go ahead
Manchester United confirm Europa League game vs FC Sheriff to go ahead.
Javier Tebas to report Premier League to UEFA over transfer spending
La Liga president Javier Tebas has again criticised Premier League clubs for their spending in the transfer market, revealing he is planning to file a report to UEFA.
UEFA・
Transfer rumours: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong
Transfer rumour: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong.
RELATED PEOPLE
Transfer rumours: Barcelona to sue over Griezmann; Arsenal chasing Zaniolo
Friday's transfer rumours include Antoine Griezmann, Nicolo Zaniolo, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Nicolo Zaniolo, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia & more.
Graham Potter sends open letter to Brighton fans
Graham Potter sends open letter to Brighton fans.
Wilfried Nancy 'really proud' of CF Montreal after sealing MLS Cup Playoffs spot
CF Montreal became the latest team to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-2 draw at home to the Columbus Crew on Friday night. After finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference and failing to make the post-season in 2021, few could have predicted Montreal's rise this time around.
Cristian Tello an 'obvious fit' for LAFC, says GM John Thorrington
As if their summer recruitment wasn't impressive enough, LAFC's late capture of Cristian Tello makes them an even more terrifying prospect heading into the MLS Cup Playoffs. Tello arrived on a free transfer shortly before the MLS roster freeze on September 2 following a five-year spell with La Liga side Real Betis. Of course, Tello cut his teeth at FC Barcelona and also lists the likes of Porto and Fiorentina on his résumé.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Son Heung-min not concerned by poor run of form
Son Heung-min has vowed he will become a better player for the poor run of form he is currently enduring.
Gio Queiroz joins Arsenal from Barcelona
Barcelona have confirmed that Brazilian international Gio Queiroz has departed the club to join Arsenal.
Jordi Alba reacts to Inter rumours & lack of minutes under Xavi
Jordi Alba reacts to rumours of interest from Inter & his limited minutes under Xavi.
Neymar opens up on helping Lionel Messi settle at PSG
Neymar reveals how he has helped Lionel Messi settle at Paris-Saint Germain and his own great start to the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston Dynamo GM Pat Onstad 'taking responsibility' following Nagamura departure
Turning around the fortunes of the Houston Dynamo was never going to be an easy task but general manager Pat Onstad is feeling the gravity of the situation now more than ever. As we near the end of his first season at the club, Onstad has already dispensed with his first head coach as Paulo Nagamura departed the club in midweek.
Wolfsburg striker Jonas Wind opens door to future Arsenal transfer
Wolfsburg forward Jonas Wind has revealed his desire to move to Arsenal in the future.
Cristian Romero reveals his Tottenham target for the season
Cristian Romero reveals his goals for the 2022/23 season.
Premier League and EFL yet to confirm fixture plans after death of The Queen
The Premier League and EFL will hold meetings with the Government over whether this weekend's fixtures will be postponed.
Antony in awe of playing alongside 'best in the world' Cristiano Ronaldo
Antony reflects on his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd.
Roberto Firmino details Fabio Carvalho's impact at Liverpool
Roberto Firmino has hailed the impact of Liverpool teammate Fabio Carvalho after his summer arrival from Fulham.
Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca: Player ratings as Real run riot despite early scare
Real Madrid returned to the top of the La Liga table with a comeback 2-1 victory at home to Mallorca on Sunday.
Santiago Gimenez's decision to take Europa League penalty causes friction in locker room
Santiago Gimenez kicked off his 2022/2023 Europa League campaign with Feyenoord on Thursday, coming off the bench in the 60th minute to score twice.
UEFA・
90min
839
Followers
9K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0