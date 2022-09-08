Read full article on original website
Phys.org
After oil: What Malaysia and Iran may look like in a post-fossil-fuel future
As the devastation of climate change makes the need to decarbonize clearer by the day, countries face the question of what to do with their old fossil fuel infrastructure. While some environmental activists have taken to sabotaging the carbon economy on the back of its emissions in the Global North, the picture is different in oil-producing countries of the Global South, where energy infrastructure has fed communities for decades. There, the emphasis is placed on memory and institutionalization.
Phys.org
Scientists sleuth out an elusive plant pathogen in Mexico
For years, scientists and online databases presumed the presence of clubroot—one of the main diseases on cruciferous crops (such as broccoli, cabbage, and kale)—in Mexico. However, no evidence to support this supposition existed until a team of researchers, led by Mauricio Luna and Legnara Padrón-Rodríguez of the University of Veracruz, donned their detective caps to pinpoint the clubroot pathogen.
Phys.org
'Collective religious narcissism': How young Indonesian Muslims flex their faith on social media
The word "narcissism" is often associated with selfies, posting content that boasts one's achievements, or other forms of showing off. In Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, "showing off" can also take the form of religious expression. This was on display in the discrimination and attacks against heterodox Islamic groups...
Phys.org
Donkey domestication happened 7,000 years ago in Africa: DNA study
Despite transforming history as beasts of burden essential for transporting goods and people, the humble donkey has long been woefully understudied. But scientists on Thursday took a big step towards clarifying the species' origins with a comprehensive genomic analysis of 238 ancient and modern donkeys, finding they were likely domesticated in a single event in eastern Africa some 7,000 years ago.
Phys.org
In Australia, cockatoos and humans are in an arms race over garbage access
Residents of southern Sydney, Australia have been in a long-term battle over garbage—humans want to throw it out, and cockatoos want to eat it. The sulfur-crested cockatoos that call the area home have a knack for getting into garbage bins, and people have been using inventive devices to keep them out. Researchers detail the techniques used by both people and parrots in a study publishing on September 12 in the journal Current Biology.
Phys.org
Economic freedom in the US drops to its lowest point in four decades
The U.S. slid one spot to No. 7 in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 Annual Report, but Florida State University economics professor James Gwartney said the dip is more drastic than it looks. The U.S. rating, based on 2020 data, fell from 8.25 to 7.97 on the index's...
Phys.org
Using 'chemical fingerprinting' to fight seafood fraud and illegal fishing
Fake foods are invading our supermarkets, as foods we love are substituted or adulterated with lower value or unethical goods. Food fraud threatens human health but is also bad news for industry and sustainable food production. Seafood is one of most traded food products in the world and reliant on convoluted supply chains that leave the the door wide open for seafood fraud.
Phys.org
Cameroon's 'exploding lakes': Disaster expert warns deadly gas release could cause another tragedy
A sudden change on 29 August 2022 in the color and smell of Lake Kuk, in north-west Cameroon, has caused anxiety and panic among the local residents. Fears are driven by an incident that happened 36 years ago at Lake Nyos, just 10km away. On 21 August 1986, Lake Nyos...
