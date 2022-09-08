Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Missing Person: Maui man last seen Sept. 7 in Mākena
The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Dor Davidov, 30, of Kīhei. Davidov was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, by a family after failing to arrive home for several days. He was last seen on the morning of Sept. 7, 2022, in the area of Chang’s Beach in Mākena.
76-year-old frozen treat vendor calls it quits after gunpoint robbery in Tri-Cities park
More than $8,000 has been raised to help him retire.
bigislandvideonews.com
Waikoloa Beach Resort Stabbing Update
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney released a photo of the 65 year-old suspect, Richard Lopez, with the latest on the charges of attempted murder, assault, and abuse. UPDATE – (4 p.m. on September 7, 2022) 65 year-old Richard Lopez of San...
mauinow.com
Maui police make seven DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend
Maui Police arrested seven motorists for operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant during a Labor Day holiday weekend enforcement effort. The campaign, which started on Friday, Sept. 2, and continued through the holiday weekend, involved five separate intoxication checkpoints. Police towed all seven vehicles used by...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
mauinow.com
Missing Person: Kauaʻi man last seen in Hāna, Maui on Aug. 30
The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of David Osborn, 56, of Kauaʻi. Osborn was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, by his family after failing to arrive home from Maui. Maui police say Osborn was scheduled to depart Maui on Aug. 31, 2022, at about 9 a.m., from the Hāna Airport; and was scheduled to meet a friend at the San Francisco Airport on Aug. 31, 2022, for a connecting flight, but failed to show.
Supreme Court ruling could allow violent offenders to go free
A retired judge said a recent Hawaii Supreme court ruling could allow violent offenders to go free.
Mississippi Trucker Dies Jumping Out Of Tractor-Trailer In PA As It Slams Into Trees, Exploding
A tractor-trailer driver from Mississippi died while jumping from his moving vehicle in Western Pennsylvania on Friday, September 9, authorities say. Alexander Johnson, 42 of Amory, was driving south on Cumberland Road/PA Route 160 in Southampton Township when his tractor-trailer "experienced mechanical failure with its breaks," at 1:43 a.m., Pennsylvania state police say.
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards faces illegal drug charges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local doctor known for providing medical marijuana cards is now facing illegal drug charges. Dr. Zinia Thomas is a licensed psychiatrist in the state of Missouri, but earlier this month, police said she was illegally in possession of a large amount of marijuana and ecstasy pills.
$400,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop, deputies say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Two people are facing charges after deputies who pulled over a truck for a traffic violation found nearly 80 pounds of drugs. In a news release, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies stopped a Toyota Tundra for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday. Deputies said that when they searched the car, they found 79 pounds of methamphetamines hidden throughout the car, worth an estimated $400,000.
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
mauinow.com
Update: Maui Flood Warning expires, flood waters gradually recede, bus service affected
(Update: 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022) Kīhei flooding closed roads and is affecting bus service. (Update: 5:28 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022) Flooding in Kīhei is affecting two Maui Bus routes: the Kīhei Villager Route #15 and the Kīhei Islander Route #20. Flooding, road closures and increased traffic are affecting service. For the latest information, bus passengers are encouraged to check the Maui Bus app, or to visit https://mauibus.org/announcements for information about route deviations.
Pacific Power announces estimated shutoff times in 6 Oregon counties
As people prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs throughout the state due to heavy wind conditions, Pacific Power released estimates of when residents in certain areas should expect their power to be temporarily turned off.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County to start new program for homeless
HNN News Brief (Sept. 9, 2022) King Charles III paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his first address as monarch. Hawaii News Now Sunrise to celebrate 15 years with Mahalo Tour. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sunrise is turning 15 years old and we want to say...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A look back at the most destructive storm in Hawaii's history
Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with local mooncakes. Defense attorneys work to free violent crime defendants after Hawaii Supreme Court ruling. More fallout Friday over a state Supreme Court ruling that dismissed a high-profile murder case. New numbers show Hawaii union set spending record on political campaign...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii remembers victims, heroes 21 years after 9/11 attacks
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks. A somber remembrance ceremony was held Friday in Downtown Honolulu to mark the anniversary. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivered the keynote address, while members of the Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical...
flashpackingamerica.com
ABC Store Waikiki food prices in September 2022 PICS 🌴 Cheap Waikiki food?! 🌴 Oahu Hawaii travel blog
You can buy grab-and-go food at ABC Stores in Waikiki!. Of course there are tonssss of food choices in Waikiki!. Well, yet another food choice you have is grab and go at ABC Store!. There really are ABC stores on practically every block of Waikiki!. You really don’t need to...
townandtourist.com
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Training academy aims to inspire Hawaii’s next wave of firefighters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For prospective firefighters, hands-on training isn’t readily available, but the Hoomau Fire Academy aims to meet that need. Started by veteran Federal Firefighters, the academy is centered on teaching Hawaii’s next generation of firefighters and emergency personnel. “Everybody knows there’s an exam for the Honolulu...
