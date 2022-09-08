The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of David Osborn, 56, of Kauaʻi. Osborn was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, by his family after failing to arrive home from Maui. Maui police say Osborn was scheduled to depart Maui on Aug. 31, 2022, at about 9 a.m., from the Hāna Airport; and was scheduled to meet a friend at the San Francisco Airport on Aug. 31, 2022, for a connecting flight, but failed to show.

