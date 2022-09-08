Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Training academy aims to inspire Hawaii’s next wave of firefighters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For prospective firefighters, hands-on training isn’t readily available, but the Hoomau Fire Academy aims to meet that need. Started by veteran Federal Firefighters, the academy is centered on teaching Hawaii’s next generation of firefighters and emergency personnel. “Everybody knows there’s an exam for the Honolulu...
KITV.com
Oktoberfest celebration coming to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium at the end of the month!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9.
Suicide in Hawaii: By the numbers
Did you know suicide touches one in five American families?
townandtourist.com
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mauinow.com
Maui Nui Ahupuaʻa signage project installs first Kula Uka sign in the Moku ʻO Kula
A blessing and installation of the first Maui Nui Ahupua‘a Project sign in the Kula Uka was held on Sept. 6, 2022. The first sign, located on the northern boundary of the ‘A‘apueo Ahupua‘a at the corner of Kula Highway and ‘A‘apueo Parkway in Pukalani, is one of 34 signs that will be installed this year.
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Hawaiʻi Marks Hurricane Iniki 30th Anniversary
HAWAIʻI - The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency has published a "Lessons of Iniki" video to mark the anniversary of destructive landfall of the Category 4 hurricane on the island of Kauaʻi. On Sept. 11, 1992, Hurricane Iniki made landfall on the island of Kauaʻi as a Category...
New study shows what tourists will spend more on
90% of Hawaii’s food is imported, but a new study shows tourists are willing to pay more for locally sourced food.
Hawaii’s housing issue: Republicans unveil plan
"There's hope, guys, there's hope. But you're only going to get this, this is only going to happen if you vote Republican, if you vote for this administration," said Duke Aiona, Republican candidate for Hawaii governor.
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii remembers victims, heroes 21 years after 9/11 attacks
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks. A somber remembrance ceremony was held Friday in Downtown Honolulu to mark the anniversary. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivered the keynote address, while members of the Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical...
bigislandmusic.net
Free Kainaliu Music Festival Coming Sept 24
Music, Food, and Fun for the whole family. Live music by John Keawe, Micah DeAguiar, Tani Waipa, Kenny T, Maka Gallinger, and the Lopaka Rootz Band. Bring your own chair and come soak in the sweet music of Big Island’s own. Stroll through town and enjoy the local shops, sidewalk sales, food trucks, and vendors.
Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Iolani Palace illuminated in purple in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Iolani Palace is illuminated in purple, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. This comes as Hawaii joins the rest of the world in mourning the loss of the Queen.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Queen's West Oahu to hold drive-thru vaccination for flu and COVID boosters
Hawaii arrivals by air are actually up 4% from 2019 so far this September, but the daily counts haven't hit 30,000 since Friday of last week. Aloha Festivals to hold events celebrating Hawaiian culture. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Cultural Director Monte McComber of Royal Hawaiian Center explains what Aloha...
KITV.com
Report outlines 'egregious' overcrowding, other issues at Hilo Community Correctional Center
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A damaging report by the Hawaii Correctional System Oversight Commission revealed unsuitable conditions at Hilo's exceedingly crowded correctional facility. The report is based on a recent visit to the Hilo Community Correctional Center from staff with the Commission.
flashpackingamerica.com
ABC Store Waikiki food prices in September 2022 PICS 🌴 Cheap Waikiki food?! 🌴 Oahu Hawaii travel blog
You can buy grab-and-go food at ABC Stores in Waikiki!. Of course there are tonssss of food choices in Waikiki!. Well, yet another food choice you have is grab and go at ABC Store!. There really are ABC stores on practically every block of Waikiki!. You really don’t need to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii union set spending record on political campaign that didn’t work
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New primary election spending reports show the Carpenter’s Union PAC broke all records trying to keep Sylvia Luke from the lieutenant governor’s office, including ads many called a smear. And now that Luke is on the Democratic ticket with gubernatorial candidate Josh Green, she’s making...
Hawaii Magazine
5 Tips for Your First Trip to Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island
Located on the northeastern side of Hawaiʻi Island, Hilo is a quirky town filled with loveable charm, fascinating history and jaw-dropping natural wonders. While the town itself is often considered quiet and sleepy, Hilo is filled with life. Here, the streets are lined with hole-in-the-wall shops and beautiful hiking trails that are just short drives from the center of town.
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants
Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
Comments / 0