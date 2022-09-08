Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Margaret Anne Webb
Margaret Anne Webb was born into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Adam and Maria Webb; brother Byron; and grandparents, Tina Hagie and husband Jim, Phillip Sturgill and wife Lisa, and Anne and Isaac Webb. Memorial service will be held on...
OBITUARY: Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Pollard Weldy
Gertrude “Trudy” Pollard Weldy of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, she was 96 years old. A native of Kenly, NC, she was the daughter of the late Matthew Paul and Louvenia Latta Pollard. Mrs. Weldy was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Weldy; sons, Leonard W. Morris, Jr., and Bill Morris; brothers Willis and Mark Pollard; and sister, Carolyn B. Hufford.
OBITUARY: H. Carlyle King
Mr. H. Carlyle King of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, he was 90 years old. Born in Richmond, TN, he was the son of the late Allen Benton King, Sr., and Annie Elizabeth Darnell King. Mr. King was also preceded in death by his son, H. Carlyle King, Jr., brothers, Elmer W. King and Allen Benton King, Jr., and a sister, Nina Ruth Dubois.
OBITUARY: Bessie Louise Sauls
Mrs. Bessie Louise Sauls passed away at NHC Healthcare in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Thursday, September 1, 2022. She was born in Rutherford County and lived her life in Rutherford County. Bessie worked at Kents Department Store and was also a member of Temple Baptist Church. She was preceded in death...
OBITUARY: Myrtle Louise Cooper
Myrtle Louise Cooper, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas West Hospital. She was born in Bedford County and a resident of Rutherford County. Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Casey and Ollie Burks Farless; husband, Charles Cooper; brother, Estill Ray Farless;...
OBITUARY: Donald Edward ‘Don’ Greever
Donald Edward “Don” Greever of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, he was 79 years old. He was born in Banner Elk, North Carolina and was a native of Mountain City, TN. Mr. Greever was a long-time resident of Murfreesboro, and was preceded in death...
OBITUARY: Arthur Joel Roussin
SSG Arthur Joel Roussin, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his daughter’s home in Murfreesboro, TN on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Joel was a decorated veteran who served in the Vietnam war. He served a total of 14 years in the US Army as a linguist and an additional 12 years in the Michigan Army National Guard, mainly with the 107th Combat Engineer Battalion.
MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg
Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family. According to the family, Stephanie left her residence in her mother’s vehicle with her son to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail. She has not been seen since. Stephanie...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 4 to September 9. Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu....
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
CFMT’s Give Black, Give Back Initiative Awards Grants to 4 Area Black-Led Organizations
Give Black, Give Back, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, announces grants to four area Black-led nonprofit organizations to cap its celebration of Black Philanthropy Month. Throughout the month of August, Give Black, Give Back’s Philanthropy Advisors, Kia Jarmon and Lisa Swift-Young engaged in weekly conversations during...
Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County
Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members.
Columbia State Welcomes New Foundation Board Members
The Columbia State Foundation Board is pleased to announce Robert Rogers, Brandon Belote, Dr. Amit Keswani, Elizabeth Crutcher and Stacey Shedd as new Foundation board members. “These community leaders will bring their energy and professional skills to enhance the work of the Foundation,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president...
TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 9 – 14, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends,...
Sheriff’s Office to Host 9-11 Ceremony
Rutherford County residents will memorialize the victims of 9-11, the emergency responders who died and the military who responded during a ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh invites community residents to attend the 21st annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony held at the...
Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour
Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Along with Martina McBride, who will join her on the road for the entirety of the tour, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill, on select dates to honor the legacy of The Judds and their everlasting impact on Country music.
Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity
The Nashville Home Show is proud to once again work with Habitat for Humanity Restore as the 2022 non-profit partner at the downtown event this Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11. Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in...
La Vergne Prepares for Annual National Night Out
La Vergne Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on October 4 at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. “We pushed back this year’s National Night Out to October because of the summer heat,” says Sgt. Sheree Robertson. “We’re really excited, though, to still see all of our neighboring departments that come out and interact with the community.”
The Learning Zone Set to Open its Newest Childcare Center in Smyrna
The Learning Zone will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest child care center at 11 a.m., Sept. 7, at 200 Great Circle in Smyrna, Tenn. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. The 15,656-square-foot center, built by CMK Properties, features 14 classrooms especially...
