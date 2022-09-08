Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Broken G BBQ opens at The Backyard; vacant health complex bought
Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter. The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s restaurants, plus hotels and retail.
WacoTrib.com
Waco asks feds for $15M to replace two-lane Speegleville Road bridge
When it was built in 1964, a two-lane bridge was enough to carry rural traffic from Speegleville Road over the Middle Bosque River. Fifty-eight years later, that same bridge continues to serve a fast-growing edge of Waco, to the chagrin of Waco, McLennan County and the Texas Department of Transportation.
KWTX
Pet of the Week for September 9: Novena
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, September 2, is Novena!. To learn more about how you can adopt this beautiful dog, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road...
wacoan.com
Touring the Cottonland Castle
When someone asks you to describe landmarks in Waco, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the ALICO building or maybe Baylor or even the Silos. But when you ask me, I think of the little castle nestled away on Austin Avenue that I’ve admired since childhood when my days were filled with princess movies and fairy tale dresses.
City of Waco approves grant money to East side small businesses
WACO, Texas — Donna Nickerson has had a green thumb since she was three years old. Her mother taught her everything she knows, and the love for gardening turned into Da' Shack Farmers Market in East Waco in 2017. Nickerson built a community that loves and appreciates her work....
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
Temple florist gives back to the community one rose at a time
TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple florist has set out to bring the community together for the 17th year in a row by handing out free roses Friday. Seleese Thompson, the owner of Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop is handing out free roses Friday, Sept. 9. Thompson is doing...
KWTX
‘It’s always going to be the Gospel Train:’ Central Texas community mourns loss of Sunday morning radio show host
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Sunday radio show broadcaster of “The Gospel Train” died Tuesday, but his legacy of spreading hope to the community lives on as he passed his show down to his son. Joe Montgomery began his Sunday broadcast in 1963. His show was...
Zombies Are Coming To Killeen, Texas: Will You Be Able To Stop Them?
As the air turns cooler, the fall approaches toward Central Texas. It also brings a holiday that many can't wait to celebrate. With Halloween fast approaching, many have costumes and events planned. But did anyone truly plan for this? Heck is Killeen even prepared for this moment? It's been confirmed...
Man Charged with Shooting of Child, 9, in Killeen, Texas
UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.
KBTX.com
Waco Connally defeats Cameron Yoe on the road
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -The Connally Cadets (2-0) go home with a 45-40 win against the Cameron Yoeman on Friday night. The 4A Cadets scored first making it a 8-0 game. The 3A Yoeman answered when Braylan Drake connected with Charlie Mayer for a touchdown putting 6 points on the board.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Waco youth pop-up shop inspires young entrepreneurs
WACO, Texas — Bracelets, stuffed animals, coasters and earrings. The South Waco Community Center organized a youth pop-up shop to encourage kids to do just that -- never give up. "Don't give up just because people say that you can't do this because you're too young, because you're a...
Autopsy confirms remains found to be murdered Waco woman
Remains found by authorities were confirmed to be Elizabeth Ann Romero, a Waco woman who disappeared in April.
WacoTrib.com
Waco landfill could get second life as solar farm, methane generator
After the last dump trucks and excavators have left Waco Regional Landfill three years from now, it could find a new career as a solar energy farm, combined with a generator that makes electricity from methane gas. Two city-funded studies will determine whether the 237-acre site on Hannah Hill Road...
Killeen, Texas Police Need Your Help To Find 3 Suspects in Aggravated Assault
The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a Central Texas man's search for his missing car turned into aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, leaving him in critical condition. Early Friday morning, Killeen police responded to a home in the 3200 block of Woodrow Drive.
KWTX
Two separate early morning car crashes leave two deceased
Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Early this morning emergency crews responded to two separate crashes. The first accident happened at 3:00 am. Sunday morning on County Road 159 near FM 1240. A pickup truck left the roadway at a bridge near Big Creek that rolled resulting in two people being...
KWTX
Library preserves Waco’s African American history with permanent ‘Celebrate African American Voices’ installation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The East Waco Library unveiled a new window display Thursday morning, highlighting prominent African American Wacoans and their accomplishments. From family of those being honored to the council members who made it all happen, it was a celebration of Waco’s rich African American history. Community...
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: Driver in deadly Waco crash was speeding and ran red light
The driver arrested last week in a July 30 lethal crash in Waco was speeding and ran a red light, according to police. Police arrested Rafe William Kalama, 19, Sept. 2 on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road. Kalama was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, police reported. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Killeen, Texas Come Out And Enjoy The Second Annual Fall Festival
I love seeing the Killeen, Texas community come together in a positive way to party and welcome the fall season, and so I'm excited to announced Kick It Artisan's Market Fall Festival coming up later this month. COME AND ENJOY THE PARTY AT THE SECOND ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL. The fall...
KWTX
Temple Police search for suspect in aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for the suspect in connection to an aggravated robbery. Temple police officers were dispatched at around 8:40 p.m. Sept. 9 to the 1100 block of North General Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, officers...
