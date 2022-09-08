ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 observations from Philadelphia Eagles' victory over Detroit Lions in season opener

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It got close, but the Eagles hung on to beat the Detroit Lions, 38-35, in Week 1 of the regular season at Ford Field on Sunday.Here are five observations from the game:A.J. Brown has arrivedDuring training camp, A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts built a ton of chemistry. And that was on full display during the Eagles' 38-35 victory over the Lions on Sunday. Brown finished the game with 10 catches for 155 yards yards. He was targeted 13 times. Dallas Goedert and Kennenth Gainwell were tied for the second-most targets on the team with four apiece. Brown and Hurts connected...
Yardbarker

The Eagles changes in practice have led to a healthy start for 2022

We are just hours away before the Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2022 season against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. When the Lions and Eagles meet, it’ll be the second meeting between Nick Sirianni and Lions coach, Dan Campbell. Both coaches are entering their second season, and both have very different schemes and structures for how they run the team.
Yardbarker

Eagles Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is unabashedly built for Philly

When the Philadelphia Eagles initially announced the acquisition of C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints, it felt like a big deal. While the Eagles continued to operate as if their safety depth was adequate, forgoing the position in the draft, swapping out Rodney McLeod for Jaquiski Tartt in free agency, and turning their nose at a trade for Jessie Bates III, the cracks started to show as the summer went along.
NBC Sports

There’s a bee in Philly that hates the Eagles

There was a villainous bee in South Philadelphia on Friday. As the Eagles began their final practice of the week before Sunday’s regular season opener, something looked off about A.J. Brown. He was late to stretch and even when he joined his teammates, he wasn’t really participating. Now...
NBC Sports

Why Roseman thinks Goedert is being slept on in 2022

Earlier this week, Howie Roseman made an appearance on the 94WIP morning show and was going through the Eagles’ potential offensive stars when he finally got to Dallas Goedert. He came to a realization. “The guy that I think we’re all sleeping on, and it’s so funny because I...
NBC Sports

Roob's game-by-game Eagles 2022 predictions

I was on the right track last year. I had the Eagles opening the season 1-3 and 4-7 and then finishing 5-1 to go 9-8 and make the playoffs. As it turned out, they opened the season 1-3 and 5-7 before finishing 4-1 to finish 9-8 and make the playoffs.
