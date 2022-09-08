Read full article on original website
The Eagles changes in practice have led to a healthy start for 2022
We are just hours away before the Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2022 season against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. When the Lions and Eagles meet, it’ll be the second meeting between Nick Sirianni and Lions coach, Dan Campbell. Both coaches are entering their second season, and both have very different schemes and structures for how they run the team.
Eagles Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is unabashedly built for Philly
When the Philadelphia Eagles initially announced the acquisition of C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints, it felt like a big deal. While the Eagles continued to operate as if their safety depth was adequate, forgoing the position in the draft, swapping out Rodney McLeod for Jaquiski Tartt in free agency, and turning their nose at a trade for Jessie Bates III, the cracks started to show as the summer went along.
There’s a bee in Philly that hates the Eagles
There was a villainous bee in South Philadelphia on Friday. As the Eagles began their final practice of the week before Sunday’s regular season opener, something looked off about A.J. Brown. He was late to stretch and even when he joined his teammates, he wasn’t really participating. Now...
Why Roseman thinks Goedert is being slept on in 2022
Earlier this week, Howie Roseman made an appearance on the 94WIP morning show and was going through the Eagles’ potential offensive stars when he finally got to Dallas Goedert. He came to a realization. “The guy that I think we’re all sleeping on, and it’s so funny because I...
Malcolm Jenkins Confident Jalen Hurts Will Lead Eagles To NFC East Title
Malcolm Jenkins thinks Eagles fans are in for a treat this season -- 'cause the former Philly star tells TMZ Sports he's a big believer in Jalen Hurts ... and thinks the QB will help the team win the NFC East. We spoke with Jenkins out at LAX this week...
Roob's game-by-game Eagles 2022 predictions
I was on the right track last year. I had the Eagles opening the season 1-3 and 4-7 and then finishing 5-1 to go 9-8 and make the playoffs. As it turned out, they opened the season 1-3 and 5-7 before finishing 4-1 to finish 9-8 and make the playoffs.
