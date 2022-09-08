PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It got close, but the Eagles hung on to beat the Detroit Lions, 38-35, in Week 1 of the regular season at Ford Field on Sunday.Here are five observations from the game:A.J. Brown has arrivedDuring training camp, A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts built a ton of chemistry. And that was on full display during the Eagles' 38-35 victory over the Lions on Sunday. Brown finished the game with 10 catches for 155 yards yards. He was targeted 13 times. Dallas Goedert and Kennenth Gainwell were tied for the second-most targets on the team with four apiece. Brown and Hurts connected...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO