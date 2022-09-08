ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
insideevs.com

US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina

Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
srnnews.com

Honda Motor, LG Energy to build EV battery plant in Ohio – Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co plans to set up a new lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where a...
Axios

The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland

The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
The Hill

No car loans from Bank Australia, unless it’s an EV — and the US may do the same

Bank Australia recently announced that it will stop granting loans for new fossil fuel cars from 2025 forward to force more people to purchase electric vehicles. Justifying the bank’s move, its chief impact officer proclaimed, “We think that the responsible thing for us to do … is to ensure that our vehicle lending doesn’t lock our customers in to higher carbon emissions and increasingly expensive running costs in the years ahead.”
electrek.co

BMW confirms it will adopt Tesla’s 4680 cell format, pledging billions of dollars for six global battery factories

BMW Group has come out and publicly stated that its future success in a competitive EV market relies heavily on “powerful, innovative, and sustainably produced” battery cells. When BMW’s Neue Klasse (new class) EV architecture launches in 2025, the German automaker says the EV platforms will utilize newly developed 46-mm-diameter battery cells, the same larger design Tesla is using.
MotorTrend Magazine

The Need for Dead Cells: EV Battery Recycling Market Faces Its Own Supply Challenges

As the electric vehicle industry grows, the demand for lithium batteries will grow with it. While the lithium-ion batteries used by vehicles like the Tesla Model S are made with less nickel and cobalt than before, and other nickel and cobalt-less batteries like lithium iron phosphate (LFP/LiFePo4) become the norm, the mining of other battery minerals is still problematic. The solution to reducing mining is recycling those minerals from used batteries. Except the recycling industry faces its own problem with a supply chain. Rather than raw, new materials, it's the lack of those used materials that is hampering this burgeoning business to make EVs even cleaner and greener than they are now. There is light at the end of this supply tunnel, it's just that this tunnel might be a decade long.
FOXBusiness

Experts blame green energy policies for Europe's full-scale energy crisis: 'A warning to the US'

Green energy policies in Europe designed to rapidly shift the continent away from fossil fuel dependence have contributed to soaring power prices in the region. The European benchmark index measuring future electricity prices increased to a record $993 per megawatt hour (MWh) on Monday, days after prices in France and Germany surged 25%, according to European Energy Exchange data compiled by Bloomberg. By comparison, the average price of electricity in the U.S. hit $129 per MWh in June, federal data showed.
electrek.co

Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America

Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
insideevs.com

US: EVs Have The Lowest Annual Fuel Cost Of All 2022 Light-Duty Vehicles

All-electric vehicles might be more expensive initially, but once purchased, they bring significant cost savings over internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts. According to the Department of Energy (DOE)’s Vehicle Technologies Office, if we compare 2022 model year light-duty vehicles, it turns out that the difference between various vehicles might be thousands of dollars, assuming mileage of 15,000 miles (24,000 km) per year.
US News and World Report

Switzerland Says Area Near Germany to Be Proposed for Nuclear Waste Site

VIENNA (Reuters) - An area of northern Switzerland near the border with Germany will be proposed as the site for a planned deep-underground nuclear waste site on which construction is due to start in 2045, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (BFE) said on Saturday. The so-called deep geological repository...
Interesting Engineering

Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district

Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
The Independent

With forests abound, Africa looks to grow its carbon market

In villages dotted across the African continent, locals living in once-heavily forested regions are starting to find their land in high demand. In Kenya's Gazi Bay, arguably the continent's most famous mangrove restoration project, thousands of trees have been planted thanks to nearly a decade of concerted efforts to offset carbon dioxide released by faraway governments and companies seeking to improve their climate credentials. The initiative was one of Africa's first steps into the carbon market, where credits to emit greenhouse gases can be bought or sold. Since then, dozens of similar schemes have sprouted across the continent, with...
Sourcing Journal

Singaporean Textile Giant Invests in Closed-Loop Recycling

Royal Golden Eagle (RGE), a global group of resource-based manufacturing companies that includes viscose fiber producers Sateri and Asia Pacific Rayon, is developing urban-fit, closed-loop textile-to-textile recycling solutions through the newly formed RGE-NTU Sustainable Textile Research Center (RGE-NTU SusTex). This is a five-year research collaboration between RGE and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore to accelerate innovation in textile recycling that can be deployed in urban settings. The research center will develop new technologies to recycle textile waste into fiber and create next-generation eco-friendly and sustainable textiles. The move comes amid the tightening of waste import bans in countries such as China, India and...
US News and World Report

India Says It Uncovers Fraudulent Shell Companies With Chinese Links

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian authorities on Sunday said they had arrested a man who had masterminded the creation of many shell companies linked to China and appointed dummy directors to run the fraudulent businesses. The latest arrest was part of a larger probe launched by the federal government's Serious Fraud...
US News and World Report

South Africa Mine Dam Wall Collapses, Killing 1 and Injuring 40

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Flooding caused by the collapse of a mine dam wall in South Africa's Free State province swept away houses and cars on Sunday, the provincial government said, killing one person and injuring another 40. The disaster occurred in the diamond mining town of Jagersfontein at around 6:00 a.m....
